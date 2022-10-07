Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
‘I Love Wyoming’: Teen With Untreatable Disease Drops Huge Red Desert Bull Elk
Sawyer Harris has been fascinated with elk since he was a small child. "Back here, we really don't have elk," Harris told Cowboy State Daily on Tuesday from his home in Roanoke, Virginai. "Ever since I was a little kid, I watched them on TV and I wanted to know more about them."
oilcity.news
Downar Bird Farm has ~17K birds available for pheasant hunting season in southeast Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Pheasant hunting season in southeast Wyoming is about to kick off, and the Downar Bird Farm is prepared to stock hunting areas into the winter, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Laramie Region said Tuesday. “We have the average number of birds this year —...
kdnk.org
Researchers identify ‘snaky croc-faced’ sea creature of Wyoming’s distant past
Seventy million years ago, an approximately 23-foot-long beast was swimming around Wyoming, whipping around its long neck and crocodile-like head in search of prey, which it would snatch up with 2-inch-long teeth. That newly identified prehistoric marine reptile is now being called Serpentisuchops pfisterae, which researchers say roughly translates to...
cowboystatedaily.com
Frankenstein Of Wyoming Taxidermy Tests Nature With Out-Of-This-World Creations
At Nature's Design Taxidermy in Cody, Ray Hatfield has dozens of unique animals on display. Mixed in with the grizzly bears and elk one would expect from a Wyoming taxidermy shop are warthogs, musk ox, lions and other exotic species.
LOOK: Nothing Beats Fall In Wyoming’s Bighorn Mountains
2022 is one of the best years for fall colors in Wyoming. Since most of the state is either prairie or pine, you need to know where to look. Ranger Jessica patrols the Bighorn area. She let me know that the colors are bright and working their way down from the higher elevations.
oilcity.news
Wyoming Wildlife Photo Contest open with prizes for winning entries
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Wildlife Magazine’s annual photo contest is open and accepting submissions from photographers of any age and skill level, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Tuesday. Winning entries will get published in the February 2023 photo issue of Wyoming Wildlife, which is...
cowboystatedaily.com
New Secretary Of State Allred Asks Wyoming County Clerks To Eliminate Ballot Boxes
Interim Secretary of State Karl Allred has wasted no time trying to alter Wyoming's election process. Allred sent a letter to the state's county clerks Friday requesting they consider removing their absentee ballot drop boxes. Allred was sworn in for the appointed job just three days prior.
oilcity.news
As governor calls for better mental health services, Healthy Wyoming says Medicaid expansion needed
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon’s “Mental Health Summit” kicked off Tuesday morning at the Nicolaysen Art Museum in Casper. “Building partnerships and expanding our collaborative efforts will help deliver timely mental health services to those experiencing difficulty accessing help,” Gordon said in a press release from his office on Tuesday. “In order to address the scope of the problem, we must be actively engaged in finding solutions.”
oilcity.news
Beartooth Highway closes for winter Tuesday; wind closures on I-80 amid 60 mph gusts; snow in the Bighorns
CASPER, Wyo. — U.S. Highway 212, also known as the Beartooth Highway, was closed for the season on Monday between Red Lodge and Cooke City, Montana, according to Yellowstone National Park. A portion of the closed section of the Beartooth Highway goes through Wyoming and will be closed until...
oilcity.news
Rain possible in Casper until Tuesday evening; Wyoming mountains may see snow
CASPER, Wyo. — Showers are possible in areas of Wyoming east of the Continental Divide on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Lower elevations could see some rain while snow is possible in the mountains. Windy conditions are also expected across much of western and central Wyoming on Tuesday, the NWS in Riverton forecasts.
svinews.com
Wyoming looks to grow its manufacturing sector
CASPER —Wyoming leaders are effectively laying the groundwork for manufacturing sector growth, but the state’s new industries and shifting workforce will need continued support in the years ahead, panelists said at an economic development event Friday. The panel — one of several convened in Jackson by the Wyoming...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, October 9, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Bryan Fenoff at Pete's Pond in Dubois, Wyoming. Bryan writes: "GM Cowboy Crew! Look forward to your email every! It's really the only news outlet I consistently follow!".
oilcity.news
Wyoming getting ~$397M for transportation projects in FY 2023 from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
CASPER, Wyo. — Nearly $397 million in money allocated under the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Wyoming for Fiscal Year 2023 has been released to the state, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced Tuesday. During FY 2023, Wyoming will see a total of $396.88 million...
Summit Daily News
Upper Basin officials see California proposal to conserve Colorado River water as a positive sign — even if it’s not enough
California water agencies that use Colorado River water indicated Wednesday they’d be willing to cut 400,000 acre-feet of water use annually starting next year and running through 2025 — a move a top Upper Basin water official cast as a promising development in the negotiations over the future of the river.
Unique Wyoming State Championship In The Books
Wyoming is full of intense competitions and activities like, rodeo, skijoring, mountain climbing and the Wyoming State Champion Giant Pumpkin Drop. The last one on that list is truly a Wyoming tradition that's extreme and taken seriously. The Wyoming State Champion Giant Pumpkin Drop began 11 years ago and is...
High Wind Warning, Cold Front Dominate SE Wyoming Weather
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has posted a high wind warning for much of southeast Wyoming for today. A cold front is also expected to bring cooler temperatures and a few showers to the region. The agency posted this statement on its website:. High Wind Warnings remain...
wyo4news.com
Wyo4News Snow Report: October 7, 2022
IT’S BACK! Here is your Snow Report for the State of Wyoming, brought to you by Basecamp Powersports. See them at 46 Wilkins Peak Dr., Rock Springs, WY, or call 307-3 62-3911 TODAY! When it comes to the outdoors, you need a basecamp!
county17.com
Pro-life speaker: No room for rape exceptions in abortion laws
GILLETTE, Wyo. — It’s common for people to say that they think abortion should be illegal unless the abortion follows rape or incest. Pew Research Center found that 69% of 10,441 U.S. non-institutionalized adults who completed its March “America’s Abortion Quandary” survey said that abortion should be legal if the pregnancy is a result of rape. Thirty-six percent of abortion opponents say abortion should be legal if the pregnancy results from rape, while 27% say “it depends.”
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s ‘Highway To Heaven’ Not A Hoax
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A photo circulating on the internet shows a stretch of highway on Interstate 80 between Evanston and Lyman that looks like it stretches all the way up to the sky. Some online have questioned the authenticity of the image, while those...
oilcity.news
Casper Mountain Racers kicking off ‘Ski, Snowboard and Bike Swap’ fundraiser on Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Mountain Racers nonprofit organization will host its annual “Ski, Snowboard and Bike Swap” from Thursday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds Industrial Building, 1700 Fairgrounds Road. A range of Nordic and alpine skiing, snowboarding and biking gear...
