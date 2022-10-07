BurgerFi to Open Miami Lakes Location

Founded in 2011 in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea , South Florida’s own elevated fast casual burger chain BurgerFi has since grown to approximately 120 locations. A recent plan review indicates the brand is now planning a new location for Miami Lakes, at 7431 Miami Lakes Drive . The brand’s website confirms this, although it gives the address as 7425 Miami Lakes Drive. The location is expected, says the website, to open in December.

BurgerFi offers a menu of elevated fast food choices, with burgers ranging from the BurgerFi Cheeseburger to the Swag (Spicy Wagyu) Burger, with two wagyu+brisket blend patties, charred jalapeños, candied ghost pepper bacon, sweet tomato relish, Pepper Jack cheese, and hot steak sauce. A selection of plant-based burgers completes the picture.

BurgerFi is also in on the chicken game, offering the Fi’ed Chicken Sandwich and Spicy Fi’ed Chicken Sandwich, plus Fi’ed Chicken Tenders. Hot dogs, fries, and onion rings round out the savory menu. What follows is a selection of shakes in flavors like Red Velvet, Chirardelli Chocolate, and Banana Churro, plus frozen custard cups and concretes.

What Now confirmed news of the opening with a representative of the restaurant on Friday. The representative said construction had not quite begun on the location. This may cast some down on the projected December opening date. Regardless, though, South Florida’s elevated burger is headed to Miami Lakes in the near future.

