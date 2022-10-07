Gwinnett County, GA cracks down on street racing, joins Atlanta, Sandy Springs and others nationally

Read full article on original website
On Common Ground News
DeKalb BOC approves CEO Thurmond’s $20M proposal to enhance emergency services at Grady and Hillandale hospitals
DEKALB COUNTY, GA—Today, the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners approved CEO Michael Thurmond’s proposal for a $20 million plan to enhance emergency services at Emory Hillandale Hospital and nursing services at Grady Hospital. “Today’s vote by the Board of Commissioners will save lives and strengthen the healthcare safety...
On Common Ground News
Nancy Guinn Library to host Conyers, GA first Mayor’s Reading Club Storytime on Oct. 22
CONYERS, GA—The Conyers-Rockdale (Nancy Guinn Library) Library has partnered with the City of Conyers to be a part of the Mayor’s Reading Club. The Mayor’s Reading Club is a program created by Georgia City Solution, A Georgia Municipal Association Nonprofit. The Nancy Guinn Library will host the Mayor’s Reading Club, and the first featured guest reader is Conyers’ Mayor Vince Evans. The first Mayor’s Reading Club Storytime is Saturday, Oct. 22, at 10 am.
On Common Ground News
Gwinnett County opens one-stop offices for veterans—state, local, federal services all under one roof
GWINNETT COUNTY—TOA space where veterans and their families can find local, state and federal services in one place is now open in Gwinnett County. Commissioners, veterans and community leaders cut the ribbon to the Veteran and Family Services office in Lawrenceville on Oct. 10. The project streamlines access to resources such as food, transportation, workforce development, housing and childcare.
