Boil water advisory lifted in Reidsville

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The boil water advisory that was in effect in the City of Reidsville has been lifted as of 11:04 a.m. on Friday, according to a press release.

The lifting of the advisory comes after water samples were collected yesterday and incubated for 24 hours. After the incubation period, officials say that the water samples showed no signs of contamination.

Since Wednesday, Reidsville had been under the boil water advisory after a contractor unaffiliated with the city bored into a 24-inch water main on Scales Street. For a time, the city was limited to the water that was stored in elevated storage tanks.

The original boil water advisory was in effect from Wednesday night until noon on Thursday.

On Thursday morning, that advisory was extended until Friday at noon after a few reports of brown water were recorded.

The City of Reidsville thanked its residents for their patience :

“We appreicate your patinece over the past few days while repairs were made to the city’s 24-inch main water line and the resulting boil water advisory.”

