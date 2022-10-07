Read full article on original website
Open house to feature industrial, informational technology programs
Mississippi State University’s Department of Instructional Systems and Workforce Development will show off what’s new in its Industrial Technology and Information Technology programs during an open house event 6 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Industrial Education Building located at 108 Herbert St. The open house will feature tours...
MSU, Italy’s University of Salento mark formal collaboration in smart technologies, sustainable agriculture
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State University and Italy’s University of Salento leaders are celebrating new collaborations aimed at utilizing smart technologies to advance sustainable agriculture. MSU Provost and Executive Vice President David Shaw and University of Salento Rector Fabio Pollice signed a memorandum of understanding this week in Italy promoting...
Newest Luckyday scholars at MSU continue to lead, serve, grow
STARKVILLE, Miss.—As Mississippi State continues to create and grow pathways for student success, financial support is often an essential link to the graduation finish line. The Jackson-based Luckyday Foundation is making that vital connection for 24 MSU freshmen this fall through their participation in the Luckyday Scholars Program. These...
ORED presents ‘All About Teaming’ seminar
11 a.m. – noon. When responding to RFPs, FOA, BAAs and so on, a proposal team is necessary for both the project design and preparation logistics. Hear from an experienced partnership some best practices for how faculty and administrative support work together to coordinate large collaborative projects, including logistics of organizing a team, assigning and managing tasks, using team workspaces, typical roles and responsibilities, coordinating with all essential players (business managers, G&Cs, etc.) and partnering mechanisms for collaboration with external stakeholders (MOUs/MOAs, teaming agreements, etc.). Presenters for this session include Wes Burger, dean of the MSU College of Forest Resources, as well as Mary Ann Latham, who serves as a programs and grants development specialist within MAFES.
Lyceum hosts The Silhouettes
The Silhouettes, featured tonight [Oct. 11] at 7 p.m. as part of MSU's Lyceum Series, hosted local school children earlier in the day and revealed some secrets behind the group's stage magic. Pictured, Lynne Waggoner-Patton directs members of the troop to bring their shadow tree into different poses and moods. They also gave the audience a preview of their featured show, "LOVE Happens" that includes visuals representing the love of friendship, family, pets, music and life. Read more at https://www.msstate.edu/newsroom/article/2022/10/msus-lyceum-series-brings-family-oriented-shadow-dancing-tv-stars-stage.
