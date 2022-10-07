Read full article on original website
For Oaxacans in L.A., city councilmembers racist remarks cut deep
‘I thought we had made great progress in the last three years in gaining recognition,’ said one Oaxacan, who criticized remarks by Nury Martinez.
In Nury Martinez's district, Angelenos react with disgust to news of racist recording
Though many in Van Nuys, Panorama City and North Hills were unaware of the scandal surrounding Councilmember Nury Martinez, those who knew were not coy with their feelings.
Ron Herrera resigns as L.A. Labor Federation head amid furor over leaked recording, sources say
Ron Herrera, head of the L.A. County Federation of Labor, was a central figure in a leaked racist conversation that’s had explosive ramifications at City Hall.
Racist leaked audio. Corruption. City Hall in chaos. L.A. politics faces a perilous moment
The racist comments by Councilmember Nury Martinez in a leaked recording are only part of a chaotic political landscape in Los Angeles, where an election is just weeks away.
Endorsement: Gov. Newsom has earned another term leading California
In his next term, the governor must ensure that the progressive changes he’s pushed are implemented effectively.
'Separate and unequal': Critics say Newsom's Medicaid reforms leave patients behind
MLK Community Hospital in South Los Angeles is surrounded by poverty and homeless encampments. Will Newsom’s health initiative improve access to care?
The fall of Nury Martinez: A blunt talker undone by her words
At L.A. City Hall, Nury Martinez has been known as a blunt speaker. She is now in political free fall over words that she was caught saying on leaked audio.
Documentary Production Firms Seeks LASD Records on Kobe Bryant Crash
A documentary production company is taking legal action against Los Angeles County and Sheriff Alex Villanueva to obtain video through the California Public Records Act regarding the 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others. Among other issues, Real World Media LLC does investigative...
Full audio: Leaked recording of L.A. councilmembers making racist comments
Three Latino members of the council and a top county labor official held a conversation last fall that included racist remarks.
Your guide to the California U.S. Senate election: Alex Padilla vs. Mark P. Meuser
Sen. Alex Padilla, appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom when Kamala Harris became vice president, appears twice on ballot, facing Republican attorney Mark Meuser.
Column: Bonin's tearful speech was the best thing to come out of L.A. City Hall in ages
Mike Bonin reminded us that his colleagues’ petty, self-serving schemes have insulted a metropolis.
No flash flooding, debris flows reported after Inland Empire storm
The warning was in place until 5:30 p.m. for the Apple and El Dorado fire burn scars, according to the National Weather Service.
Column: Nury Martinez's rant reveals the worst enemy of Latino political power: ourselves
Instead of taking responsibility for the underwhelming state of Latino political power, the council members just whined about their predicament and blamed everyone else — in racist terms. Source: Los Angeles Times.
'I don't know how to do this.' Anxiety about voting keeps some young Californians from polls
In California, where competitive congressional races could determine control of Congress, young voters have the power to alter an election’s outcome.
L.A. council President Nury Martinez faces pressure to resign after racist remarks in leaked audio
Outrage, anger and sadness swept across the city as elected officials processed the racist comments of Council President Nury Martinez. Three of her colleagues have already said she should resign. Source: Los Angeles Times.
Council candidates on L.A.'s Westside bash each other over their legal careers
City Council candidate Erin Darling claims Traci Park defended powerful interests and “racism” by a city worker. Park counters that Darling represented unsavory criminals.
AP Top 25: UCLA Surges to No. 11, USC Drops to No. 7
The latest college football rankings have been released and there’s a slate of changes to the top 25 across the country. For the first time in 17 years, Southern California’s top two teams are undefeated through the first six weeks of the season. Both 6-0, USC and UCLA are the talk of Tinseltown, and potentially headed on a collision course for their Nov. 19 matchup at the Rose Bowl.
