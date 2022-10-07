ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Ozuna, Charlie Puth, and All the Songs You Need to Know This Week

By Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26o1uY_0iQ7S7Gt00

We’re reinventing our Songs You Need to Know franchise as a weekly playlist of the best new music — featuring the week’s biggest new singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week, we’ve got new tracks from Ozuna , Joyce Wrice , Charlie Puth , and others. Check out the list, or cue it up on Spotify below.

Ozuna feat. Omega, “Un Lio [ YouTube ]

Charlie Puth, “I Don’t Think That I Like Her Anymore” [ YouTube ]

Joyce Wrice, “Bittersweet Goodbyes” [ YouTube ]

Gracie Abrams, “Difficult” [ YouTube ]

Sadie Jean,  “Locksmith” [ YouTube ]

G Herbo, “FWM” [ YouTube ]

Courtney Marie Andrews, “Let Her Go” [ YouTube ]

Quavo and Takeoff, “Bars Into Captions” [ YouTube ]

Bonny Light Horseman, “Someone to Weep for Me”  [ YouTube ]

H.C. McEntire, “Soft Crook” [ YouTube ]

Thuy, “Girls Like Me Don’t Cry” [ YouTube ]

Bad Gyal, “Sin Carne” [ YouTube ]

Alvvays, “Pomeranian Spinster” [ YouTube ]

Mergui, “Paradise” [ YouTube ]

Iggy Pop, “You Want It Darker” [ YouTube ]

More from Rolling Stone
Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

‘Eddie Van Halen Was a One of a Kind’: Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers Perform Tribute Song ‘Eddie’ Live for the First Time

Eddie Van Halen received a moving tribute from Red Hot Chili Peppers as the band performed their tribute single “Eddie” live for the first time at Austin City Limits. The 6-minute-long performance arrived halfway through their headlining set and enraptured the audience by the end, in part to John Frusciante’s intense guitar solo. “Sometimes we don’t realize how deeply affected and connected we are to artists until the day they die,” Kiedis said in a statement. “Eddie Van Halen was a one of a kind. The day after his death Flea came into rehearsal with an emotional bass line. John,...
AUSTIN, TX
Rolling Stone

Watch Remi Wolf’s Soulful Performance of ‘Liz’ on ‘Fallon’

Remi Wolf stopped by The Tonight Show to showcase her bluesy song “Liz” alongside a backing band. The track, off the singer’s debut LP Juno, got a lively vibe with Wolf giving an impassioned vocal performance. Juno, Wolf’s first full-length album, dropped late last year. The deluxe edition of the album, released in June, features four new tracks, including “Cake” and her single “Michael.” “I wanted the new songs featured on the Juno deluxe album to act as bookends to the writing process of the Juno era of my life,” Wolf explained in a statement. “‘Fired’ and ‘Sugar’ were both written right before I started...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Blink-182, Green Day to Bring Even More Pop-Punk Nostalgia to When We Were Young Fest 2023

The inaugural When We Were Young festival hasn’t even happened yet, but the emo/pop-punk nostalgia blowout is already looking ahead to next year, announcing the newly-reunited Blink-182 and Green Day will headline in 2023.  Joining the two Nineties/turn-of-the-millennium legends will be other titans of the era, including the Offspring, Good Charlotte, Sum 41, Simple Plan, New Found Glory, Saves the Day, Yellowcard, Rise Against, Motion City Soundtrack, Michelle Branch, and Gym Class Heroes. Other top-billed acts include All Time Low, 30 Seconds to Mars, and 5 Seconds of Summer, as well as younger artists carrying the pop-punk torch like Beach Bunny...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Rolling Stone

Listen to Late Mac Miller Rap Freely on Robert Glasper’s ‘Therapy Pt. 2’

Mac Miller’s legacy lives on. On Monday, Robert Glasper released his song “Therapy, Pt. 2,” which features the late Miller rapping over the track produced by Glasper, creating a sequel to his 2014 Faces song of the same name. The song, Miller’s estate says, is a “product of the friendship the two shared and perfectly encapsulates the musical gifts of both artists. Anyone that followed Malcolm’s career closely is already aware of the respect he held for Robert’s work.” The rap track, set to be featured on Black Radio III: Supreme Edition, out Friday, opens with Miller’s unmistakable verse, backed by...
HIP HOP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Charlie Puth
Person
Lio
Person
Ozuna
Person
Iggy Pop
Person
Leonard Cohen
Rolling Stone

Lil Baby Keeps His Eyes on the Prize in Video for New Single ‘Heyy’

Nothing is throwing Lil Baby off his game. On his latest single, “Heyy,” the rapper keeps his eyes on the prize, dismissing petty drama in favor of adhering to the lessons he was taught growing up. In the accompanying music video, directed by Ivan Berrios, Lil Baby basks in a luxurious empire of his own making. Surrounded by women, money, and a dozen copies of himself, the Atlanta native recounts the humble advice that got him there: “Take some, only when you need it/You won’t make it far bein’ greedy/My grandma taught me how to be a leader/If we fly...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Ariana Grande Helped Register 145,000 Voters Ahead of Midterms

Political pop stars are doing their part in the forthcoming midterm elections by partnering with the non-profit voter registration organization HeadCount to boost voter turnout. The organization has reportedly registered more than 145,000 voters this year thanks to key campaigns with Harry Styles, Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Panic! At The Disco, David Byrne, Anderson .Paak, Tinashe, Bonnie Raitt, Dave Matthews Band, Dead & Company, Paramore, and more. “We’re joined at the hip with the music industry,” executive director Andrew Bernstein shared in a statement. One of their latest partnerships incentivized pop fans to register to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Margo Price Says Biden’s Marijuana Pardons Don’t Go Far Enough: ‘Release Every Federal Cannabis Prisoner’

Joe Biden took a step towards marijuana decriminalization last week when he granted a mass pardon to anyone convicted of a federal crime for simple possession of the drug. He also asked governors to take similar steps, and directed his administration to review marijuana’s status as a Schedule I substance alongside hard drugs like heroin. “Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana,” Biden said. “It’s time that we right these wrongs…There are thousands of people who were convicted for marijuana possession who may be denied employment, housing or educational opportunities as a result.” The action will...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Ozuna Joyce Wrice
Rolling Stone

Trump Lawyers Are Turning on Each Other Over Mar-a-Lago Probe

Christina Bobb, the Trump lawyer who in June signed a letter certifying that all of the sensitive material the former president moved from the White House to Mar-a-Lago had been returned, is talking to federal authorities investigating the matter. The news that Bobb is dishing to the feds, reported initially...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Watch Wet Leg Revisit Punk-Laced Single ‘Chaise Longue’ on ‘Kimmel’

Wet Leg appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform their song “Chaise Longue.” The Isle of Wight duo, Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, showcased the punk-tinged track alongside their live band. “Chaise Longue” was the first single off the group’s self-titled debut, which dropped in April via Domino. The highly-anticipated LP was shortlisted for the Mercury Prize, Britain’s most prestigious music award, earlier this year. The group has been on the road since the release of their album, performing at festivals like Lollapalooza and Life Is Beautiful. Last month, they stopped by BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge series, where the pair...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Rolling Stone

National Archives Calls Out Trump for Lying About George Bush Storing Docs in Chinese Restaurant

Donald Trump has been caught in a potential crime, which he’s responded to in typical fashion: by accusing his enemies of being even more guilty of the potentially illegal act — in this case mishandling presidential documents after leaving the White House. The latest example came on Sunday, when at a rally in Arizona Trump alleged George H.W. Bush took “millions” of documents to a “a bowling alley slash Chinese restaurant” with a “broken front door.”
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Watch Charlie Puth Perform ‘Left and Right,’ ‘Loser’ on ‘Fallon’

Charlie Puth stopped by The Tonight Show to showcase a medley of two of his recent songs, “Left and Right” and “Loser.” Appearing with his live band, the singer performed the upbeat pop tracks on vocals and piano. Both tracks come of Puth’s new LP, Charlie, which dropped last week via Atlantic Records. Puth recorded “Left and Right,” one of the album’s lead singles, with BTS’ Jungkook. The singer recently spoke about the collaboration in an interview with Rolling Stone, saying, “He’s a low-key prodigy. He has perfect pitch and can recall any note on the spot, which I...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Watch Animated Audio Excerpt From Bono’s Upcoming Memoir ‘Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story’

Bono’s memoir Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story doesn’t come out until November 1, but you can check out an animated audio excerpt right here where the singer vividly describes U2’s first practice session at drummer Larry Mullen Jr’s house. The story begins in 1976 when Bono notices a flyer pinned to his high school bulletin board: “Drummer seeks musicians for band.” “Funny how casually our destiny arrives,” Bono writes. “We’re all packed in the oven that is Larry’s kitchen. How do we fit all the drums, amps, and apprentice rock stars into such a small room?” Mullen was a competent drummer even...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Muna Make Us Wish it Was ‘August’ Again With Dreamy Taylor Swift Cover

It’s giving Swiftie! On Wednesday, Muna released their Live at Electric Lady EP, which features none other than a cover of “August” by Taylor Swift. In a statement, the band described the song as taking on “this very breathy, quiet quality that we hadn’t anticipated, but we just went with.” “The whole environment at Electric Lady Studios is so supportive and open, it often leads to making new creative choices while you’re in the midst of recording,” Muna added. The EP also features live performances of some of the tracks from their self-titled LP, which was released this year. It includes...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Blink-182 Reunite With Tom DeLonge for Massive World Tour and New Music

Mark Hoppus lied. Back in August, after Tom DeLonge shared a photograph of his former Blink-182 bandmates, tagging both Hoppus and Travis Barker, the bassist and singer took to social media to insist that the band wasn’t reuniting, much to the dismay of their fans. But the band announced today that not only is Blink-182 back with a massive world tour, but DeLonge will also return to the lineup for the first time in nearly a decade. And to top it off, they are releasing a new single, “Edging,” out Friday. The band made the announcement in true Blink-182 fashion...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Blake Shelton to Exit ‘The Voice’ After 23 Seasons; Niall Horan, Chance the Rapper Join as Coaches

The Voice is losing its final original coach Blake Shelton. On Tuesday, Shelton revealed that he’ll be departing the show following the conclusion of next season, where he’ll be joined by new coaches Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper, and returning coach Kelly Clarkson. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns,” he wrote, thanking everyone on the show. “I’ve made lifelong bonds with [host] Carson [Daly] and every single one of my fellow...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Kacey Musgraves Rebukes Ted Cruz Onstage at ACL Fest

It’s safe to say that Kacey Musgraves won’t be playing any campaign events for Ted Cruz in this or any other lifetime. The country singer-songwriter, a native of Golden, Texas, offered a sharp rebuke of the Texas senator during her performance at Austin City Limits Music Festival on Sunday night. Musgraves was performing the song “High Horse,” a playfully witty takedown of a jerk who always spoils the party in various ways, off her Grammy-winning Album of the Year Golden Hour. In video from ACL Fest attendee (and occasional RS scribe) Cat Cardenas, Musgraves makes a change to the first verse:...
AUSTIN, TX
Rolling Stone

Watch Trump Crowd Eat Up Sen. Tuberville’s Bizarre Racist Tirade

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) went on a wildly racist, white nationalist tirade, referring to Black Americans as “the people who do the crime” during his speech at Saturday’s Trump rally. “[Democrats are] not soft on crime. They’re pro-crime. They want crime. They want crime because they want to take over what you got. They want to control what you have. They want reparations because they think the people that do the crime are owed that. Bullshit!” the senator and former Auburn football coach said as the crowd cheered. “They are not owed that!” Reparations, according to the NAACP, are “a financial...
NEVADA STATE
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

84K+
Followers
22K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy