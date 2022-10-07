ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodyear, AZ

SignalsAZ

Negotiations Begin to Revitalize Danelle Plaza

A beloved Tempe shopping center could get a new life while maintaining its longtime local identity through a redevelopment opportunity now moving forward. The City Council voted last night to begin negotiations with a redevelopment team that wants to remake Danelle Plaza, located at the southwest corner of Mill and Southern avenues.
TEMPE, AZ
kjzz.org

Phoenix to sell land for a planned freeway

The Phoenix City Council is scheduled to vote Wednesday on selling land to make room for a planned freeway. Leaders will consider selling 86 acres of vacant land to the Arizona Department of Transportation for $1.5 million. The site had been leased for sand and gravel operations until last year.
PHOENIX, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Uptown Camelback Target hopes to reopen ‘within the next week’

North Central shoppers who have missed being able to access the Phoenix Uptown Camelback Target store may not have much longer to wait for its reopening. The store, located on the southeast corner of 16th Street and Camelback Road, was closed at the end of September due to a fire.
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Downtown Goodyear Plans for Major Development

Globe Corporation and the city of Goodyear are excited to announce plans for what is shaping up to be a highly anticipated downtown area in the nation’s ninth-fastest growing city. This follows the grand opening of Goodyear Civic Square which opened its doors on August 1 thanks to a public/private partnership between the city and Globe. The project was completed on time and on budget.
GOODYEAR, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Goodyear, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
AZFamily

USPS looking to hire over 400 employees in metro Phoenix for the holidays

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The United States Postal Service is looking for part-time, full-time, and seasonal employees to help “Deliver for America” during the upcoming holiday season. USPS says they are looking for 400 employees for the holidays and over 300 pre-career employees. USPS has immediate openings for:
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix churches being asked to step up, provide emergency shelters for homeless

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are a lot of people living on the street around downtown Phoenix. Brandon Gilmore is the senior pastor at the Central United Methodist Church. He says rising rent prices and inflation have led to a significant increase in Phoenix’s homeless population. “We’re seeing a lot of people on the verge of retirement, all of a sudden going into homelessness,” said Gilmore. “Losing homes and things through Covid, how Covid really affected people being on that margin.”
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Aircraft end-of-life facility opens in Pinal County

COOLIDGE, AZ — A United Kingdom-based company will start tearing apart airplanes in a new facility south of the Valley at the Coolidge Municipal Airport. Ecube, which has facilities in Wales and in Spain, announced this month it started its operations in Coolidge — making it the only aircraft end-of-life solutions company that operates in both Europe and North America.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
treksplorer.com

Where to Stay in Phoenix, Arizona: The Best Hotels & Areas

Spending some time in the beautiful state of Arizona? Chances are that you’ll need to figure out where to stay in Phoenix, Arizona. As the state’s capital, Phoenix has much to offer, from botanical gardens to world-class hiking, golfing, and nightlife. From mountain resorts to trendy boutique hotels,...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Semiconductor materials company breaks ground on new Mesa plant

PHOENIX — A semiconductor materials company broke ground on a new manufacturing plant in Mesa last week. JX Nippon Mining & Metals USA, Inc. completed a $29 million land acquisition in April for its new base of operations, which is expected to begin operating by early 2024, the city of Mesa said in a press release.
MESA, AZ
SignalsAZ

Tempe Addresses Needs, Improves Community Experience in Parks

In response to resident concerns and needs in city parks, the City of Tempe is acting to make changes that respect all people and improve the experience of visiting and using these important community amenities. Changes include additional outreach by the city’s HOPE and CARE 7 teams for community crisis services assistance, heightened enforcement of park rules and added security.
TEMPE, AZ
azbex.com

Veto Sidelined $2B+ Roadway Project

While normally regarded as one of Arizona’s more pro-economic development and infrastructure governors, Governor Doug Ducey’s July veto of a bill that would have sent an extension of the Proposition 400 half-cent sales tax – a major funding source for Maricopa County transportation projects since 1985 – has already caused delays and ripple effects for major projects deemed essential for the county’s progress.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona or you wish to travel there soon, and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because below you will find a list of four steakhouses in Arizona that are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family members, as well as for celebrating a special occasion, and are also known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. So if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
ARIZONA STATE
santansun.com

D’Vine Gourmet owners open a boutique event venue

D’Vine Gourmet retail shop in downtown Chandler is a mecca for many things — fancy food and wine, desert-themed gifts, homemade candy and snacks, gift baskets and more — and now it also boasts a boutique event space around the corner at 96 W. Boston St. called Chandler Pops!
CHANDLER, AZ

