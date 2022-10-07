Read full article on original website
Related
KXLY
Yolanda Hadid proud of daughters for dealing with pressures of fame
Yolanda Hadid is proud of her daughters for how they deal with the pressures of fame. The 58-year-old star admits her model daughters Gigi, 27, and Bella, 26, are “great at what they are doing”, despite the round-the-clock interest in them via social media. She said: “My modelling...
KXLY
Justin Bieber ‘thinks Kanye West crossed a line’
Justin Bieber thinks Kanye West “crossed a line” with his recent comments about his wife Hailey. The 28-year-old pop star is said to be angry with Kanye, 45, after he recently spoke out against the 23-year-old model. A source said: “Justin is very protective over Hailey. He is...
Boston 25 News WFXT
Khloe Kardashian says she had surgery to remove tumor from face
Khloe Kardashian recently had a tumor removed from her face, the TV personality said in a social media post this week. According to People magazine and E! News, the “Kardashians” star, 38, took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to address numerous reports that she has been wearing a bandage on her cheek.
KXLY
Judi Dench fired agent after theme park plunge
Dame Judi Dench fired her agent on the spot after she was dropped 80ft into a pool of water at a theme park. The 87-year-old star has recalled how she once went to Universal Studios, where she was advised to board a ride, but she didn’t realise the outcome would see her plunging into water.
RELATED PEOPLE
KXLY
Prince of Wales opens up about not having ‘tools or experience’ to cope with massive life change
William, Prince of Wales has spoken about not having the “tools or experience” to cope with a massive life change during a discussion about mental health. His wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, also took part in the talk on BBC Radio 1, with royal watchers saying Prince William’s remark appeared to be a reference to the death of his mother Princess Diana when he was aged 15.
13 candid photos of King Charles and Camilla that show their long-lasting love
During King Charles and Camilla's 17 years of marriage, they've shared many sweet public moments caught on camera.
KXLY
Zoey Deutch Not Okay after ‘burglars break into Los Angeles home’
‘Not Okay’ star Zoey Deutch is anything but after burglars broke into her home and took more than $300,000 in money and jewellery. The 27-year-old actress – who plays Danni Sanders in the comedy-drama film – is said to have headed back to her house to find a door broken.
KXLY
Loretta Lynn dies, Kim Kardashian settles and Aaron Judge makes home run history | Hot off the Wire podcast
In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment. A legend in country music died this past week. Loretta Lynn, whose career spanned six decades, was 90. A lawsuit over the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KXLY
King Charles ‘wants a modern coronation’
King Charles intends to have a more “modern” coronation. The 73-year-old king will be formally coronated in 2023 – but the ceremony will be shorter than before. A source told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “The 1762 gold stagecoach which was seen at the queen’s Platinum Jubilee is once again expected to be seen. The anointing of the monarch will also be retained, but a shorter ceremony will take place with fewer guests.”
Comments / 0