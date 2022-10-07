Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
I Found Text Messages On My Boyfriend's Phone And Now He's Just My RoommateThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhoenix, AZ
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
How to make the most of your Halloweekends in PhoenixGrace LiebermanPhoenix, AZ
New York-Style Pizza Joint Now OpenGreyson FPeoria, AZ
Related
SignalsAZ
Negotiations Begin to Revitalize Danelle Plaza
A beloved Tempe shopping center could get a new life while maintaining its longtime local identity through a redevelopment opportunity now moving forward. The City Council voted last night to begin negotiations with a redevelopment team that wants to remake Danelle Plaza, located at the southwest corner of Mill and Southern avenues.
kjzz.org
Phoenix to sell land for a planned freeway
The Phoenix City Council is scheduled to vote Wednesday on selling land to make room for a planned freeway. Leaders will consider selling 86 acres of vacant land to the Arizona Department of Transportation for $1.5 million. The site had been leased for sand and gravel operations until last year.
northcentralnews.net
Uptown Camelback Target hopes to reopen ‘within the next week’
North Central shoppers who have missed being able to access the Phoenix Uptown Camelback Target store may not have much longer to wait for its reopening. The store, located on the southeast corner of 16th Street and Camelback Road, was closed at the end of September due to a fire.
SignalsAZ
Downtown Goodyear Plans for Major Development
Globe Corporation and the city of Goodyear are excited to announce plans for what is shaping up to be a highly anticipated downtown area in the nation’s ninth-fastest growing city. This follows the grand opening of Goodyear Civic Square which opened its doors on August 1 thanks to a public/private partnership between the city and Globe. The project was completed on time and on budget.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
USPS looking to hire over 400 employees in metro Phoenix for the holidays
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The United States Postal Service is looking for part-time, full-time, and seasonal employees to help “Deliver for America” during the upcoming holiday season. USPS says they are looking for 400 employees for the holidays and over 300 pre-career employees. USPS has immediate openings for:
AZFamily
Phoenix churches being asked to step up, provide emergency shelters for homeless
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are a lot of people living on the street around downtown Phoenix. Brandon Gilmore is the senior pastor at the Central United Methodist Church. He says rising rent prices and inflation have led to a significant increase in Phoenix’s homeless population. “We’re seeing a lot of people on the verge of retirement, all of a sudden going into homelessness,” said Gilmore. “Losing homes and things through Covid, how Covid really affected people being on that margin.”
3 Arizona Breweries Recognized Among The Best In America
The three breweries won medals at a beer festivals.
Raising Cane’s Announces Six-Unit Expansion Through Spring 2023
Last month, the chicken sandwich slingers celebrated their 11-year anniversary in the greater Phoenix region, with no signs of slowing down.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC 15 News
Aircraft end-of-life facility opens in Pinal County
COOLIDGE, AZ — A United Kingdom-based company will start tearing apart airplanes in a new facility south of the Valley at the Coolidge Municipal Airport. Ecube, which has facilities in Wales and in Spain, announced this month it started its operations in Coolidge — making it the only aircraft end-of-life solutions company that operates in both Europe and North America.
Someburros Eyes Summer 2023 Opening in New North Phoenix Development
The brand’s origins can be traced back to Poncho’s, a restaurant opened by the Vasquez family’s matriarch, Isabel, in Phoenix in 1972.
treksplorer.com
Where to Stay in Phoenix, Arizona: The Best Hotels & Areas
Spending some time in the beautiful state of Arizona? Chances are that you’ll need to figure out where to stay in Phoenix, Arizona. As the state’s capital, Phoenix has much to offer, from botanical gardens to world-class hiking, golfing, and nightlife. From mountain resorts to trendy boutique hotels,...
KTAR.com
Semiconductor materials company breaks ground on new Mesa plant
PHOENIX — A semiconductor materials company broke ground on a new manufacturing plant in Mesa last week. JX Nippon Mining & Metals USA, Inc. completed a $29 million land acquisition in April for its new base of operations, which is expected to begin operating by early 2024, the city of Mesa said in a press release.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
12news.com
Tenant says rent was paid just before massive fire in Sunnyslope. Now she and others have nowhere to go
PHOENIX — Five days after a fire left more than 80 people without a home, the residents of a burned apartment complex near Cave Creek Road and 12th Street in Sunnyslope are still searching for answers – and help. Surrounded by a chain link fence, the devastation from...
SignalsAZ
Tempe Addresses Needs, Improves Community Experience in Parks
In response to resident concerns and needs in city parks, the City of Tempe is acting to make changes that respect all people and improve the experience of visiting and using these important community amenities. Changes include additional outreach by the city’s HOPE and CARE 7 teams for community crisis services assistance, heightened enforcement of park rules and added security.
azbex.com
Veto Sidelined $2B+ Roadway Project
While normally regarded as one of Arizona’s more pro-economic development and infrastructure governors, Governor Doug Ducey’s July veto of a bill that would have sent an extension of the Proposition 400 half-cent sales tax – a major funding source for Maricopa County transportation projects since 1985 – has already caused delays and ripple effects for major projects deemed essential for the county’s progress.
SignalsAZ
Fountain Hills Cares Presents Veteran’s Benefits and Resource Information
Fountain Hills Cares is a Town sponsored community presentation of essential topics for the benefit of Fountain Hills residents. On Thursday, Oct. 20, at 6:30 p.m. in the Fountain Hills Community Center, the Cares program will present important resource information for Veterans. The benefits and services available are not widely...
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona or you wish to travel there soon, and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because below you will find a list of four steakhouses in Arizona that are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family members, as well as for celebrating a special occasion, and are also known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. So if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Tickets for ‘ZooLights’ at the Phoenix Zoo are now on sale
Millions of lights will illuminate Phoenix Zoo this winter and tickets for its ‘ZooLights’ are now on sale! Here’s what you need to know about ticket prices, special dates to save and more.
santansun.com
D’Vine Gourmet owners open a boutique event venue
D’Vine Gourmet retail shop in downtown Chandler is a mecca for many things — fancy food and wine, desert-themed gifts, homemade candy and snacks, gift baskets and more — and now it also boasts a boutique event space around the corner at 96 W. Boston St. called Chandler Pops!
Fry's-led shopping center gets approval from Gilbert Planning Commission
Gilbert's Planning Commission gave unanimous approval for the new Morrison Ranch Commercial Center on the eastern side of town.
Comments / 0