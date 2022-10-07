ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Woman Charged in Alleged Hit-Run Death of Man in Griffith Park

A woman who allegedly killed a 70-year-old man by running him over with his own car in a Griffith Park parking lot and then fled the scene was charged Tuesday with murder and other counts. Sonia Sovereign, 31, is set to be arraigned Nov. 9 in a downtown Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Documentary Production Firms Seeks LASD Records on Kobe Bryant Crash

A documentary production company is taking legal action against Los Angeles County and Sheriff Alex Villanueva to obtain video through the California Public Records Act regarding the 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others. Among other issues, Real World Media LLC does investigative...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
AP Top 25: UCLA Surges to No. 11, USC Drops to No. 7

The latest college football rankings have been released and there’s a slate of changes to the top 25 across the country. For the first time in 17 years, Southern California’s top two teams are undefeated through the first six weeks of the season. Both 6-0, USC and UCLA are the talk of Tinseltown, and potentially headed on a collision course for their Nov. 19 matchup at the Rose Bowl.
LOS ANGELES, CA

