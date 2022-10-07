With Halloween just around the corner, it's that time of year where we start shopping for candy to pass out to the youngsters on the last night of October. For some reason there is one particular I had an addiction to around Halloween. That candy happens to be "Milk Duds". Why? I don't know. I think it has to do with the Chocolate with that Carmel texture. After all they're made by Hershey's. By the way speaking of candy, check out this candy you should not pass out in Massachusetts that Marjo wrote about.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO