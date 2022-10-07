Read full article on original website
Jet fuel prices driving increase in Watertown air fares (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–If you’ve shopped for an airline ticket lately, you’ll notice prices for air fares, along with just about everything else we buy on a daily basis, have gone up. Jon Coleman is the Business Development Director for Denver Air Connection, which serves Watertown. He’s also a...
Three Watertown men running for District 5 SD House seat (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–With Election Day now less than a month away, Watertown residents got to learn more about political candidates last night at a forum held at the Great Plains Lutheran theater. The three District 5 candidates running for two seats in the South Dakota House took the stage to...
Three men to be inducted into Watertown Hall of Fame on October 28th
WATERTOWN, S.D.–After taking a few years off due to the pandemic, the Watertown Hall of Fame will induct its three newest members later this month. The Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce made that announcement today. Francis Kick, Leonard Timmerman and Dr. Gerald Tracy will be inducted into the hall...
Watertown Fire Rescue dispatched to large hay bale fire
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Watertown Fire Rescue responded to a large hay bale fire Saturday. The fire at 17434 460th Avenue was reported over noon hour. They arrived to find about 600 round bales on fire in windy conditions. The landowner used a tractor and loader to move unburned bales away from...
