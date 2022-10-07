Hoosier Hysteria 2022: How to Watch, Event Details

Hoosier Hysteria begins at 7 p.m. ET on Friday. If you're headed to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, here are important details about the event. If you can't make it to Bloomington, here's how to watch from home.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Hoosier Hysteria presented by Smithville, the annual tipoff to the Indiana men's and women's basketball season, begins at 7 p.m. ET on Friday. Here's everything you need to know about the event, whether you'll be at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall or just watching from home.

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) dunks during the second half of the Indiana versus Wisconsin men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hoosier Hysteria event details:

Who: Indiana men's and women's basketball programs. Coach Mike Woodson and coach Teri Moren will address the crowd.

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Parking: Parking is free and fans are asked to enter via Gates 4, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 with ADA parking available in Gate 13. Due to the homecoming parade, 17th St will be closed 5:30-6:30 p.m. ET.

No. Admission is free, but those attending are asked to donate a canned food item to benefit the Hoosier Hills Food Bank. Streaming: Fans can stream the event by purchasing a B1G+ subscription. A cable subscription to Big Ten Network does not work on B1G+. To order, go to: https://www.bigtenplus.com/en-int/page/payment . A season pass, which will bring you all of the live events featuring IU Athletics on B1G+, is $79.95. A monthly IU pass is $9.95. Two exhibitions and the season opener against Morehead State will air on the service and nine women’s games also will be shown on B1G+.

