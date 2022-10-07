Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Does the Raider's 1–4 record mean it's time to start thinking about next season?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas stabbing suspect who killed two and wounded six identified as illegal alien from GuatemalaLauren JessopLas Vegas, NV
2 Michelin Star Japanese Restaurant in Las Vegas - Wakuda in The Venetian/The PalazzoDinh LeeLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Everything goes horribly wrong for the Rebels against San Jose StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Las Vegas Strip stabbing suspect remains jailed with no bail
Las Vegas Strip stabbing suspect Yoni Barrios, 32, is facing two charges of open murder and six counts of attempted murder.
Las Vegas police: Woman slashed employees with boxcutter, machete in 2 store robberies
A woman armed with knives is accused of robbing two stores and slashing two employees in separate incidents across the Las Vegas Valley, police said.
Las Vegas police look for suspect accused of attempted homicide, battery
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police are asking for help identifying a Spring Valley attempted homicide suspect. The attempted homicide and battery with a deadly weapon happened on Sept. 27 around 3:22 p.m. in the 5400 block of Spring Mountain Road near Lindell Road. Police ask that anyone who recognizes the person call […]
New info on Strip stabbing suspect reveals criminal history in California
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — In newly obtained court documents, News 3 has learned the suspect in last week's mass stabbing on the Strip has a prior criminal history in California. According to a criminal case summary from Los Angeles County, 32-year-old Yoni Christian Barrios was charged with domestic violence in 2019, stemming from a 2018 incident.
OIS in North Las Vegas ends with man dead
A man was shot and killed by North Las Vegas Police on Monday after they were called to the scene of a man with a gun. Callers to 911 said that a man wearing a Michael Myers Halloween mask was walking around pointing a gun at people.
Man wanted for allegedly killing teen arrested in Nevada, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department says 22-year-old Clarence Houghton has been arrested for a 2021 death of a teen in northeast Fresno. Police say on Dec. 9, 2021, 17-year-old Darion Wheeler was fatally shot near the intersection of Angus Street and Barstow Avenue while allegedly attempting to purchase marijuana through an online […]
Babysitter charged in 5-year-old boy’s death agrees to plea deal
A 23-year-old babysitter charged in the death of a 5-year-old boy has agreed to a plea deal, according to court records.
Survivor of deadly Las Vegas stabbing speaks out about attack
Anna Westby, a survivor from the Las Vegas stabbing attack, opens up to NBC’s Maura Barrett about her condition following the unprovoked ambush that killed two people and injured her. The alleged assailant, Yoni Barrios, will face two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder.Oct. 9, 2022.
Police: Car crashes into hair salon in southwest Vegas; 3 people injured
Three people were injured when a car crashed into a hair salon in southwest Las Vegas on Monday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tells KTNV.
Car fire reported in northeast Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A car fire was reported near Carey Avenue and Lamb Boulevard Tuesday afternoon, according to Clark County. The structure fire was reported just after 1 p.m., after which several firefighter units responded. The main body of the fire was knocked down, and there are still some spot fires that crews are […]
1 dead, 2 injured in crash in northwest valley
Police said they located a vehicle on W. Charleston Boulevard, just east of Cimarron Road, with three suspects around 12:33 a.m. Police said they were conducting a follow-up investigation, at the time, and the vehicle fled.
Motorcyclist killed in hit and run, DUI crash
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist hit by a suspected drunk driver Friday night has died from his injuries. The driver of the car who hit him is also facing hit-and-run charges. Investigators with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department say the crash happened a little before 10:00 p.m....
Las Vegas police: Woman drunk, fled scene in fatal east valley crash with motorcylist
Las Vegas police are investigating a crash involving a moped rider near Lamb and Charleston Boulevards.
Body camera video shows fatal police shooting of ex-Marine in North Las Vegas
Newly released body camera footage shows the fatal police shooting of a former U.S. Marine who was carrying an AR-15 in his own backyard in North Las Vegas. Darin Dyer, 38, was shot dead just before 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 24 by Sgt. Paul Sanderson, North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Sgt. Jeff Wall said.
Candlelight Vigil: Remembering Maris Jordan DiGiovanni
Maris Jordan DiGiovanni was a victim of a mass stabbing attack on the Las Vegas Strip that killed two people and injured six others.
‘She was a light to the world’: Family mourns Spokane native killed in Las Vegas stabbings
SPOKANE, Wash. — The family of a woman stabbed and killed in Las Vegas describe her as a beloved wife, sister and daughter. Maris Jordan, who is originally from Spokane, was one of two people killed on the Strip Thursday. Six others were injured. The suspect is now in custody. Jordan was born to two local teachers. Her mother works...
Performers shaken following mass stabbing on Las Vegas Strip
A mass stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip that left two dead and six wounded has left some reconsidering their career as performers.
Police find gun at local elementary school
Clark County School District police found a gun was found at a Las Vegas elementary school Friday.
Gov. Sisolak has Declared the Resignation of Nevada’s Corrections Director After a Prisoner Escape
The director of Nevada’s Department of Corrections has resigned at the request of Gov. Steve Sisolak, after a four-day breakout by a convicted bombmaker. The governor’s office stated in a statement Friday that Sisolak “asked and accepted the resignation of Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels, effective immediately.” Six other cops have been put on administrative leave.
Lucky player turns $5.88 bet into nearly $3 million jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
A lucky slot player at The Venetian Resort turned a $5.88 bet into a nearly $3 million jackpot.
