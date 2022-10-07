ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Lakes, FL

BurgerFi to Open Miami Lakes Location

By Neil Cooney
What Now Miami
What Now Miami
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pS61D_0iQ7S3jz00

Founded in 2011 in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea , South Florida’s own elevated fast casual burger chain BurgerFi has since grown to approximately 120 locations. A recent plan review indicates the brand is now planning a new location for Miami Lakes, at 7431 Miami Lakes Drive . The brand’s website confirms this, although it gives the address as 7425 Miami Lakes Drive. The location is expected, says the website, to open in December.

BurgerFi offers a menu of elevated fast food choices, with burgers ranging from the BurgerFi Cheeseburger to the Swag (Spicy Wagyu) Burger, with two wagyu+brisket blend patties, charred jalapeños, candied ghost pepper bacon, sweet tomato relish, Pepper Jack cheese, and hot steak sauce. A selection of plant-based burgers completes the picture.

BurgerFi is also in on the chicken game, offering the Fi’ed Chicken Sandwich and Spicy Fi’ed Chicken Sandwich, plus Fi’ed Chicken Tenders. Hot dogs, fries, and onion rings round out the savory menu. What follows is a selection of shakes in flavors like Red Velvet, Chirardelli Chocolate, and Banana Churro, plus frozen custard cups and concretes.

What Now confirmed news of the opening with a representative of the restaurant on Friday. The representative said construction had not quite begun on the location. This may cast some down on the projected December opening date. Regardless, though, South Florida’s elevated burger is headed to Miami Lakes in the near future.



Keep up with What Now Miami’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

Related
fb101.com

ITALICA OFFICIALLY OPENS IN MIDTOWN MIAMI

Experienced restaurateur Pablo Sartori and Latino Hospitality Group, the minds behind the global Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar concepts, are proud to announce the official opening of Italica Midtown. The expansive 3,500-square-foot restaurant is adding a modern and colorful twist to traditional Italian cuisine with a customized spritz bar, Mediterranean-inspired pizzas, a special Golden Hour experience and more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
City
Miami Lakes, FL
City
Lauderdale-by-the-sea, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Miami Lakes, FL
Lifestyle
Talk Media

New Coral Springs Diner Yellow Yolk Cracks Open at the Walk

The Yellow Yolk, a laid-back hangout brunch spot, cracked open its doors at the Walk to omelet, pancake, and breakfast lovers alike. With a modern and clean ambiance, one can find most breakfast staples like eggs and waffles and succulent lunch items like their Chicago Style Hot Roast Beef Sandwich served with house-made au jus or the Mykonos Greek Salad with fresh feta cheese.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Rodent dropping in mason jar, roaches in dining room: 3 South Florida restaurants shut last week

Cockroaches crawling around a dining room and a host stand, and rodents leaving feces on the floor and inside a mason jar were among the issues cited at three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Night hike and campfire at Deering Estate

The Deering Estate sits atop the geological formation known as the Miami Rock Ridge, most prominent and visible in southern Miami-Dade County. During the day, it offers eco adventures like birding and nature walks but what really is special when the sun goes down are the seasonal night hikes and campfire evenings among the tropical hardwood hammocks.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Fast Food#Hot Dogs#Food Drink#The Burgerfi Cheeseburger#Pepper Jack#Fi Ed Chicken Tenders#Red Velvet
secretmiami.com

The Enchanting NightGarden Light Installation Returns To Miami In November

This November, head on a nightly stroll through the magical Fairchild Tropical Botanical Gardens in Miami and experience breathtaking illuminations, special effects, and many more surprises — right on time for Christmas. For most, fall marks the beginning of the spooky season with its auburn pumpkins and warm lattes....
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

South Miami gym owner upset city could shut down business

SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. – The owner of a South Miami gym, at the center of a years-long saga over noise complaints, said his business could soon be forced to shut down. Gabriel “Stunna” Varona, a retired mixed martial arts fighter, runs Stunna’s FIT on Southwest 62nd Avenue.
SOUTH MIAMI, FL
stateoftheu.com

The Best Option for University of Miami’s Own Stadium: Sunset Place

Outside observers of the U are OBSESSED with Miami’s lack of on-campus stadium. And it sure is inconvenient for students to make the 20 mile, 40 minutes without traffic, drive to Hard Rock Stadium. But would a stadium close to the main Coral Gables campus really fill the large swaths of empty seats we see on TV?
CORAL GABLES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
communitynewspapers.com

Bon appétit: FIU Student-run restaurant open with new items on the menu

FIU Bistro, the award-winning student-run restaurant at the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management, is open for lunch and dinner this semester, with plenty of new items on the menu. Polenta, rum raisin ice cream with snickerdoodle cookies made in house, and a new vegetarian option, sweet potato tacos — are just some of the new dishes available.
MIAMI, FL
livability.com

Dania Beach, Florida, Rides Wave of Growth

This South Florida city is attracting new businesses, residents. Sponsored by: Dania Beach Community Redevelopment Agency. A wave of excitement is permeating the city of Dania Beach. This South Florida city is experiencing incredible growth — from its population and business climate to housing developments and entertainment options — and transforming into a place that companies and people want to call home. Let’s dig into some of the city’s assets.
DANIA BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

When’s Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana opening at Plantation Walk?

Not one customer has ordered a slice at South Florida’s new Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana, but the beloved New Haven icon has already fired up hundreds of char-blistered pies ahead of its Oct. 24 debut at Plantation Walk. The reason? The owners of Frank Pepe want its apizza (pronounced “ah-beets”) in Plantation to taste exactly like the original pies on New Haven’s Wooster Street, where its ...
PLANTATION, FL
cohaitungchi.com

15 things to do in Miami for couples

Miami in South Florida is one of the world’s most popular vacation spots. You are reading: Miami activities for couples | 15 things to do in Miami for couples. It attracts romantic couples from all cities in the United States, after New York City. Miami offers excellent beaches, natural...
MIAMI, FL
What Now Miami

What Now Miami

Miami-Dade County, FL
542
Followers
233
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

Miami's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowmia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy