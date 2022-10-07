ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lovell, WY

cowboystatedaily.com

‘I Love Wyoming’: Teen With Untreatable Disease Drops Huge Red Desert Bull Elk

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Sawyer Harris has been fascinated with elk since he was a small child. “Back here, we really don’t have elk,” Harris told Cowboy State Daily on Tuesday from his home in Roanoke, Virginai. “Ever since I was a little kid, I watched them on TV and I wanted to know more about them.”
WYOMING STATE
kdnk.org

Researchers identify ‘snaky croc-faced’ sea creature of Wyoming’s distant past

Seventy million years ago, an approximately 23-foot-long beast was swimming around Wyoming, whipping around its long neck and crocodile-like head in search of prey, which it would snatch up with 2-inch-long teeth. That newly identified prehistoric marine reptile is now being called Serpentisuchops pfisterae, which researchers say roughly translates to...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Wyoming Wildlife Photo Contest open with prizes for winning entries

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Wildlife Magazine’s annual photo contest is open and accepting submissions from photographers of any age and skill level, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Tuesday. Winning entries will get published in the February 2023 photo issue of Wyoming Wildlife, which is...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

New Secretary Of State Allred Asks Wyoming County Clerks To Eliminate Ballot Boxes

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Interim Secretary of State Karl Allred has wasted no time trying to alter Wyoming’s election process. Allred sent a letter to the state’s county clerks Friday requesting they consider removing their absentee ballot drop boxes. Allred was sworn in for the appointed job just three days prior.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

As governor calls for better mental health services, Healthy Wyoming says Medicaid expansion needed

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon’s “Mental Health Summit” kicked off Tuesday morning at the Nicolaysen Art Museum in Casper. “Building partnerships and expanding our collaborative efforts will help deliver timely mental health services to those experiencing difficulty accessing help,” Gordon said in a press release from his office on Tuesday. “In order to address the scope of the problem, we must be actively engaged in finding solutions.”
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Rain possible in Casper until Tuesday evening; Wyoming mountains may see snow

CASPER, Wyo. — Showers are possible in areas of Wyoming east of the Continental Divide on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Lower elevations could see some rain while snow is possible in the mountains. Windy conditions are also expected across much of western and central Wyoming on Tuesday, the NWS in Riverton forecasts.
CASPER, WY
svinews.com

Wyoming looks to grow its manufacturing sector

CASPER —Wyoming leaders are effectively laying the groundwork for manufacturing sector growth, but the state’s new industries and shifting workforce will need continued support in the years ahead, panelists said at an economic development event Friday. The panel — one of several convened in Jackson by the Wyoming...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, October 9, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Bryan Fenoff at Pete’s Pond in Dubois, Wyoming. Bryan writes: “GM Cowboy Crew! Look forward to your email every! It’s really the only news outlet I consistently follow!”. To submit yours,...
WYOMING STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Wake Up Wyoming

Unique Wyoming State Championship In The Books

Wyoming is full of intense competitions and activities like, rodeo, skijoring, mountain climbing and the Wyoming State Champion Giant Pumpkin Drop. The last one on that list is truly a Wyoming tradition that's extreme and taken seriously. The Wyoming State Champion Giant Pumpkin Drop began 11 years ago and is...
WYOMING STATE
wyo4news.com

Wyo4News Snow Report: October 7, 2022

IT’S BACK! Here is your Snow Report for the State of Wyoming, brought to you by Basecamp Powersports. See them at 46 Wilkins Peak Dr., Rock Springs, WY, or call 307-3 62-3911 TODAY! When it comes to the outdoors, you need a basecamp!
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
county17.com

Pro-life speaker: No room for rape exceptions in abortion laws

GILLETTE, Wyo. — It’s common for people to say that they think abortion should be illegal unless the abortion follows rape or incest. Pew Research Center found that 69% of 10,441 U.S. non-institutionalized adults who completed its March “America’s Abortion Quandary” survey said that abortion should be legal if the pregnancy is a result of rape. Thirty-six percent of abortion opponents say abortion should be legal if the pregnancy results from rape, while 27% say “it depends.”
GILLETTE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming’s ‘Highway To Heaven’ Not A Hoax

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A photo circulating on the internet shows a stretch of highway on Interstate 80 between Evanston and Lyman that looks like it stretches all the way up to the sky. Some online have questioned the authenticity of the image, while those...
WYOMING STATE

