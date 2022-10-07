ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worthing, SD

Pork plant backers say Sioux Falls is only place for facility

Pork plant backers say Sioux Falls is only place for facility
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls Nightwatch sees increase in demand

Sioux Falls Nightwatch sees increase in demand
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Terror 29 Haunted House opens in Brandon

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Terror 29 opened its doors in Brandon this past weekend to capture the eerie essence of October. Owner Zac Tenneboe explained what to expect when you visit. You can get tickets here.
BRANDON, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Worthing, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
South Dakota State
Windy and much colder

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have multiple wind and fire alerts across our region lasting through the rest of today, including Red Flag Warnings, High Wind Warnings, and Wind Advisories. We’ll be in and out of cloud cover for the rest of our Wednesday. Highs will be...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Team Weather

Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Team Weather
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Enjoy a day for women at the 16th annual Expo for Her

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We spoke with the owner of the Expo for Her Angela Ellerbroek about what to expect for the shopping event at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. It will take place Friday, October 14th 12pm-8pm and Saturday, October 15th 9am-3pm.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Police: Multiple shots fired ouside Sioux Falls business

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a suspect fired multiple shots outside a business in central Sioux Falls. No injuries were reported, but the business did sustain damage. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the shooting occurred around 6 p.m. on Sunday. Several people had been...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
OYO: Final Fall Yard Prep

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In this season’s final edition of Owning Your Outdoors, Aaron and Doug are going over some last minute tips to get your lawn prepared for the rest of fall and the coming winter months. If your grass is still green, you’ll want...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Rapid City Central Student Turns Chairs on “The Voice”

Rapid City Central Student Turns Chairs on "The Voice"
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Police: Teen stabbed over a disagreement in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police responded to an early morning call and found a teen with a non-life-threatening stab wound to the chest. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to an apartment complex in southwest Sioux Falls. The teens were arguing outside the apartment when one used a knife to stab the other in the chest. The victim was able to get inside an apartment, where officers found him.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Road closure timeline extended in Brookings due to utility work

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Many community members in Brookings are excited for a new I-29 interchange on the south side of the city, but the closure of a normally busy intersection will have to be extended. Earlier this week the South Dakota DOT announced that their road closure on...
BROOKINGS, SD
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 7 (10-2-22)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The past weekend of pigskin some of the biggest crowds of this, or any, football season turn out to watch preps push for the postseason and see the renewal of South Dakota’s biggest in-state college rivalry. We look back at some of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
South Dakota State and NDSU on collision course headed into Dakota Marker game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Jackrabbits brushed off a slow start last Saturday against South Dakota in Brookings, as the Jacks kept things rolling in their season with a 28-3 win over the Coyotes. That sets up a collision course with North Dakota State, in what may be one of the highest stakes Dakota Marker game yet.
BROOKINGS, SD
Trev’s Corner Bar heavily damaged in fire

LESTERVILLE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities did not mention any injuries after reporting a fire broke out at a local Lesterville bar, causing heavy damage. Fire Chief Paul Scherschligt told WNAX news that first responders were called around 4 a.m. to Trev’s Corner Bar. “One of the local...
LESTERVILLE, SD
Up-and-down temperatures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ll be in and out of cloud cover for the rest of our Monday, but we should see more sunshine than clouds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s around most of the region with a south wind around 5 to 15 mph. Overnight, we’ll stay mostly clear with lows dropping into the 50s.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Augustana University celebrating Viking Days 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana University is celebrating what they say is the best week of the year — Viking Days 2022. Augustana’s homecoming will go through Sunday. Viking Days 2022 festivities kicked off on Monday with a student event on the Morrison Commons patio...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Britton-Hecla senior eager to help others and interested in pursuing the medical field

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Labeled as a true leader, Alyssa James is always the first to volunteer when needed at Britton-Hecla High School. “We love having Alyssa in the classroom, she’s always the first one to help out with things. She’s been in the student council all of her years, I believe. She’s definitely the one we go to when we need a helping hand at something. She’s a very intelligent young lady. She does very well in her classes,” said Britton-Hecla English teacher Jenna Peters.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

