Racist leaked audio. Corruption. City Hall in chaos. L.A. politics faces a perilous moment
The racist comments by Councilmember Nury Martinez in a leaked recording are only part of a chaotic political landscape in Los Angeles, where an election is just weeks away.
Column: Bonin's tearful speech was the best thing to come out of L.A. City Hall in ages
Mike Bonin reminded us that his colleagues’ petty, self-serving schemes have insulted a metropolis.
In Nury Martinez's district, Angelenos react with disgust to news of racist recording
Though many in Van Nuys, Panorama City and North Hills were unaware of the scandal surrounding Councilmember Nury Martinez, those who knew were not coy with their feelings.
Full audio: Leaked recording of L.A. councilmembers making racist comments
Three Latino members of the council and a top county labor official held a conversation last fall that included racist remarks.
The fall of Nury Martinez: A blunt talker undone by her words
At L.A. City Hall, Nury Martinez has been known as a blunt speaker. She is now in political free fall over words that she was caught saying on leaked audio.
Ron Herrera resigns as L.A. Labor Federation head amid furor over leaked recording, sources say
Ron Herrera, head of the L.A. County Federation of Labor, was a central figure in a leaked racist conversation that’s had explosive ramifications at City Hall.
Column: Nury Martinez's rant reveals the worst enemy of Latino political power: ourselves
Instead of taking responsibility for the underwhelming state of Latino political power, the council members just whined about their predicament and blamed everyone else — in racist terms. Source: Los Angeles Times.
L.A. council President Nury Martinez faces pressure to resign after racist remarks in leaked audio
Outrage, anger and sadness swept across the city as elected officials processed the racist comments of Council President Nury Martinez. Three of her colleagues have already said she should resign. Source: Los Angeles Times.
Council candidates on L.A.'s Westside bash each other over their legal careers
City Council candidate Erin Darling claims Traci Park defended powerful interests and “racism” by a city worker. Park counters that Darling represented unsavory criminals.
'Separate and unequal': Critics say Newsom's Medicaid reforms leave patients behind
MLK Community Hospital in South Los Angeles is surrounded by poverty and homeless encampments. Will Newsom’s health initiative improve access to care?
Woman Charged in Alleged Hit-Run Death of Man in Griffith Park
A woman who allegedly killed a 70-year-old man by running him over with his own car in a Griffith Park parking lot and then fled the scene was charged Tuesday with murder and other counts. Sonia Sovereign, 31, is set to be arraigned Nov. 9 in a downtown Los Angeles...
Documentary Production Firms Seeks LASD Records on Kobe Bryant Crash
A documentary production company is taking legal action against Los Angeles County and Sheriff Alex Villanueva to obtain video through the California Public Records Act regarding the 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others. Among other issues, Real World Media LLC does investigative...
AP Top 25: UCLA Surges to No. 11, USC Drops to No. 7
The latest college football rankings have been released and there’s a slate of changes to the top 25 across the country. For the first time in 17 years, Southern California’s top two teams are undefeated through the first six weeks of the season. Both 6-0, USC and UCLA are the talk of Tinseltown, and potentially headed on a collision course for their Nov. 19 matchup at the Rose Bowl.
