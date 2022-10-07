Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Analyst: Penn State Has the ‘Mindset’ Advantage Over Michigan
Mike Pritchard, lead NFL analyst at VSiN, has had the Penn State-Michigan game circled for weeks. Pritchard certainly knows about big college football games. He played multiple positions on Colorado's 1990 championship team and spent nine years in the NFL. At VSiN, Pritchard scouts the top talent in the NFL and college football. He likes what Penn State and Michigan will showcase Saturday at Michigan Stadium.
Centre Daily
Lions Land Top Defensive Prospects in Latest 2023 Mock Draft
The Detroit Lions' defense is a clear weakness holding the organization back from having sustained success, early in the 2022 season. While the offense has made strides forward, the defense is in complete disarray. Veterans are getting benched, young players with little playing experience in the secondary are seeing the...
Centre Daily
Geno Smith Era: Why Seahawks Should Skip On Bryce Young, Other Top QBs In Next Year’s Draft
Many fans and media have assumed the Seattle Seahawks will be taking a top quarterback talent in next year's NFL Draft ever since the team traded away Russell Wilson. Currently, Seattle is projected to be taking a top quarterback talent like Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud in most 2023 NFL Draft mock drafts.
Centre Daily
‘Clueless!’: Falcons DT Grady Jarrett Speaks on Tom Brady Penalty, Kick for First Time
The biggest storyline out of the Atlanta Falcons' 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday was the controversial roughing the passer penalty called on Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. On 3rd-and-5 with three minutes to play, Jarrett performed what appeared to be a routine sack on Buccaneers quarterback...
Centre Daily
Broncos Sign New Long Snapper with Bobenmoyer Sidelined
Among the latest entrants to the Denver Broncos' laundry list of injuries is long-snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer, who suffered a hand ailment in last week's loss to the Colts and was placed on injured reserve, ruling him out for at least four games. "That was something that came out of left...
Centre Daily
Just Like That, Justin Jefferson Leads the NFL in Receiving Yards Again
Remember when Justin Jefferson had a combined nine catches for 62 yards in the Vikings' second and third games of the season?. Jefferson exploded for the third time in five games in the Vikings' victory over the Bears on Sunday, piling up 91 yards in the first quarter on his way to a 154-yard day. It was his third game this season with at least 140 yards and the eighth time he's reached that mark in 38 career games. Jefferson set a personal best with 12 catches, dove to the pylon for a two-point conversion, and even completed the third pass of his career when he threw a ball back across the field to Dalvin Cook.
Centre Daily
Dalton Schultz Knee Injury: Cowboys Sign Another TE Ahead of Eagles Game
FRISCO - Everything is not exactly "OK'' for the Dallas Cowboys at tight end, though Dalton Schultz plans to play Sunday in the showdown at Philadelphia despite having "re-aggravated his sprained PCL" during the team's Week 5 victory at the Los Angeles Rams, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero,. The franchise-tagged...
Centre Daily
Jets’ Rookie Class Continues to Shine: ‘We Have So Much Potential’
At one point during the Jets' drubbing of the Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, New York's rookie class got together on the sideline. "We were like 'bro, we're so good. We have so much potential to be so good," running back Breece Hall told reporters, thinking back to that special moment. "We just gotta keep chipping away at it."
Centre Daily
Bears Defense Not Shorthanded in Short Work Week
Bears linebacker Roquan Smith didn't mind making his feelings known about getting cornerback Jaylon Johnson in the lineup again. "It's big," Smith said. "I wish we'd have had him last week. But you know that's over with now. It'll be a great opportunity for him to get back out there."
Centre Daily
Broncos Promote WR Kendall Hinton to 53-Man Roster
The Denver Broncos announced a series of transactions Monday, placing left tackle Garett Bolles (leg) and cornerback Ronald Darby (knee) on season-ending injured reserve while promoting wide receiver Kendall Hinton from the practice squad to the active roster. The team also signed linebacker Harvey Langi to the taxi squad and,...
Centre Daily
Steelers Lose Two CBs to Injuries in Bills Game
BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers defense continues to take a beating by the injury bug. Entering Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills, the team was down Terrell Edmunds and Ahkello Witherspoon, now they'll add two more cornerbacks to that list. Late in the second quarter, cornerbacks Cam Sutton and James...
Centre Daily
Protestor Tackled by Rams’ Bobby Wagner Suffered Concussion
The protesting fan tackled by Rams’ Bobby Wagner suffered multiple injuries, including a concussion, according to the Santa Clara Police Department. The individual went to the police department on the afternoon of Oct. 4, a day after the Monday Night Football game. Injuries listed on the report also included a headache and a burn on the inner bicep of his right arm, but it is unclear if that is due to Wagner’s tackle or the pink smoke flare the protestor was carrying.
Centre Daily
Cowboys Fans Owned California; Road-Trip Change at Philadelphia Eagles?
FRISCO - It would be nice if the Dallas Cowboys were allowed "the comforts of home'' in Philadelphia this weekend as they were last weekend at the Los Angeles Rams, where the defending champs found out the definition of "America's Team" the hard way at SoFi Stadium. "It was challenging,''...
Centre Daily
Seahawks Add Backfield Depth, Claim RB Tony Jones Jr. Off Waivers From Saints
Moving quickly to replace injured running back Rashaad Penny, the Seahawks claimed former Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. off waivers on Monday. As reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, Seattle was awarded Jones, who New Orleans released on Saturday in a last-minute roster move. He appeared in two games earlier this year, rushing twice for eight yards and playing six snaps on special teams.
