Lily Collins can 'conquer anything' with her husband by her side
Lily Collins can "conquer anything" with her husband by her side. The 33-year-old actress - who moved from her native UK to be with her American husband - has been married to director Charlie McDowell, 39, since September 2021 and has admitted the pair have been through "so many changes" together.
Lewis Capaldi wants to form all-star supergroup with these musicians
Lewis Capaldi wants to form a supergroup with Niall Horan, Sir Elton John and Ed Sheeran. The Scottish superstar has put it out into the world that he'd like to form a musical "foursome" with his pal from One Direction, music legend Elton and Lewis' biggest competition Ed. He said:...
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was ordered to lose weight and change name for Hollywood career
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was ordered to lose weight, drop his stage name and stop talking about wrestling if he wanted to make it in Hollywood. The 'Fast and the Furious' star shot to fame back in the mid-1990s as a regular performer with the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) - adopting the name The Rock and becoming one of the franchise's most recognisable wrestlers before making a crossover to movies with a role as the Scorpion King in 2001's 'The Mummy Returns'.
Prince of Wales opens up about not having ‘tools or experience’ to cope with massive life change
William, Prince of Wales has spoken about not having the “tools or experience” to cope with a massive life change during a discussion about mental health. His wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, also took part in the talk on BBC Radio 1, with royal watchers saying Prince William’s remark appeared to be a reference to the death of his mother Princess Diana when he was aged 15.
13 candid photos of King Charles and Camilla that show their long-lasting love
During King Charles and Camilla's 17 years of marriage, they've shared many sweet public moments caught on camera.
Teddi Mellencamp diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma
Teddi Mellencamp has been diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma. The 41-year-old reality star took to Instagram to reveal she had been diagnosed after her doctor sported an "abnormal spot" on her back, which she will have cut out next week. She wrote: "Melanoma awareness update. Despite my anxiety, I listened...
NeNe Leakes' son suffered 'heart failure and a stroke'
NeNe Leakes has asked for "prayers" after her son suffered "heart failure and a stroke". The 54-year-old star has confirmed via social media that Brentt Leakes recently suffered a "very serious" health scare. NeNe said in an Instagram Story video: "Two weeks ago today, Brentt had congestive heart failure and...
Sydney Sweeney to star in new Barbarella film
Sydney Sweeney is to star in a new 'Barbarella' movie. The 'Euphoria' actress is attached to a new Sony Pictures project based on Jean-Claude Forest's French comic book series - which was previously adapted into a film in 1968, with Jane Fonda in the title role - but details about the production are being kept under wraps.
