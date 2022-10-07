11 a.m. – noon. When responding to RFPs, FOA, BAAs and so on, a proposal team is necessary for both the project design and preparation logistics. Hear from an experienced partnership some best practices for how faculty and administrative support work together to coordinate large collaborative projects, including logistics of organizing a team, assigning and managing tasks, using team workspaces, typical roles and responsibilities, coordinating with all essential players (business managers, G&Cs, etc.) and partnering mechanisms for collaboration with external stakeholders (MOUs/MOAs, teaming agreements, etc.). Presenters for this session include Wes Burger, dean of the MSU College of Forest Resources, as well as Mary Ann Latham, who serves as a programs and grants development specialist within MAFES.

