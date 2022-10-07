ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins to start goaltender Tristan Jarry in preseason finale

By Seth Rorabaugh
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
In two games this preseason, Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry has a a 0-2-0 record.

The Penguins are scheduled to start goaltender Tristan Jarry in Friday’s preseason finale, a home contest against the Buffalo Sabres at PPG Paints Arena.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan announced his status following an optional morning skate at PPG Paints Arena.

In two games this preseason, Jarry has a 0-2-0 record, along with a 4.14 goals against average and .875 save percentage.

Prospect Filip Lindberg is scheduled to serve as Jarry’s backup in the contest.

Notes:

• Forward Teddy Blueger participated the morning skate, wearing a white non-contact jersey. Blueger has been sidelined since suffering an undisclosed injury during practice Sept. 28. He remains “day to day.”

• In addition to Blueger, Jarry and Lindberg, those who participated in the morning skate included:

Forwards — Danton Heinen, Kasperi Kapanen, Ryan Poehling, Sam Poulin

Defensemen — Mark Friedman, P.O Joseph, Kris Letang, Marcus Pettersson, Chad Ruhwedel, Jan Rutta, Ty Smith

• The Sabres’ projected lineup includes:

Forwards — Rasmus Asplund, Anders Bjork, Dylan Cozens, Zemgus Girgensons, Vinnie Hinostroza, Peyton Krebs, Sean Malone, Casey Mittelstadt, Victor Olofsson, J.J. Peterka, Jack Quinn, Alex Tuch

Defensemen — Jacob Bryson, Kale Clague, Jeremy Davies, Casey Fitzgerald, Ilya Lyubushkin, Lawrence Pilut, Chase Priskie

Goaltenders — Eric Comrie, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

• Comrie is expected to start in net. In one game this preseason, he has a 0-1-0 record, a 4.01 goals against average and an .871 save percentage.

Follow the Penguins all season long.

