Read full article on original website
Related
NME
‘Sonic Frontiers’ to receive free ‘Monster Hunter’ DLC
Sonic Frontiers is the latest game to get the Monster Hunter crossover treatment, and will see a free DLC the week after the game releases. The DLC will also include a meat-grilling minigame that gives Sonic a power-up, inspired by the cooking mechanics of Monster Hunter. The crossover DLC for...
NME
‘PC Building Simulator 2’ review: next-gen
PC Building Simulator 2 is here, adding a worthwhile but inessential upgrade to the, er, pc building simulator genre. Much like upgrading from an Nvidia GTX 3060 to a Nvidia GTX 3070. That’s PC component humour, and not something I would have really understood before spending a few hours in...
NME
‘The Axis Unseen’ promises to be “five times bigger than ‘Skyrim’”
The Axis Unseen, an upcoming horror hunting sim from a former developer at Bethesda, promises to be “five times bigger than Skyrim.”. That’s according to the game’s developer, Nate Purkeypile, speaking to PCGamesN. Purkeypile left Bethesda in 2021, after a 14-year stint at the company as an artist, with experience working on multiple Fallout Games, Skyrim and the upcoming Starfield.
NME
‘Evercore Heroes’ is a new competitive multiplayer game from ex-Riot devs
Vela Games has revealed its debut title, Evercore Heroes, which is a competitive player versus environment (PvE) game where the goal is to become the world’s best team of heroes. The game is set in the science fantasy world of Lumerea, and combines real-time skill-based teamwork with adventurous co-operative...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
‘Modern Warfare 2’ is the latest game to require phone number linking
Anyone getting ready to play Modern Warfare 2 on launch will be faced with a similar issue to Overwatch 2, which Blizzard released last week (October 4), in needing a linked phone number before the game can be played. A phone notifications page on the Battle.net support site has recently...
NME
Twitch streamer breaks back in two places in foam pit at TwitchCon
Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik has broken her back in two places after jumping into a foam pit at TwitchCon. Footage of the incident appeared on social media yesterday (October 9) with fellow streamer Jake Lucky calling it “probably the most painful thing I’ve seen in awhile.”. Chechik, who’s...
NME
We finally have an idea of how much money Microsoft makes on Game Pass
Microsoft’s Game Pass service has been somewhat shrouded in secrecy regarding its financials – until now, anyway, as a document has revealed just how much money it generates a year. Game Pass’ revenue has been revealed as part of Microsoft’s ongoing acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Brazil’s Administrative Council...
Comments / 0