Massachusetts State

WBEC AM

Annoying Virus Continues to Hang on in Massachusetts…Not COVID-19

Folks throughout Massachusetts must be getting tired of sickness and viruses. I know I am. I mentioned in a previous post how my wife, daughter, and I were all under the weather for about 10 days. Luckily our sickness turned out to be negative for COVID-19. There are actually some other viruses that are going around Massachusetts that seem like they could be COVID but are not. You can read more about that by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Is it Illegal in Massachusetts to Perform This Dangerous Road Act?

In case you don't recall the hands-free law went into effect in Massachusetts back in February of 2020. It's hard to believe that this Massachusetts law has been in effect for over two years now but it has. When you look at the law it's pretty straightforward. You can't be holding or messing with electronic devices while you're driving. Yes, this includes your cell phone.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Here’s When Massachusetts Residents Would Call ‘711’

One of my earliest childhood memories was learning the sign language alphabet. Yes, my grandmother was deaf, not hard-of-hearing, but 100 percent deaf, BUT, she could speak with little issue. As an 8 year-old, she was stricken with spinal meningitis and as a result of that, she permanently lost her hearing.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

LOOK: The Most Expensive Airbnb in Massachusetts is Beyond Luxurious

While the summer months might be over and the cooler temperatures are making their way into the New England region, we're all starting to miss our getaway spots during the past summer. Massachusetts happens to have a getaway spot at an Airbnb that looks like the most luxurious place you could ask for. That Airbnb also happens to be the most expensive throughout the entire state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

This MA Psych Ward Was A True House Of Horrors

During the early part of the 20th century, Massachusetts had a dark reputation of being a state that was home to dozens of so-called "asylums" which were also known as psychiatric, mental health and behavioral health units. They specialized in treating individuals who suffered from schizophrenia, depression and bipolar disorders and they were NOT nice places in nature.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Bury Your Pet in Your Backyard?

It goes without saying that pets are part of the family. Some pets live just as well as their human counterparts. I know a few people here in Berkshire County who have made their pets a permanent part of their home and/or property as they have had their animals buried in their yard and some have even had their furry friends cremated.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Did You Know a MA Governor Candidate is a Former Pro Hoops Star?

The 2022 Massachusetts gubernatorial election is just over a month away (November 8th). And while the candidates have been campaigning for the upcoming election, one of the candidates happened to make an appearance in Pittsfield over the past summer to show off a special set of skills. She is a former professional basketball player! And she did it all in HEELS!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Some, But Not ALL Massachusetts Residents Could Receive Some MOOLAH

Recently, we have been talking about some GOOD news regarding tax rebate checks that could benefit Bay State residents. Recent developments have since been divulged regarding Chapter 62F and this newly found loop hole is a vehicle to benefit ONLY the wealthiest in Massachusetts and once again working families will NOT see a rebate check that would be substantial to them. After all, $9 CAN'T buy much or assist in those who are trying to make ends meet on a daily basis. Once again, the almighty dollar has final say and that is just NOT right.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

MA Residents Will Get Some Help To Stay Warm This Winter

Massachusetts residents are STILL suffering from inflated prices all over the place, keep in mind winter is just around the corner and utility companies have already proposed massive increases where customers will be paying more in the long run to keep warm in their designated residences. As The Little River Band used to say: "Hang On: Help Is On It's Way!"
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

There Is Hope For MA Residents To Receive MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!

Recently, we mentioned some distressing news regarding tax rebate checks regarding Chapter 62F as this is a vehicle to benefit ONLY the wealthiest in Massachusetts and once again working families will NOT see a rebate check that would be substantial to them. After all, $9 CAN'T buy much or assist in those who are trying to make ends meet on a daily basis. However, there is a light at the end of this deep, dark tunnel that will reward the working class with some much needed MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

How Old Is Too Old to Trick or Treat in Massachusetts?

With Halloween just around the corner, it's that time of year where we start shopping for candy to pass out to the youngsters on the last night of October. For some reason there is one particular I had an addiction to around Halloween. That candy happens to be "Milk Duds". Why? I don't know. I think it has to do with the Chocolate with that Carmel texture. After all they're made by Hershey's. By the way speaking of candy, check out this candy you should not pass out in Massachusetts that Marjo wrote about.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

WBEC AM

Pittsfield, MA
Your source for The Berkshires news, talk and sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

