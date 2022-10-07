ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

New info on Strip stabbing suspect reveals criminal history in California

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — In newly obtained court documents, News 3 has learned the suspect in last week's mass stabbing on the Strip has a prior criminal history in California. According to a criminal case summary from Los Angeles County, 32-year-old Yoni Christian Barrios was charged with domestic violence in 2019, stemming from a 2018 incident.
YourCentralValley.com

Man wanted for allegedly killing teen arrested in Nevada, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department says 22-year-old Clarence Houghton has been arrested for a 2021 death of a teen in northeast Fresno.  Police say on Dec. 9, 2021, 17-year-old Darion Wheeler was fatally shot near the intersection of Angus Street and Barstow Avenue while allegedly attempting to purchase marijuana through an online […]
TODAY.com

Survivor of deadly Las Vegas stabbing speaks out about attack

Anna Westby, a survivor from the Las Vegas stabbing attack, opens up to NBC’s Maura Barrett about her condition following the unprovoked ambush that killed two people and injured her. The alleged assailant, Yoni Barrios, will face two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder.Oct. 9, 2022.
8 News Now

Car fire reported in northeast Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A car fire was reported near Carey Avenue and Lamb Boulevard Tuesday afternoon, according to Clark County. The structure fire was reported just after 1 p.m., after which several firefighter units responded. The main body of the fire was knocked down, and there are still some spot fires that crews are […]
news3lv.com

Motorcyclist killed in hit and run, DUI crash

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist hit by a suspected drunk driver Friday night has died from his injuries. The driver of the car who hit him is also facing hit-and-run charges. Investigators with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department say the crash happened a little before 10:00 p.m....
theeastcountygazette.com

Gov. Sisolak has Declared the Resignation of Nevada’s Corrections Director After a Prisoner Escape

The director of Nevada’s Department of Corrections has resigned at the request of Gov. Steve Sisolak, after a four-day breakout by a convicted bombmaker. The governor’s office stated in a statement Friday that Sisolak “asked and accepted the resignation of Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels, effective immediately.” Six other cops have been put on administrative leave.
