‘Sonic Frontiers’ to receive free ‘Monster Hunter’ DLC

Sonic Frontiers is the latest game to get the Monster Hunter crossover treatment, and will see a free DLC the week after the game releases. The DLC will also include a meat-grilling minigame that gives Sonic a power-up, inspired by the cooking mechanics of Monster Hunter. The crossover DLC for...
‘PC Building Simulator 2’ review: next-gen

PC Building Simulator 2 is here, adding a worthwhile but inessential upgrade to the, er, pc building simulator genre. Much like upgrading from an Nvidia GTX 3060 to a Nvidia GTX 3070. That’s PC component humour, and not something I would have really understood before spending a few hours in...
‘The Axis Unseen’ promises to be “five times bigger than ‘Skyrim’”

The Axis Unseen, an upcoming horror hunting sim from a former developer at Bethesda, promises to be “five times bigger than Skyrim.”. That’s according to the game’s developer, Nate Purkeypile, speaking to PCGamesN. Purkeypile left Bethesda in 2021, after a 14-year stint at the company as an artist, with experience working on multiple Fallout Games, Skyrim and the upcoming Starfield.
Twitch streamer breaks back in two places in foam pit at TwitchCon

Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik has broken her back in two places after jumping into a foam pit at TwitchCon. Footage of the incident appeared on social media yesterday (October 9) with fellow streamer Jake Lucky calling it “probably the most painful thing I’ve seen in awhile.”. Chechik, who’s...
We finally have an idea of how much money Microsoft makes on Game Pass

Microsoft’s Game Pass service has been somewhat shrouded in secrecy regarding its financials – until now, anyway, as a document has revealed just how much money it generates a year. Game Pass’ revenue has been revealed as part of Microsoft’s ongoing acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Brazil’s Administrative Council...
