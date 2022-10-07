Horry County police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” shooting suspect.

Tru Jamal Lee, 26, is wanted in connection with a shooting Aug. 30 in the Murrells Inlet area, according to the Horry County Police Department. Police said Lee is considered “armed and dangerous” due to the nature of the incident.

Police said Lee is wanted in connection with a shooting at Player 1UP Arcade bar .

Lee is about 5’8″ and 150 pounds, police said.

In April 2021, Lee was sentenced to five years in prison without parole for violent crimes. News13 has asked the solicitor’s office why Lee was out of jail.

Anyone who sees Lee is asked to call 911 and anyone with information about his location should call 843-915-8477.

