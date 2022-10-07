Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota elementary schools recognized nationally
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota elementary schools have been recognized as 2022 National ESEA Distinguished Schools. In a release from the South Dakota Dept. of Ed., it was announced that Lake Preston and Whitewood Elementary schools were being recognized by the Elementary and Secondary Education Act for exceptional student performance.
dakotanewsnow.com
Castlewood ‘Chase the Ace’ nears $275,000 in 50th week
CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Castlewood Community Foundation’s ‘Chase the Ace’ fundraiser only has three cards left in its 50th week. The total jackpot, which the winner will take home 40% of, has grown to nearly $275,000. A new card will be drawn Tuesday night at 8 p.m.
gowatertown.net
Three Watertown men running for District 5 SD House seat (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–With Election Day now less than a month away, Watertown residents got to learn more about political candidates last night at a forum held at the Great Plains Lutheran theater. The three District 5 candidates running for two seats in the South Dakota House took the stage to...
gowatertown.net
Jet fuel prices driving increase in Watertown air fares (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–If you’ve shopped for an airline ticket lately, you’ll notice prices for air fares, along with just about everything else we buy on a daily basis, have gone up. Jon Coleman is the Business Development Director for Denver Air Connection, which serves Watertown. He’s also a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gowatertown.net
Three men to be inducted into Watertown Hall of Fame on October 28th
WATERTOWN, S.D.–After taking a few years off due to the pandemic, the Watertown Hall of Fame will induct its three newest members later this month. The Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce made that announcement today. Francis Kick, Leonard Timmerman and Dr. Gerald Tracy will be inducted into the hall...
gowatertown.net
Arlington musician Karl Williams releases new album, single (Audio)
(Watertown)–A singer/songwriter from Arlinlgton is out with a new album and a new single called, “I’m Fine” which became available on Spotify last week. Wilmot native Karl Williams has been a musician for years, playing in bands across South Dakota. He recently dropped by the KWAT...
KELOLAND TV
1 dead following explosion in Clear Lake
DEUEL COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead after an explosion northeast of Clear Lake. According to the Deuel County Sheriff’s Office, the explosion happened outside the Tech Ord building around 2 p.m. Monday. Officials say no one else was hurt in the incident. Tech Ord produces...
gowatertown.net
Minor injuries in Hamlin County semi rollover
BRYANT, South Dakota–A truck driver escaped with only minor injuries Tuesday afternoon when he rolled an 18-wheeler just north of Bryant. The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office says the man was southbound on County Road 438 around 3:00 p.m. when he got something in his eye, then reached to grab an item in the cab of the truck.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV
Fans sold out SDSU vs. USD rival football game in Brookings
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Over 19,000 fans packed the Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium Saturday afternoon for the SDSU vs. USD rival football game. Before the game began, fans wearing blue, yellow and red gathered outside the stadium for a morning of tailgating. Fans old and young geared up to...
amazingmadison.com
Three people injured in Lake County rollover crash
Three people were injured in a rollover crash Sunday morning near Ramona. Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg said the Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle rollover crash in the area of 225th Street and 447th Avenue at around 11:40 Sunday morning. Walburg said the investigation showed that 22-year-old...
