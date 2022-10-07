Read full article on original website
Related
IMF dims outlook for 2023 global economy amid Ukraine war
WASHINGTON — The International Monetary Fund is downgrading its outlook for the world economy for 2023, citing a long list of threats that include Russia’s war against Ukraine, chronic inflation pressures, punishing interest rates and the lingering consequences of the global pandemic. The 190-country lending agency forecast Tuesday...
Social Security boost will help millions of kids, too
WASHINGTON — Seventy-year-old Cassandra Gentry is looking forward to a hefty cost-of-living increase in her Social Security benefits — not for herself but to pay for haircuts for her two grandchildren and put food on the table. The three live in a Washington apartment building that houses 50...
Labor proposal could upend rules for gig workers, companies
The Biden administration proposed new standards Tuesday that could make it more difficult to classify millions of workers as independent contractors and deny them minimum wage and benefits. The U.S. Department of Labor rule, which could take months to take effect, would replace a scrapped Trump-era standard that had lowered...
Why Thursday Will Be a Make-or-Break Day for the Stock Market -- and for Social Security Retirees
Highly anticipated September inflation data will come out on Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New rules fix 'flaw' for families seeking Obamacare coverage
WASHINGTON — Families who get expensive health insurance through employers could see a price break if they sign up instead for coverage through the Affordable Care Act marketplace this fall. The Treasury Department on Tuesday announced new rules that determine the tax breaks for certain families when they buy...
Global shares mixed, British pound weakens against dollar
TOKYO — Global shares were mixed Wednesday as traders braced for updates on inflation, retail sales and corporate earnings. The British pound weakened against the U.S. dollar after the governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, confirmed the bank will not extend beyond Friday an emergency debt-buying plan introduced last month to stabilize financial markets.
UK markets roiled after bank rules out extending help
LONDON — Britain’s economy faced new shocks Wednesday after the Bank of England ruled out extending an emergency debt-buying plan – and the government appeared to blame the independent central bank for the U.K.’s economic turmoil. The pound currency sank against the dollar and the cost...
How is your credit score calculated and why is it important?
NEW YORK — You know credit scores exist. You might even know what yours is. But do you know how it's calculated and why it's important?. Your credit score affects whether you can get a credit card, rent an apartment, buy a house, start a business, or even get a cell phone contract.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
66K+
Followers
71K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0