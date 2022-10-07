Gwinnett County, GA cracks down on street racing, joins Atlanta, Sandy Springs and others nationally

CONYERS, GA—The Conyers-Rockdale (Nancy Guinn Library) Library has partnered with the City of Conyers to be a part of the Mayor’s Reading Club. The Mayor’s Reading Club is a program created by Georgia City Solution, A Georgia Municipal Association Nonprofit. The Nancy Guinn Library will host the Mayor’s Reading Club, and the first featured guest reader is Conyers’ Mayor Vince Evans. The first Mayor’s Reading Club Storytime is Saturday, Oct. 22, at 10 am.

CONYERS, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO