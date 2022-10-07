Read full article on original website
Related
13 Small Towns Named Michigan’s Best Getaways
Travel + Leisure magazine, widely regarded as a premier source for tourism recommendations and information, has named thirteen small Michigan towns among its best getaway destinations. Michigan's Upper Peninsula and Lower Peninsula are both well-represented on the unranked list. Most (but not all) of the entries are along the shores...
Does Michigan Have Mountains?
Michigan is known for beautiful fall color tours, great golf courses, sledding hills and the Great Lakes. In fact, we have over 3,200+ miles of freshwater shoreline -- the largest in the world. And take away "freshwater" as a descriptor and we have the second-most shoreline in the United States -- only behind Alaska.
Can You Pronounce or Know Where MI’s Least-Populated Municipality Is?
Michigan's least populated municipality is even tough for Michiganders to pronounce. Anyone that has lived in Michigan or visited this great state knows that many of the names of cities, streets, and more are difficult to pronounce. When it comes to Michigan's least populated municipality, that idea holds true. The...
What the Sam Hill? Did This Censorship Phrase Really Originate in Michigan?
You've most likely heard someone utter the words "What in the Sam Hill?" as a substitute for cuss words. But did the expression really originate in Michigan?. Although there's no definitive proof that the euphemism was born here in the Mitten State, there's a pretty good argument to support that theory.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Report Names This Popular Up North City Coolest Small Town in Michigan
I'll be the first to admit there’s nothing quite like the energy of the big city. The hustle, the sounds, and the action that happens 24/7, but the hectic life may not be everyone's cup of tea. That's when the charm of a small-town atmosphere is exactly what you need to take a step back and just enjoy the simple pace of life.
What is the Longest River in Michigan?
The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
WNDU
Registration changes for deer kills this season in Michigan
MICHIGAN (WNDU) - There are new guidelines in place for registering your deer harvest with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. According to our reporting partners at WNEM, the change comes from a lack of response to end-of-season surveys in the mail. Before, deer hunters could respond through these surveys....
RELATED PEOPLE
Rockin’ Robin: House bill aims to give Michigan a new state bird
While robins are a common sight across the Continental U.S., the Kirtland's warbler summers almost exclusively in Michigan.
Paddler dies while canoe racing in northern Michigan
The Frankfort Fire Department (FFD) says its fire and rescue team responded to reports of a kayaker in Lake Michigan at 2:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 near Point Betsie.
WILX-TV
Child marriage still legal in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You have to be 21 to buy beer, 18 to vote, and 16 to get a driver’s license – but in Michigan, kids as young as 14 can get married to adults. There have been attempts over the years to ban child marriage in Michigan but they’ve never gained enough traction.
WWMTCw
Prop 2: What Michigan's proposed voting amendment would change about elections
LANSING, Mich. — We're breaking down some of the biggest choices Michigan voters will make on their Nov. 8 midterm ballots. This year, Michigan voters will be able to weigh in directly on how they think elections should be run, courtesy of Proposal 2, the wide-reaching plan that would change many of the procedures around Michigan's elections.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Gov. Whitmer signs bipartisan bill giving thousands to incoming college students
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Tuesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a bipartisan bill into law that will make college more affordable for students by providing thousands of dollars. Whitmer signed the MI New Economy bill that will make thousands of dollars available to Michigan high school graduates planning...
Michigan construction worker, last seen clinging to tree, among Hurricane Ian’s victims
The body of a 35-year-old Michigan man who was last seen clinging to a tree as Hurricane Ian approached his Florida home has been found, The Associated Press reports. Craig Steven Markgraff Jr. Was reported missing from Hardee County, Fla., on Sept. 29, Freida Frisaro reports for AP. His body was found on Tuesday, Oct. 4. He was one of the first publicly identified victims of the storm that claimed more than 90 lives.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Northern Michigan paper mill fire burning for days, help from southeast counties arranged
MENOMINEE, Mich. – Firefighters and equipment from Oakland, Macomb, and Livingston Counties are being deployed to a Northern Michigan paper mill fire that has been burning for four days. The fire began late on Thursday, October 6. Officials say the fire is expected to continue burning for several days.
Fox17
Governor Whitmer signs bill saving college students thousands per year
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed bipartisan legislation that aims to reduce college tuition for most high school graduates. The bill was signed at Lawrence Technological University in Southfield Tuesday morning. The Michigan governor’s office says the Michigan Achievement Scholarship will save students thousands of dollars each...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 Great Burger Places in Michigan
What is your go-to comfort food? If the answer is a burger and some fries on the side, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve delicious burgers, and no matter how you prefer them, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these burger places.
More Images of the “Alien-esque” Bottom of Michigan’s Middle Island Sinkhole
Wow...the things that make up the insides of this 75-foot deep underwater crater... Diver Ric Mixter called it an “alien environment” and boy, he hit it right on the head. We're going back to the Middle Island Sinkhole to show you more photos of the bottom of this eerie, 75-foot deep crater in Lake Huron.
wcsx.com
Michigan Has the No. 1 Place to View Fall Colors in America
Fall is here, and even though the colors are running late in Michigan this year, there are some areas of the state that are quite vibrant. So, if you want to view the best autumn colors in America, where should you go?. The folks at 10best.com, spearheaded by the USA...
What to Do if You Hit a Deer With Your Car in Michigan
Living in Michigan, chances are good you're going to hit a deer with your car at some point. People hit deer year-round in Michigan but the majority of accidents happen in the spring and fall. According to Michigan.gov, each year, there are nearly 50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan. About...
Cars 108
Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Cars 108 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0