Creighton University receives $3 million grant to train healthcare advocates to help underserved communities
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Having access to health care may be ordinary for some, but for others, it’s unfamiliar and unaffordable. “We’re trying to catch people up to live a better quality of life,” Dr. Richard Brown, Chairman of Center for Promoting Health and Health Equity said.
Tuesday Oct. 11 COVID-19 update: Positivity falls in Douglas County, Sarpy/Cass health districts
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows...
Omaha Everyday: Penner Bathing
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Penner Bathing. They offer an exclusive PennAire Microbubbles option. Supersaturates the water with billions of tiny, oxygen-rich microbubbles, increasing oxygen levels up to 70% higher than tap water. Because they are so small, the microbubbles remain suspended in the water, covering your body in a cloud of oxygen. This increased oxygen level energizes cells, stimulates the immune system, kills bacteria, promotes healing, and reduces scar tissue. Find out more in today’s interview!
‘There was nowhere in Nebraska’: Lack of dog blood sends family out of state for urgent care
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s not something we typically think about, a dog needing a blood transfusion. But after going through it and at times hitting roadblocks one Nebraska man wants all pet owners to be prepared for this kind of emergency. It started when his dog was hit...
Woman overcharged, frustrated with long refund process from Bellevue business
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Two different 6 On Your Side Investigations provide results for Omaha area residents. The first involved a unique get together with friends that left an Omaha woman with fun memories and shocking charges on her debit card. After months of trying to get a refund, she...
Improvements possible for stretch of Omaha’s 180th Street
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - City officials are looking to discuss potential improvements to a busy road. Normally busy during the evening rush, 180th Street, south of West Dodge, is potentially getting some improvements. It’s specifically about the stretch between Harney and Arbor streets, or roughly West Dodge to West Center...
Nebraskan who placed noose near Black co-worker convicted
Prosecutors said in court that Bruce Quinn stated “Nazi stuff doesn’t make black people crazy but a hangman’s noose certainly would.”
Habitat for Humanity rehabbing neighborhood landmark
A cold front moves in Tuesday night sparking storm chances and bringing a cool down. A man from Council Bluffs is sitting in jail facing felony drug charges. A 6 News viewer alerted the fact that Hollywood moved into his neighborhood this week. Overcoming home buying hurdles in Omaha. Updated:...
'Definitely pregnant': New Omaha mom nearly dies from unexpected pregnancy
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha couple finds out they're pregnant and then have the baby in just 48 hours. Doctors had to perform an emergency c-section to save mom and child. Peyton Stover, 23, thought she was just feeling the effects of her new job. "I'm a first-year teacher....
34-year-old identified in Omaha homicide
OMAHA, Neb. -- The OPD Homicide Unit said they are investigating a homicide that occurred at 38th and Maple Street Monday night. According to officials, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 7:40 p.m. and located the victim, 34-year-old Anthony Hollingsworth Jr., behind 3827 Maple Street. Authorities said Omaha Fire...
Update on Mutual of Omaha's new downtown building
The crew tearing down the old 6 News WOWT tower made progress over the weekend, removing the very top pieces. On Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, work continued as the dismantling extended into the area where the gin pole was first installed. Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson isn't supporting either candidate for...
Sean Astin, actor and mental health advocate, speaks in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Community Alliance hosted its 26 annual “Breaking the Silence” event about destigmatizing mental health. Sean Astin was the guest speaker, 18 years after his mom, Patty Duke, came to the city to share her personal story about living with bipolar disorder. Astin had roles in Stranger Things, the Goonies, and the Lord of the Rings.
Habitat Omaha works to save vacant homes in Belvedere Point
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Change is finally coming to a run-down vacant home that’s been an eyesore for years for people in a north Omaha neighborhood. Habitat for Humanity is saving the home built in the 1920′s and helping to clean up the neighborhood. From the view from...
Mutual of Omaha tower to be its hometown's tallest building
OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha will have a new tallest building once Mutual of Omaha completes its planned $600 million headquarters tower downtown in 2026. Mutual CEO James Blackledge told the Omaha World-Herald that it recently became clear that the insurance company's new skyscraper would eclipse the 45-story First National Bank tower to become the city's tallest building after Mutual finalized its plans.
New program to help at-risk teens in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Jake Shaddy knows what it’s like to need some redirection. “Myself, I’ve actually been to DCYC (Douglas County Youth Center), Kearney. I’ve done every program that you can do as a juvenile,” said Shaddy. “I didn’t really have too much guidance, have somebody that I could look up to. Felt like I could relate with.”
Two people arrested after 30-minute pursuit with Nebraska State Patrol that spanned three counties
LINCOLN, Neb. — Two people were arrested Monday after a 30-minute pursuit that spanned three counties, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 9:30 p.m., a trooper saw a Honda Insight speeding westbound on Interstate 80 near the 56th Street interchange in Lincoln, according to authorities. The Nebraska State...
Crew dismantling old 6 News WOWT tower in Midtown Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When we moved into our new facilities at 3555 Farnam St., we left our old tower behind. Last week, a crew began work dismantling that tower. A gin pole was placed on the tower to help the workers bring the top-most pieces of the tower down to the ground.
Cigarette to blame for Lincoln apartment fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue says there’s roughly $250,000 in damage following a fire at an apartment building late Monday night. Battalion Chief Jim Bopp said crews were called to the Antelope Gardens Apartments near 40th & Normal just after 11 p.m. According to Chief Bopp,...
OPD: Man found dead in North Omaha Monday evening
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Police responded to the area pf 3827 Maple St. a little after 7:30 p.m. on Monday for a ShotSpotter alert, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Upon arrival, they found the body of Anthony Hollingsworth Jr., 34, who was pronounced dead...
Court documents outline Nebraska woman’s failed murder for hire plan
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - New court documents outline how undercover agents unearthed a plot they said was put together by a Nebraska woman to hire someone to kill five people, including children. A probable cause affidavit for 39-year-old Valerie Miller of Elwood describes how she allegedly made plans to meet...
