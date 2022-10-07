ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KXLY

Yolanda Hadid proud of daughters for dealing with pressures of fame

Yolanda Hadid is proud of her daughters for how they deal with the pressures of fame. The 58-year-old star admits her model daughters Gigi, 27, and Bella, 26, are “great at what they are doing”, despite the round-the-clock interest in them via social media. She said: “My modelling...
CELEBRITIES
KXLY

Justin Bieber ‘thinks Kanye West crossed a line’

Justin Bieber thinks Kanye West “crossed a line” with his recent comments about his wife Hailey. The 28-year-old pop star is said to be angry with Kanye, 45, after he recently spoke out against the 23-year-old model. A source said: “Justin is very protective over Hailey. He is...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Boston 25 News WFXT

Khloe Kardashian says she had surgery to remove tumor from face

Khloe Kardashian recently had a tumor removed from her face, the TV personality said in a social media post this week. According to People magazine and E! News, the “Kardashians” star, 38, took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to address numerous reports that she has been wearing a bandage on her cheek.
CELEBRITIES
KXLY

Judi Dench fired agent after theme park plunge

Dame Judi Dench fired her agent on the spot after she was dropped 80ft into a pool of water at a theme park. The 87-year-old star has recalled how she once went to Universal Studios, where she was advised to board a ride, but she didn’t realise the outcome would see her plunging into water.
CELEBRITIES
KXLY

Prince of Wales opens up about not having ‘tools or experience’ to cope with massive life change

William, Prince of Wales has spoken about not having the “tools or experience” to cope with a massive life change during a discussion about mental health. His wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, also took part in the talk on BBC Radio 1, with royal watchers saying Prince William’s remark appeared to be a reference to the death of his mother Princess Diana when he was aged 15.
CELEBRITIES
KXLY

King Charles ‘wants a modern coronation’

King Charles intends to have a more “modern” coronation. The 73-year-old king will be formally coronated in 2023 – but the ceremony will be shorter than before. A source told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “The 1762 gold stagecoach which was seen at the queen’s Platinum Jubilee is once again expected to be seen. The anointing of the monarch will also be retained, but a shorter ceremony will take place with fewer guests.”
WORLD

