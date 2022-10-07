ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Florida Sun Sentinel

After a botched search for facilities chief, School Board members raise leadership concerns

Broward schools will start over to find a leader for its troubled school construction program after board members described a search as an embarrassing failure. Two School Board members even hinted that they may even want to go further and take action against Superintendent Vickie Cartwright for failing to correct issues that they say have lingered for years. School Board members were ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Larkin Community Hospital Announces Dr. Nicholas D. Torres as Chief Executive Officer

Larkin Health Systems is proud to announce that Dr. Nicholas D. Torres has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of Larkin Community Hospital’s South Miami campus. Dr. Torres rejoins the Larkin family with over 16 years of knowledge and experience in ambulatory, emergency/acute care, medical/surgical, correctional, and...
MIAMI, FL
fortlauderdaleconnex.com

2022-23 Leadership Broward Executive Board and Board of Directors Named

Fort Lauderdale, Florida – Kim Vassar, Chief Advancement Officer with Arc Broward, has been named chair of the Leadership Broward Board of Directors. Vassar, a Leadership Broward Class XXXIV graduate, has served in different board leadership positions previously, including VP of Engagement, VP of Programs, and Chair of Leadership Broward Class XXXVI. Vassar will lead Leadership Broward’s Executive Committee consisting of:
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Miami New Times

Janelle Perez: Moderate Democrat in the Crosshairs of Miami Politics

State senate candidate Janelle Perez's healthcare business background and moderate political stances have drawn jabs from a wide range of detractors: from progressives who claim she's not progressive enough, to her Republican opponent in the race, Alexis Calatayud, whose camp has attacked Perez for her work at her family’s Medicare insurance company.
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

Diageo North America donated $1 million to the Miami-Dade College Foundation

Diageo North America donated $1 million to the MDC Foundation to support higher education. Miami Dade College (MDC) Foundation will be creating an endowment fund to offer financial assistance to students in different fields and specializations. For their fund, the Miami Dade College (MDC) Foundation will receive $1 million in donations from Diageo North America.
MIAMI, FL
livability.com

ICON International Thrives in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Its hybrid office model supports work-life balance, encourages fellowship outside the office and drives career longevity. As employers continue to navigate the post-pandemic workplace, ICON International has doubled down on a future of work that sees its people eagerly returning to the corporate office. Who could blame them? Since arriving...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Fraternity shuts down UM chapter after drugging accusations, disturbing video come to light

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Sigma Phi Epsilon’s chapter at the University of Miami has been permanently shut down after a disturbing video came to light last week. According to UM’s student newspaper, The Miami Hurricane, which obtained the video, the footage showed numerous SigEp members chanting about murdering and raping women before they hosted their “Adult Swim” party on Oct. 1 at an off-campus house in Coral Gables.
CORAL GABLES, FL
bocamag.com

Boca’s Big Plans for Former Ocean Breeze Golf Course & More

The Greater Boca Raton Beach and Park District is thinking big on its plans for the former Ocean Breeze golf course. Very big. The district’s proposed master plan for the roughly 200 acres within the Boca Teeca community in the city’s north end includes a golf complex and an Olympics-level— 50-meter lanes—aquatics center. But as they say on the Home Shopping Network, that’s not all.
BOCA RATON, FL
brevardtimes.com

NOAA: Invest 93L 2022 Projected Path, Spaghetti Models

MIAMI, Florida – NOAA’s National Hurricane Center issued a Tropical Weather Outlook at 2 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, due to the presence of Invest 93L which may form into a tropical cyclone over the southwest Gulf of Mexico. Invest 93L is an area...
MIAMI, FL
stateoftheu.com

The Best Option for University of Miami’s Own Stadium: Sunset Place

Outside observers of the U are OBSESSED with Miami’s lack of on-campus stadium. And it sure is inconvenient for students to make the 20 mile, 40 minutes without traffic, drive to Hard Rock Stadium. But would a stadium close to the main Coral Gables campus really fill the large swaths of empty seats we see on TV?
CORAL GABLES, FL
NBC Miami

Caregiver Accused of Emptying Mentally Frail Client's Bank Account in Fort Lauderdale

A Margate healthcare worker is accused of exploiting an elderly client by making repeated withdrawals from his bank account until he was overdrawn. Sandra May Hudson, 57, was working for Care Partners Nursing Services in late 2019 when assigned to care for a man who was deemed mentally incompetent after a psychiatric evaluation by medical staff at a hospital in Fort Lauderdale, police said.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

