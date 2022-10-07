Katy Perry Shares How She Knew Dua Lipa Was The 'It Girl' Early On

Photo: Getty Images

Katy Perry knew Dua Lipa was the "it girl" early on in her career. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone , Perry revealed that she caught one of Dua's early shows in the U.S.

"I remember going in to watch her play at the Hollywood Palladium. It’s so funny, I left work early. It was the first season of me doing American Idol ," she reminisced. "I was like, ‘I really need to get out of here by 7 because I’m going to see this new artist Dua Lipa play at the Palladium,’ and my co-judge Luke Bryan was like , ‘Who’s that?’ I was like, ‘Don’t worry, you’ll know her name.’”

Perry also shared that she felt empathy for Dua's rising star because of her own experience being a woman making a name for herself in the music industry. Elsewhere in the interview, she said, " I love supporting women and new artists because I’ve walked in their shoes. I know how it feels, and I know the challenge and how hard you got to work. If you see on all of my past tours, I cherry-picked some of my favorite artists to come on the road with me. Whether that’s Ellie Goulding or Charli XCX or Marina and the Diamonds , or Bebe Rexha and Becky G came when I was on Witness . I’m always trying to support those young new artists on their journeys, and it’s amazing to see them succeed."

True to her word, Katy gave a shout-out to a newer artist named Cyn she's been mentoring. "Cyn is putting together her debut record, and it’s the best record I have heard from anyone since Dua Lipa’s first record. I remember even championing Dua because I was like, “Oh, this girl is going to be the next big girl pop star. She’s the it girl, and she’s coming.'"