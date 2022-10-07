NYSP Superintendent Kevin Bruen resigns

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — New York State Police have confirmed that Kevin Bruen is resigning from his post as New York State Police Superintendent. His resignation is effective October 19.

This comes after the Governor’s Office told NEWS10 they that were investigating Bruen but did not specify why. As first reported in a Times Union article, there are allegations that Bruen shielded former human resource official MaryEllen Tedesco from internal complaints due to their close working relationship.

The source close to the investigation told NEWS10’s Anya Tucker there was an investigation into Tedesco and that she “resigned” her position in September. Tedesco previously told NEWS10 that she retired from the New York State Police after 40 years as a civilian employee.

The source said that in order for employees to retire they need to fill out paperwork with the State Comptroller’s Office first. According to the Comptroller’s Office, Tedesco did file for service retirement with the New York State and Local Retirement System on October 4.

“She selected a date of retirement of December 30, 2022. Please note she can change or withdraw her retirement application any time prior to December 30, 2022,” said the State Comptroller’s Office.

Governor Kathy Hochul released this statement on his resignation:

“Today I accepted the resignation of State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen. I thank him for his years of public service. First Deputy Superintendent Steven Nigrelli will serve as Acting Superintendent on an interim basis, as we conduct a thorough search for a Superintendent who can lead this department in its important work. The State Police have made tremendous progress in combating gun violence and keeping New Yorkers safe, and that must continue.”

The New York State Police Benevolent Association also released this statement on Bruen’s resignation:

“The NYSTPBA Board of Directors would like to thank Superintendent Kevin Bruen for his service to our Troopers and this state. Superintendent Bruen has helped move the New York State Police forward during difficult times, including social unrest and the deployment of Troopers to help the men, women and children of Puerto Rico in the aftermath Hurricane Fiona. We wish Superintendent Bruen well in his future endeavors.”

Bruen was appointed to the New York State Police Superintendent position under former governor Andrew Cuomo in June 2021.