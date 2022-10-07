ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Cars 108

28 Famous People You May See in Novi, Michigan This Week

Round two of Motor City Comic Con hits Novi, Michigan this weekend. Comic book fans, movie fans, and more will all be heading to Novi this weekend for the return of Motor City Comic Con. This will be the second MC3 in 2022 as fans were notified of this convention at the conclusion of the first in May.
NOVI, MI
Cars 108

Workday 108 Trivia for the Week of October 10, 2022

According to a survey of adults, 46% of us say we've done this in the grocery store. What is it?. Flirt with someone or try to pick someone up. Congratulations to today's winner, Jennifer Daniels from Flint. Abandoned Detroit Zoo. Remember the Belle Isle Zoo? Sadly the property has been...
FLINT, MI
Cars 108

The Detroit Zoo Welcomes Adorable King Penguin Chick to the Family

Oh, baby! The Detroit Zoo has welcomed a new baby to the family and the king-sized bundle of joy and already stealing everyone's heart. Thanks to a collaboration between the Detroit Zoo and the Cincinnati Zoo, a new King Penguin chick has joined the zoo family. The new addition entered the world on August 13th and was a labor of love for both zoos.
DETROIT, MI
Cars 108

Lizzo Brings Novi Woman on Stage to Sing Happy Birthday

Lizzo played a sold-out show at LCA in Detroit last night and had some fun with a birthday girl from Novi. Detroit native Lizzo returned home on Thursday, October 6th, 2022 to play a sold-out show at Little Caesars Arena. During the show, Lizzo gave one fan a birthday gift that she will never forget. Brie Southward, of Novi, received a DM from the Queen herself before the show notifying her that she would be brought on stage.
DETROIT, MI
Cars 108

New DashMart In Burton – Is It Open Or Not?

Regardless if you use the service or not, chances are you have heard of the fast food and take-out delivery service DoorDash, but have you heard of DashMart?. DashMart by DoorDash is a grocery and convenience delivery service and it appears one will be opening (if it is not already) in Genesee County. The store is located at the corner of Center and Atherton Roads in Burton. Heads up, although it is an actual DashMart location, customers cannot go inside to shop. All shopping is done online, with your order then being delivered to you. Think of the actual store as a warehouse.
BURTON, MI
Cars 108

100 Birds Found in MI Rental Home, Feces and Urine Everywhere

A Ypsilanti Township rental home is now ineligible to be used as a rental property after it was found in "horrific" conditions. After a routine rental inspection, an inspector found more than 100 birds living in the house. Some of the birds were in cages but many were not including parrots, a hen, and a bunch of pheasants. Yes, they were just walking freely throughout the home.
YPSILANTI, MI
Cars 108

Check Out This Lavish, Abandoned Gothic Revival Church in Detroit

This incredible church is the Woodward Avenue Presbyterian Church, closed since the mid-2000s. The church was organized by Dec. 10 1907 and was admitted by the Presbytery on March 17, 1908. The church's first minister was Sherman L. Divine, installed on Nov. 5, 1908. Thanks to Reverend Divine's grand plan of an incredible sanctuary, the cost was approximately $100,000, around 2.5 million dollars today.
DETROIT, MI
Cars 108

‘Not So Pure Michigan’ Spots Make Fun Of MI Cities

Most Michiganders are familiar with the Pure Michigan advertising campaign voiced by actor and Michigan native Tim Allen. The commercials would feature all of the great and beautiful things about the Great Lakes State. If imitation is indeed the greatest form of flattery, then the creators of that very popular...
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

Michigan Warned to Avoid Produce From Farm Using Human Waste as Fertilizer

Check your produce. A Michigan farm has been busted for fertilizing its crops with raw human waste, which is considered a big no-no by state health inspectors. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued the warning on Monday (10/3), saying residents should not consume produce from Kuntry Gardens in Homer. Homer is located about halfway between Battle Creek and Jackson.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan

When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

After 5 Years Away, Ed Sheeran is Heading Back to Detroit with New Tour

Everyone's favorite multiple Grammy Award-winning global superstar from across the pond is hitting the road in 2023, and he's added Detroit to the itinerary. Ed Sheeran announced a new North American tour for 2023 on Monday, October 3, 2022. The multi-city tour is called “+ - = ÷ x,” pronounced “The Mathematics Tour" was cleverly announced by the singer-songwriter in a minute-long teaser where he is sitting in math class, while a teacher heads to the blackboard to solve a math problem.
DETROIT, MI
Cars 108

Cars 108

