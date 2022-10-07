ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Horry County police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FSaYj_0iQ7Sxe400

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” shooting suspect.

Tru Jamal Lee, 26, is wanted in connection with a shooting Aug. 30 in the Murrells Inlet area, according to the Horry County Police Department. Police said Lee is considered “armed and dangerous” due to the nature of the incident.

Police said Lee is wanted in connection with a shooting at Player 1UP Arcade bar .

Lee is about 5’8″ and 150 pounds, police said.

In April 2021, Lee was sentenced to five years in prison without parole for violent crimes. News13 has asked the solicitor’s office why Lee was out of jail.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Anyone who sees Lee is asked to call 911 and anyone with information about his location should call 843-915-8477.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 6

BrokenBrainsNewsFarce
4d ago

"In April 2021 sentenced to 5 years without parole." Isn't there somewhere this person is supposed to be in Oct 2022?

Reply(2)
5
Related
WBTW News13

Man charged in stabbing at Myrtle Beach Community Kitchen

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been charged in connection with a stabbing at the Community Kitchen in Myrtle Beach, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Alex Antonio Carter, 33, of Conway, was arrested and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Murrells Inlet, SC
County
Horry County, SC
Murrells Inlet, SC
Crime & Safety
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
WBTW News13

Florence police look for suspect in Circle K armed robbery

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a robbery suspect shown in newly-released surveillance photos. The robbery took place on Sept. 30 at the Circle K at 726 South Cashua Drive. No additional information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call 843-665-3191 or to […]
FLORENCE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Armed And Dangerous#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
WBTW News13

Florence police arrest man accused in 2021 shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police arrested a man Friday accused in a 2021 shooting, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Javonte Jermaine Taylor turned himself in on charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol, Brandt said. Taylor was denied […]
FLORENCE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

Death investigation underway in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A death investigation is underway Tuesday in Robeson County, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Deputies and homicide investigators were on scene in the 3500 block of Collins Drive in the Lumberton area, Wilkins said. No other details were immediately available. Wilkins said more information would be released when it becomes […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Trooper involved in Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina Highway Patrol officer has been involved in a two-car crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 501 at Three Mile Fork in Marion County. Troopers aren’t reporting any injuries at this time. Master Trooper Brian Lee said the Marion County Sheriff’s Office...
MARION COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Man charged in connection to deadly Surfside Beach motorcycle accident

A man was arrested Sunday and charged with driving under the influence with death results in connection to a fatal collision near Surfside Beach on Sept. 25. Autum Viar, 36, of Amherst Virginia, died in the crash, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office, and three others were injured, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Man wanted for Oct. 1 shooting in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Georgetown Police Department is looking for a man wanted in connection with an Oct. 1 shooting on Front Street. Franklin Ezekiel Grant Jr., 30, is facing multiple charges, including the discharge of a firearm in the city, aggravated breach of peace, malicious injury to real property and five counts […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

82K+
Followers
7K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy