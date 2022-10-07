Read full article on original website
13 Small Towns Named Michigan’s Best Getaways
Travel + Leisure magazine, widely regarded as a premier source for tourism recommendations and information, has named thirteen small Michigan towns among its best getaway destinations. Michigan's Upper Peninsula and Lower Peninsula are both well-represented on the unranked list. Most (but not all) of the entries are along the shores...
Does Michigan Have Mountains?
Michigan is known for beautiful fall color tours, great golf courses, sledding hills and the Great Lakes. In fact, we have over 3,200+ miles of freshwater shoreline -- the largest in the world. And take away "freshwater" as a descriptor and we have the second-most shoreline in the United States -- only behind Alaska.
Is Michigan Getting Ready to Oust the Robin as the State Bird?
For nearly a century, the American Robin has been Michigan's state bird but that could soon change thanks to a group of Michigan legislators in Lansing. Although the Robin has been the official state bird of the Mitten State since 1931, legislators think it's time to honor the Kirtland's warbler, a bird that is found almost exclusively in Michigan. The Kirtland's warbler has recovered from almost certain extinction since being placed on the US Fish & Wildlife Service's Endangered Species list in 1967.
New Report Names This Popular Up North City Coolest Small Town in Michigan
I'll be the first to admit there’s nothing quite like the energy of the big city. The hustle, the sounds, and the action that happens 24/7, but the hectic life may not be everyone's cup of tea. That's when the charm of a small-town atmosphere is exactly what you need to take a step back and just enjoy the simple pace of life.
The Old Windmills of Michigan: 1900-1923
I’ve mentioned in the past how creepy those wind turbines are once you reach Ithaca, if you’re heading north. Can you honestly call these metal gargoyles ‘windmills’? They may be slightly similar to the more familiar barnyard windmills, but blade-wise, that’s about it. Give me an old-fashioned farm windmill any day.
World’s Longest Timber-towered Suspension Bridge Opens in Michigan
Boyne Mountain Resort becomes home to yet another record-breaking attraction as it welcomes SkyBridge Michigan, the world’s largest timber-towered suspension bridge, this fall. This pedestrian bridge, which was inspired by the Pure Michigan “M,” stretches 1,200 feet and stands between the peaks of McLouth and Disciples Ridge, approximately 118 feet above the valley floor. The […] The post World’s Longest Timber-towered Suspension Bridge Opens in Michigan appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
What is the Longest River in Michigan?
The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Rockin’ Robin: House bill aims to give Michigan a new state bird
While robins are a common sight across the Continental U.S., the Kirtland's warbler summers almost exclusively in Michigan.
Paddler dies while canoe racing in northern Michigan
The Frankfort Fire Department (FFD) says its fire and rescue team responded to reports of a kayaker in Lake Michigan at 2:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 near Point Betsie.
Woman Goes Viral For Talking About The Hauntings of Michigan’s Hell’s Bridge
True crime has become a huge part of the media. From podcasts to television series to Netflix specials, true crime stories have intrigued many people, including myself. Some people are wondering about the true crime stories and legends that have happened right here in the Mitten State. One of the...
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years Ago
It has been almost 30 years since Jim Hysong Jr. went missing. The 20 year-old pilot was flying a 1974 Piper Cherokee Arrow single-engine airplane when he disappeared on March 15, 1993.
Michigan construction worker among Hurricane Ian victims
A 35-year-old man from Michigan who was working construction in Florida has been identified as one of the victims of Hurricane Ian.
WILX-TV
Child marriage still legal in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You have to be 21 to buy beer, 18 to vote, and 16 to get a driver’s license – but in Michigan, kids as young as 14 can get married to adults. There have been attempts over the years to ban child marriage in Michigan but they’ve never gained enough traction.
Will Michigan Ever Get High Speed Train Service?
Train service in Michigan has been getting a lot more attention recently. The nightmarish Amtrak train from Pontiac to Chicago took 19 hours instead of its usual 5.5 hours. That was due to numerous issues from engine failure to loss of electricity, heat, toilets not flushing, a medical request to stop...and apparently a deer strike which caused much of the issues (full details in my story, here.)
4 Great Burger Places in Michigan
What is your go-to comfort food? If the answer is a burger and some fries on the side, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve delicious burgers, and no matter how you prefer them, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these burger places.
More Images of the “Alien-esque” Bottom of Michigan’s Middle Island Sinkhole
Wow...the things that make up the insides of this 75-foot deep underwater crater... Diver Ric Mixter called it an “alien environment” and boy, he hit it right on the head. We're going back to the Middle Island Sinkhole to show you more photos of the bottom of this eerie, 75-foot deep crater in Lake Huron.
What to Do if You Hit a Deer With Your Car in Michigan
Living in Michigan, chances are good you're going to hit a deer with your car at some point. People hit deer year-round in Michigan but the majority of accidents happen in the spring and fall. According to Michigan.gov, each year, there are nearly 50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan. About...
National Weather Service Winter Forecast For Michigan 2022-2023
As the warmer temps move out of Michigan the colder weather has people wondering just what kind of winter is in store for Michigan. Now we have the extended outlook from the National Weather Service. What is the winter forecast for Michigan in 2022-2023?. The recently released forecast info comes...
