With all this talk about the next generation of golf stars, let’s take a minute and acknowledge one of the old dudes. Two days after Tom Kim, all of 20 years old, won for the second time on the PGA Tour, 71-year-old Dick Mast shot a 66 to break his age by five shots and earn his way into the final regular-season event on the PGA Tour Champions, the SAS Championship.

GOLF ・ 12 HOURS AGO