NME
‘PC Building Simulator 2’ review: next-gen
PC Building Simulator 2 is here, adding a worthwhile but inessential upgrade to the, er, pc building simulator genre. Much like upgrading from an Nvidia GTX 3060 to a Nvidia GTX 3070. That’s PC component humour, and not something I would have really understood before spending a few hours in...
NME
‘Evercore Heroes’ is a new competitive multiplayer game from ex-Riot devs
Vela Games has revealed its debut title, Evercore Heroes, which is a competitive player versus environment (PvE) game where the goal is to become the world’s best team of heroes. The game is set in the science fantasy world of Lumerea, and combines real-time skill-based teamwork with adventurous co-operative...
NME
Platinum can “build an even stronger relationship” with Nintendo after hiring veteran
PlatinumGames‘ boss has discussed how the hiring of a Nintendo veteran can “build an even stronger relationship” between the two companies. Takao Yamane is PlatinumGames’ new chief business officer having worked at Nintendo for over 20 years, and Platinum CEO Atsushi Inaba sees it as an opportunity for even greater collaboration in the future.
NME
‘Modern Warfare 2’ is the latest game to require phone number linking
Anyone getting ready to play Modern Warfare 2 on launch will be faced with a similar issue to Overwatch 2, which Blizzard released last week (October 4), in needing a linked phone number before the game can be played. A phone notifications page on the Battle.net support site has recently...
NME
BTS’ label says it will crack down on “counterfeit” merchandise at Busan ‘Yet To Come’ concert
Big Hit Music has issued a new statement addressing the “unauthorised use” of BTS‘ trademark ahead of the band’s forthcoming ‘Yet To Come’ concert in Busan, where the label says it will crack down on “counterfeit” merchandise. The statement, written in both...
NME
Twitch streamer breaks back in two places in foam pit at TwitchCon
Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik has broken her back in two places after jumping into a foam pit at TwitchCon. Footage of the incident appeared on social media yesterday (October 9) with fellow streamer Jake Lucky calling it “probably the most painful thing I’ve seen in awhile.”. Chechik, who’s...
NME
Blizzard fixes ‘Overwatch 2’ auto-purchase bug, but refuses to offer refunds
Blizzard has fixed a bug in Overwatch 2 that saw players accidentally making store purchases while using the in-game chat, but is apparently not offering any refunds. As seen on the Overwatch 2 subreddit, user Dracyoshi recalled his experience of talking with friends while browning the hero gallery, when suddenly he began unlocking Junker Queen’s Plutonium skin. The purchase went through before Dracyoshi was able to cancel the purchase.
NME
‘The Axis Unseen’ promises to be “five times bigger than ‘Skyrim’”
The Axis Unseen, an upcoming horror hunting sim from a former developer at Bethesda, promises to be “five times bigger than Skyrim.”. That’s according to the game’s developer, Nate Purkeypile, speaking to PCGamesN. Purkeypile left Bethesda in 2021, after a 14-year stint at the company as an artist, with experience working on multiple Fallout Games, Skyrim and the upcoming Starfield.
NME
(G)I-DLE unveil sombre music video for B-side ‘DARK (X-File)’, ahead of ‘I Love’
(G)I-DLE have dropped a music video for ‘DARK (X-File)’, a new song set to appear on their forthcoming record ‘I Love’. The new visual, shared on October 12, begins with a film roll with the text “Hide it so you can never find it” superimposed, followed by the letter “X”. The haunting video cuts to the five members of (G)I-DLE after what seems like a rough night. The portion of ‘DARK (X-File) on the video is an abridged version of the song, clocking in at 1 minute and 26 seconds long.
