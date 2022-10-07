ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LCMC Health to acquire 3 HCA hospitals in partnership with Tulane University

Louisiana-based LCMC Health will acquire three Louisiana hospitals from HCA Healthcare as part of a larger plan to partner with Tulane University to provide care across Southeast Louisiana. If the partnership is approved by state regulators, HCA’s Tulane Medical Center, Lakeview Regional Medical Center and Tulane Lakeside Hospital will become...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

