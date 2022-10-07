Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
Retailer Fined, License Suspended over Unregistered Cannabis Product Claims in Michigan
Immersive Van Gogh - Detroit: Have you Seen it?
The Legend of Knock-Knock Road.
28 Famous People You May See in Novi, Michigan This Week
Round two of Motor City Comic Con hits Novi, Michigan this weekend. Comic book fans, movie fans, and more will all be heading to Novi this weekend for the return of Motor City Comic Con. This will be the second MC3 in 2022 as fans were notified of this convention at the conclusion of the first in May.
Workday 108 Trivia for the Week of October 10, 2022
According to a survey of adults, 46% of us say we've done this in the grocery store. What is it?. Flirt with someone or try to pick someone up. Congratulations to today's winner, Jennifer Daniels from Flint. Abandoned Detroit Zoo. Remember the Belle Isle Zoo? Sadly the property has been...
The Detroit Zoo Welcomes Adorable King Penguin Chick to the Family
Oh, baby! The Detroit Zoo has welcomed a new baby to the family and the king-sized bundle of joy and already stealing everyone's heart. Thanks to a collaboration between the Detroit Zoo and the Cincinnati Zoo, a new King Penguin chick has joined the zoo family. The new addition entered the world on August 13th and was a labor of love for both zoos.
Lizzo Brings Novi Woman on Stage to Sing Happy Birthday
Lizzo played a sold-out show at LCA in Detroit last night and had some fun with a birthday girl from Novi. Detroit native Lizzo returned home on Thursday, October 6th, 2022 to play a sold-out show at Little Caesars Arena. During the show, Lizzo gave one fan a birthday gift that she will never forget. Brie Southward, of Novi, received a DM from the Queen herself before the show notifying her that she would be brought on stage.
Way Too Easy! Detroit Man Arrested After Buying 7000 Identities Off Dark Web
How safe are you when it comes to your personal information out there on the world wide web? This may make you think. A Detroit man was able to buy 7000 identities with just the click of a button on the dark web and turned it into a profit-making scam.
New DashMart In Burton – Is It Open Or Not?
Regardless if you use the service or not, chances are you have heard of the fast food and take-out delivery service DoorDash, but have you heard of DashMart?. DashMart by DoorDash is a grocery and convenience delivery service and it appears one will be opening (if it is not already) in Genesee County. The store is located at the corner of Center and Atherton Roads in Burton. Heads up, although it is an actual DashMart location, customers cannot go inside to shop. All shopping is done online, with your order then being delivered to you. Think of the actual store as a warehouse.
The Sand Trap Indoor Golf Opening In Linden – What You Need To Know
Calling all golfers, and people who want to take up the sport - a new indoor golf spot is opening in Linden, Michigan. You don't have to let your golf game suffer during the brutal winter months in Michigan, keep your swing in tip-top shape or even improve it during the off-season at The Sand Trap.
Love Entertaining & Sports? This $8.9M Michigan Home Has it All Including a Pickleball Court
Some homes are just made for a good time, and this is one of those homes. This $8.9 million estate screams entertaining with multiple kitchens, indoor sports courts, outdoor resort-style lounging, and enough indoor space to throw one heck of a party or two. Located in Franklin, Michigan on Scenic...
100 Birds Found in MI Rental Home, Feces and Urine Everywhere
A Ypsilanti Township rental home is now ineligible to be used as a rental property after it was found in "horrific" conditions. After a routine rental inspection, an inspector found more than 100 birds living in the house. Some of the birds were in cages but many were not including parrots, a hen, and a bunch of pheasants. Yes, they were just walking freely throughout the home.
Check Out This Lavish, Abandoned Gothic Revival Church in Detroit
This incredible church is the Woodward Avenue Presbyterian Church, closed since the mid-2000s. The church was organized by Dec. 10 1907 and was admitted by the Presbytery on March 17, 1908. The church's first minister was Sherman L. Divine, installed on Nov. 5, 1908. Thanks to Reverend Divine's grand plan of an incredible sanctuary, the cost was approximately $100,000, around 2.5 million dollars today.
‘Not So Pure Michigan’ Spots Make Fun Of MI Cities
Most Michiganders are familiar with the Pure Michigan advertising campaign voiced by actor and Michigan native Tim Allen. The commercials would feature all of the great and beautiful things about the Great Lakes State. If imitation is indeed the greatest form of flattery, then the creators of that very popular...
Meet the Elderly Michigan Couple That Survived for Days Lost in the Woods
Butch and Janice Duncan never thought they'd make it out alive but somehow the elderly Michigan couple managed to survive being stranded in the woods for days. Has this ever happened to you? You're in unfamiliar territory and you take a wrong turn. Before you know it, you're hopelessly lost, seemingly caught in a maze that feels like it has no exit.
Fall Weather Fun! Michigan’s Home to 2 of the Best Corn Mazes in the Country
The perfect "Fall Bucket List" includes the following; apple orchards, hayride, pumpkin patches, leaf peeping, and corn mazes. The simple pleasures of fall are what it's all about, especially here in Michigan and we're pretty proud of the selection of fun we have to offer. Recently Country Living Magazine compiled...
Two Michigan Towns Make Top 18 Places in U.S. for Trick or Treating
Trick or treating is serious business in Michigan. When you're a kid, there is nothing more serious in life than candy. Halloween not only allows them to dress in their favorite costume but also gives them the opportunity to rake in weeks worth of free candy. To make sure the...
Michigan Warned to Avoid Produce From Farm Using Human Waste as Fertilizer
Check your produce. A Michigan farm has been busted for fertilizing its crops with raw human waste, which is considered a big no-no by state health inspectors. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued the warning on Monday (10/3), saying residents should not consume produce from Kuntry Gardens in Homer. Homer is located about halfway between Battle Creek and Jackson.
Sweet Bloomfield Airbnb Comes With Indoor Pool and Tennis Court
If leaving the state isn't your thing, this rental in Bloomfield Hills is for you. Family reunions are cool and all, but how many times can you all go to grandma's house before you run out of things to do and get bored? Try something new with the family and go to a place that has everything you need for a weekend of fun.
These Unsolved Michigan Homicides Have Been on the Books for More Than 25 Years
Homicides aren't solved in an expedient manner like they are on TV. We seem to have become accustomed to figuring out who the bad guy is and seeing him in cuffs all in the span of about 46 minutes. Unfortunately, that's not the norm and not the case for the 15 people you're about to meet below.
This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan
When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
Is It Illegal to Drive with Snow on Your Car Roof in Michigan?
It's frightening to type these words, let alone thing them: Winter Is Coming! No, I'm not referring to some special Game of Thrones re-hash where that final season is rumored to be scrapped and remade--that'll never happen. Actual winter is coming to Michigan very soon. Somehow, the first few snowstorms...
After 5 Years Away, Ed Sheeran is Heading Back to Detroit with New Tour
Everyone's favorite multiple Grammy Award-winning global superstar from across the pond is hitting the road in 2023, and he's added Detroit to the itinerary. Ed Sheeran announced a new North American tour for 2023 on Monday, October 3, 2022. The multi-city tour is called “+ - = ÷ x,” pronounced “The Mathematics Tour" was cleverly announced by the singer-songwriter in a minute-long teaser where he is sitting in math class, while a teacher heads to the blackboard to solve a math problem.
