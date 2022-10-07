ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoosier Hysteria 2022: How to Watch, Event Details

By Jack Ankony
Hoosier Hysteria begins at 7 p.m. ET on Friday. If you're headed to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, here are important details about the event. If you can't make it to Bloomington, here's how to watch from home.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Hoosier Hysteria presented by Smithville, the annual tipoff to the Indiana men's and women's basketball season, begins at 7 p.m. ET on Friday. Here's everything you need to know about the event, whether you'll be at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall or just watching from home.

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) dunks during the second half of the Indiana versus Wisconsin men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.

Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hoosier Hysteria event details:

  • Who: Indiana men's and women's basketball programs. Coach Mike Woodson and coach Teri Moren will address the crowd.
  • What: A chance to see Indiana basketball in live action before the season begins.
  • When: Friday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.
  • Parking: Parking is free and fans are asked to enter via Gates 4, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 with ADA parking available in Gate 13. Due to the homecoming parade, 17th St will be closed 5:30-6:30 p.m. ET.
  • When to arrive: Fans will be able to lineup for admission beginning at 12 p.m. ET, (weather permitting) Friday. IU students are invited to begin lining up in the southeast corner of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Students may enter at 5:45 p.m. ET with the general public coming into the facility at 6 p.m. ET.
  • Do I need to buy a ticket?: No. Admission is free, but those attending are asked to donate a canned food item to benefit the Hoosier Hills Food Bank.
  • Streaming: Fans can stream the event by purchasing a B1G+ subscription. A cable subscription to Big Ten Network does not work on B1G+. To order, go to: https://www.bigtenplus.com/en-int/page/payment . A season pass, which will bring you all of the live events featuring IU Athletics on B1G+, is $79.95. A monthly IU pass is $9.95. Two exhibitions and the season opener against Morehead State will air on the service and nine women’s games also will be shown on B1G+.
  • Event emcees: IU graduates Courtney Cronin of ESPN and Rhett Lewis (IU Radio Network/Sirius XM).
  • On-court action: Members of both programs will take part in a 3-point shooting contest and skills competition followed by other basketball activities.
  • Concert: Chicago native and platinum selling rapper G Herbo will perform following the conclusion of team activities. He is a staunch mental health advocate and proponent for change in the black community through Stress Youth Mental Health Program, which was recognized by Forbes 30 Under 30.
  • Team posters: The iconic Indiana men’s and women’s basketball floating heads schedule posters are now available for the 2022-23 season. Posters are $12, and fans attending Hoosier Hysteria can purchase their posters at the Indiana Team Store located inside the west doors of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall beginning at 6 p.m. ET, one hour before the start of IU Basketball’s season tip-0ff event. The posters are being produced by Campus Ink, a Name, Image, and Likeness company that has partnered with the members of the IU Men’s and Women’s Basketball to offer Hoosier fans an affordable pricing model that also permits each student-athlete to be compensated for their name, image and likeness through the sales of this year’s posters.

