ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 1

Related
WOWT

Omaha Everyday: Penner Bathing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Penner Bathing. They offer an exclusive PennAire Microbubbles option. Supersaturates the water with billions of tiny, oxygen-rich microbubbles, increasing oxygen levels up to 70% higher than tap water. Because they are so small, the microbubbles remain suspended in the water, covering your body in a cloud of oxygen. This increased oxygen level energizes cells, stimulates the immune system, kills bacteria, promotes healing, and reduces scar tissue. Find out more in today’s interview!
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Business
Local
Nebraska Business
City
Omaha, NE
WOWT

Improvements possible for stretch of Omaha’s 180th Street

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - City officials are looking to discuss potential improvements to a busy road. Normally busy during the evening rush, 180th Street, south of West Dodge, is potentially getting some improvements. It’s specifically about the stretch between Harney and Arbor streets, or roughly West Dodge to West Center...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Habitat for Humanity rehabbing neighborhood landmark

A cold front moves in Tuesday night sparking storm chances and bringing a cool down. A man from Council Bluffs is sitting in jail facing felony drug charges. A 6 News viewer alerted the fact that Hollywood moved into his neighborhood this week. Overcoming home buying hurdles in Omaha. Updated:...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health System#Chi Health#Health Clinics#Wowt#Common Spirit Health
News Channel Nebraska

34-year-old identified in Omaha homicide

OMAHA, Neb. -- The OPD Homicide Unit said they are investigating a homicide that occurred at 38th and Maple Street Monday night. According to officials, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 7:40 p.m. and located the victim, 34-year-old Anthony Hollingsworth Jr., behind 3827 Maple Street. Authorities said Omaha Fire...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Update on Mutual of Omaha's new downtown building

The crew tearing down the old 6 News WOWT tower made progress over the weekend, removing the very top pieces. On Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, work continued as the dismantling extended into the area where the gin pole was first installed. Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson isn't supporting either candidate for...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Sean Astin, actor and mental health advocate, speaks in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Community Alliance hosted its 26 annual “Breaking the Silence” event about destigmatizing mental health. Sean Astin was the guest speaker, 18 years after his mom, Patty Duke, came to the city to share her personal story about living with bipolar disorder. Astin had roles in Stranger Things, the Goonies, and the Lord of the Rings.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
WOWT

Habitat Omaha works to save vacant homes in Belvedere Point

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Change is finally coming to a run-down vacant home that’s been an eyesore for years for people in a north Omaha neighborhood. Habitat for Humanity is saving the home built in the 1920′s and helping to clean up the neighborhood. From the view from...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Mutual of Omaha tower to be its hometown's tallest building

OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha will have a new tallest building once Mutual of Omaha completes its planned $600 million headquarters tower downtown in 2026. Mutual CEO James Blackledge told the Omaha World-Herald that it recently became clear that the insurance company's new skyscraper would eclipse the 45-story First National Bank tower to become the city's tallest building after Mutual finalized its plans.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

New program to help at-risk teens in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Jake Shaddy knows what it’s like to need some redirection. “Myself, I’ve actually been to DCYC (Douglas County Youth Center), Kearney. I’ve done every program that you can do as a juvenile,” said Shaddy. “I didn’t really have too much guidance, have somebody that I could look up to. Felt like I could relate with.”
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Crew dismantling old 6 News WOWT tower in Midtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When we moved into our new facilities at 3555 Farnam St., we left our old tower behind. Last week, a crew began work dismantling that tower. A gin pole was placed on the tower to help the workers bring the top-most pieces of the tower down to the ground.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Cigarette to blame for Lincoln apartment fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue says there’s roughly $250,000 in damage following a fire at an apartment building late Monday night. Battalion Chief Jim Bopp said crews were called to the Antelope Gardens Apartments near 40th & Normal just after 11 p.m. According to Chief Bopp,...
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

OPD: Man found dead in North Omaha Monday evening

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Police responded to the area pf 3827 Maple St. a little after 7:30 p.m. on Monday for a ShotSpotter alert, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Upon arrival, they found the body of Anthony Hollingsworth Jr., 34, who was pronounced dead...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Court documents outline Nebraska woman’s failed murder for hire plan

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - New court documents outline how undercover agents unearthed a plot they said was put together by a Nebraska woman to hire someone to kill five people, including children. A probable cause affidavit for 39-year-old Valerie Miller of Elwood describes how she allegedly made plans to meet...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy