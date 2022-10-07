Read full article on original website
Halfway house escapee charged with El Paso County murder through jail phone calls, DNA evidence
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man, who had allegedly escaped from a halfway house in Denver in April, has been charged with the 2nd degree-murder of 30-year-old Jermaine Trevion Wilson on May 24, 2022, at the 4600 block of Old Stage Road. After months of investigation, the El Paso County Sheriff's The post Halfway house escapee charged with El Paso County murder through jail phone calls, DNA evidence appeared first on KRDO.
Boulder County veterinarian accused of fraudulently obtaining fentanyl
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A Boulder County veterinarian is facing federal charges after she allegedly used her Drug Enforcement Administration registration number to fraudulently obtain fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Denver said. Prosecutors said Lindsay Oklesh, 37, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday. She is...
Woman arrested in deadly Westminster shooting
Police arrested a woman Saturday afternoon after a deadly shooting Friday morning, the Westminster Police Department said.
Weld County Case to get National Attention
With the retrial of the man accused of kidnapping and killing Jonelle Matthews in full swing in Weld County , the case of the 12-year-old’s 1984 disappearance will be getting more national attention later this month. Matthews. who vanished from her family’s Greeley home is the center of the second season of Wondery’s “Suspect” podcast.
Former roommate charged in connection to attack on Longmont man
Longmont Police says a man covered in blood and asking for help was assaulted by a former roommate.Ian Hanuman was inside the victim's residence and refused to leave, according to police. Hanuman barricaded the door and was armed with a stun gun.Police say he threatened to kill officers if they approached.SWAT took him into custody after an hours-long standoff.This happened Saturday on Flemming Drive, near Main Street and Highway 66.Hanuman faces multiple charges, including violation of a protection order, because the former roommate had a restraining order against him.That victim suffered serious injuries, but was released from the hospital.
Aurora man arrested for weapons violation
AURORA, Colo. (KKCO) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced Jeremy Lavon Tate, a 27-year-old, of Aurora, Colorado, was indicted by a federal grand jury for possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person and possession of a machinegun. According to a...
Affidavit details what led to fatal Golden hit-and-run in bar parking lot
Man accused of plowing into Golden bar crowd, killing one, told police he was drunk
Sheriff: Driver in deadly crash at bar switched seats after leaving
Loveland Man Arrested
A Loveland man has been arrested a week after investigators say he punched and knocked an undercover Fort Collins police detective unconscious. The detective remained in critical condition at an area hospital late last week, according to a news release from the Critical Incident Response Team.
Denver police looking for suspects wanted for questioning in shooting
Victim found in canal identified, police seek help solving murder case
The man that was found dead at the High Line Canal in Denver on Friday has been identified as 18-year-old Alex Malone, according to officials at the Denver Police Department. Malone's body was discovered in the canal, near the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood of Denver, at about 10:30 AM. His manner of death has not yet been made available, but the incident is being investigated as a homicide.
Firearms, fentanyl, and $44K; drug bust lands 5 suspects in custody
A long-term narcotics investigation, led by the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force and named "Operation Buy-In," has resulted in the arrest of five suspects and the seizure of an alarming amount of illegal drugs.
Ex-NSA worker accused of selling secrets ordered detained
DENVER — A former National Security Agency employee from Colorado accused of trying to sell classified information to Russia will remain behind bars while he is prosecuted, a magistrate judge ruled Tuesday. Jareh Sebastian Dalke, 30, is facing a possible life sentence for allegedly giving the information to an...
Man who claimed to have killed woman and 3-year-old, now in Larimer County Jail
On Saturday, deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff's Office were called to a residence on the 4100 block of Woodlake Lane after 911 dispatch received a call from someone who was claiming to have just killed two people.
Police search for suspects who shot into car on 6th Avenue
Denver police identify teenager's body found along Highline Canal
Shootout closes Broadway at rush hour, suspects wanted
Broadway was closed at Colfax Avenue during rush hour Tuesday evening while police investigated a report of gunshots.
Violent Weekend Crime in Metro Denver Bleeds Over Into Monday
Multiple shootings and stabbings occurred over a wide swath of metro Denver this past weekend, with two more reports early on Monday, October 10 — more evidence of summer-like crime levels continuing into the early fall. The Denver Police Department's first report of a violent offense this weekend was...
Hit and run in Golden leaves 1 dead, others injured
A pickup truck plowed through an after-hours bar crowd in Golden, killing one person and injuring seven others, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's office. Investigators arrested two suspects, one of whom faces a first-degree murder charge among other felonies. Sheriff's spokesperson Jenny Fulton told Channel 7 early Sunday first responders arrived to a chaotic scene with about 50 people just before 2 a.m. Sunday. ...
