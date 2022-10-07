ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

FanSided

3 takeaways from Pistons preseason loss to the Thunder

The Detroit Pistons dropped their third of four preseason games Tuesday night to the Thunder, leaving just one more chance to avoid a winless preseason. During preseason action, I try to look more toward individual player performance as opposed to wins and losses, getting the first in-game look at what players have worked on over the summer and how those sharpened skills may translate to the regular season.
The Detroit Pistons’ biggest roster weakness is obvious

The restoration of the Detroit Pistons is getting closer but there are still some major roster needs that Troy Weaver needs to address. We talk a lot about the Pistons’ lack of shooting, which has been in full display in the first two preseason games, as they have hit just 30 percent of their 3-point shots. Even after adding Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks, it’s pretty clear that Detroit will need better shooting (and better shooters) if they are going to continue to shoot 45 from long range per game on average.
One reason to watch the Chicago Blackhawks this season

The Chicago Blackhawks are at the beginning of a massive rebuild. General manager Kyle Davidson traded away budding superstar Alex DeBrincat and former first-round pick Kirby Dach before the NHL Entry Draft. He also let Dylan Strome walk in free agency. Blackhawks fans will have a hard time recognizing a...
