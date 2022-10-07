King Charles intends to have a more “modern” coronation. The 73-year-old king will be formally coronated in 2023 – but the ceremony will be shorter than before. A source told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “The 1762 gold stagecoach which was seen at the queen’s Platinum Jubilee is once again expected to be seen. The anointing of the monarch will also be retained, but a shorter ceremony will take place with fewer guests.”

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO