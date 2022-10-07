ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NME

‘PC Building Simulator 2’ review: next-gen

PC Building Simulator 2 is here, adding a worthwhile but inessential upgrade to the, er, pc building simulator genre. Much like upgrading from an Nvidia GTX 3060 to a Nvidia GTX 3070. That’s PC component humour, and not something I would have really understood before spending a few hours in...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Twitch streamer breaks back in two places in foam pit at TwitchCon

Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik has broken her back in two places after jumping into a foam pit at TwitchCon. Footage of the incident appeared on social media yesterday (October 9) with fellow streamer Jake Lucky calling it “probably the most painful thing I’ve seen in awhile.”. Chechik, who’s...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Blizzard fixes ‘Overwatch 2’ auto-purchase bug, but refuses to offer refunds

Blizzard has fixed a bug in Overwatch 2 that saw players accidentally making store purchases while using the in-game chat, but is apparently not offering any refunds. As seen on the Overwatch 2 subreddit, user Dracyoshi recalled his experience of talking with friends while browning the hero gallery, when suddenly he began unlocking Junker Queen’s Plutonium skin. The purchase went through before Dracyoshi was able to cancel the purchase.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘The Axis Unseen’ promises to be “five times bigger than ‘Skyrim’”

The Axis Unseen, an upcoming horror hunting sim from a former developer at Bethesda, promises to be “five times bigger than Skyrim.”. That’s according to the game’s developer, Nate Purkeypile, speaking to PCGamesN. Purkeypile left Bethesda in 2021, after a 14-year stint at the company as an artist, with experience working on multiple Fallout Games, Skyrim and the upcoming Starfield.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

(G)I-DLE unveil sombre music video for B-side ‘DARK (X-File)’, ahead of ‘I Love’

(G)I-DLE have dropped a music video for ‘DARK (X-File)’, a new song set to appear on their forthcoming record ‘I Love’. The new visual, shared on October 12, begins with a film roll with the text “Hide it so you can never find it” superimposed, followed by the letter “X”. The haunting video cuts to the five members of (G)I-DLE after what seems like a rough night. The portion of ‘DARK (X-File) on the video is an abridged version of the song, clocking in at 1 minute and 26 seconds long.
MUSIC

