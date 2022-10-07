Ozuna, Charlie Puth, and All the Songs You Need to Know This Week
We’re reinventing our Songs You Need to Know franchise as a weekly playlist of the best new music — featuring the week’s biggest new singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week, we’ve got new tracks from Ozuna , Joyce Wrice , Charlie Puth , and others. Check out the list, or cue it up on Spotify below.
Ozuna feat. Omega, “Un Lio ” [ YouTube ]
Charlie Puth, “I Don’t Think That I Like Her Anymore” [ YouTube ]
Joyce Wrice, “Bittersweet Goodbyes” [ YouTube ]
Gracie Abrams, “Difficult” [ YouTube ]
Sadie Jean, “Locksmith” [ YouTube ]
G Herbo, “FWM” [ YouTube ]
Courtney Marie Andrews, “Let Her Go” [ YouTube ]
Quavo and Takeoff, “Bars Into Captions” [ YouTube ]
Bonny Light Horseman, “Someone to Weep for Me” [ YouTube ]
H.C. McEntire, “Soft Crook” [ YouTube ]
Thuy, “Girls Like Me Don’t Cry” [ YouTube ]
Bad Gyal, “Sin Carne” [ YouTube ]
Alvvays, “Pomeranian Spinster” [ YouTube ]
Mergui, “Paradise” [ YouTube ]
Iggy Pop, “You Want It Darker” [ YouTube ]More from Rolling Stone
- On 'Charlie' Pop's Prince Provocateur Is (Almost) Ready to Ascend the Throne
- Joyce Wrice's Uptempo Reinvention: 'I Like Making Music People Can Dance To'
- Hear Iggy Pop Rework Leonard Cohen With Cover of 'You Want It Darker'
Comments / 0