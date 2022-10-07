Vietnam has been elected as a member of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) despite mounting criticism over its arbitrary arrests of several rights activists and climate advocates.The south Asian nation on Tuesday received 145 out of 189 votes at the UN General Assembly, becoming one of the 14 countries to be granted a three-year term on the council from January 2023.The Vietnamese government reportedly led an “intense propaganda and lobbying drive” to support its efforts to be elected to the council, even as rights organisations have raised alarms over Hanoi’s record of cracking down on high-profile climate activists.Four...

ADVOCACY ・ 24 MINUTES AGO