WITN
Teenager dies after weekend shooting in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager who was shot over the weekend in New Bern has died. New Bern police said that Jamari Jones died at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. The shooting happened around 5:00 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of First Avenue. Police have not...
WITN
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for missing Greenville man
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - NC Center for Missing Persons has cancelled a Silver Alert that was issued earlier this evening for an 88-year-old man at the request of Greenville Police Department. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety had previously issued a Silver Alert for Austin Moore Jr. of Greenville.
wcti12.com
Suspect wanted for breaking and entering, larceny in Kinston
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance regarding a breaking/entering and larceny that took place around midnight on October 2nd, 2022. Anyone with information related to the suspect is encouraged to contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at (252) 939-4020...
cbs17
1 found dead in car after daytime shooting in Rocky Mount, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found dead in a car after gunfire was reported Tuesday afternoon in Rocky Mount, police said. The incident was reported initially as “shots fired” around 2:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Cascade Avenue, according to a Rocky Mount police news release.
wcti12.com
Rocky Mount man killed in Tuesday shooting
Rocky Mount, North Carolina — On October 11th, 2022, at around 2:30 P.M., the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in the 600 block of Cascade Avenue. Before the officers arrived, the Rocky Mount Emergency 911 center changed the status to a shooting with injury.
wcti12.com
Memorial dedication to take place in Jacksonville on October 12th
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The FMF Corpsmen Memorial, nearly 15 years in the making, will finally be dedicated on October 12, 2022, at Lejeune Memorial Gardens on Montford Landing Rd. in Jacksonville. The ceremony, complete with the 2nd Marine Division Band Brass Quintet, Military Color Guard, and more will...
wcti12.com
Greenville man arrested for attempted murder
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — At 5:33 P.M. on Sunday, October 9th, 2022, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported assault at the Country Fare Store located on Barrus Construction Road. Deputies arrived to find Brandon Sharpe, 21, of Greenville in the parking lot suffering from serious...
WITN
A fight in Kinston left three severely injured and one shot
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Officers responded to a call about a fight on Sunday and found three women with deep cut wounds and one man shot. Early Sunday morning, around 1:40 am, Kinston Police responded to 1225 West New Bern Road after getting a call that a fight was happening.
wcti12.com
Arrest made in fight that left four injured in Kinston
KINSTON, Lenoir County — On Sunday, October 9th, 2022, Kinston Police Department reported that four people were injured in a fight that took place on West New Bern Road. Three women were taken to the hospital suffering from severe injuries sustained during the fight. A fourth victim was also...
wcti12.com
Road closure happening in New Bern
NEW BERN, Craven County — A traffic alert for New Bern drivers. The 1000 block of Queen Street will be closed October 12 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Public Works crews will be repair asphalt. Officials are asking drivers to use another route during this closure. Work is...
WITN
Stolen firearms found in Rocky Mount parking lot
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police recover stolen firearms from young boys after searching cars in a store parking lot. Rocky Mount Police officers responded to a call of stolen personal property at Dunham’s Sports at 100 North Wesleyan Blvd. They found Darntrell Council, 22, and a 16-year-old juvenile...
Ex-NC town manager ousted after police force quit has a new job. But vote was close.
Justine Jones will officially begin her new local government post on Oct. 24
Armed felon kidnaps, assaults woman in North Carolina
The incident happened Wednesday at a home in the 600 block of Ray Street in Selma, according to a news release from Selma police.
North Carolina woman celebrates 110th birthday, shares her ‘secret’ to a long life
In her more than a century of life, Ferrell has experienced the Great Depression, the Civil Rights Movement and most recently the pandemic.
wcti12.com
Pitt County Sheriff's Office investigating D.H. Conley threat
Pitt County — In a Facebook post on Monday October 10th, the Pitt county Sheriff's Office addressed a "photo and rumor of a possible threat" related to D.H. Conley High School. According to the post, the threat began circulating online on Sunday, October 9th. The post clarified that the...
WITN
Rocky Mount Police Department investigating shooting
Rocky Mount, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police are investigating a shooting that left one victim injured. Around 1:00 a.m. on October 7, Michael Mills was dropping off a passenger at the Red Roof Inn in Goldrock when an unknown male exited the hotel and shot Mills int the shoulder. After Mills was shot the passenger and the assailant stole Mills vehicle. Mills fled on foot to the nearby EP Mart and called 911.
wcti12.com
Jacksonville Police Department Deputy Chief elected chair of ROCIC board
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — According to a press release from the City of Jacksonville, Ashley Weaver, Deputy Chief of Jacksonville Police Department, NC, was elected 2022-2023 Chair of the Regional Organized Crime Information Center (ROCIC) Board of Directors. Here election was announced during the ROCIC’s Fall Conference held in...
North Carolina Lottery Player Wins Big After Nearly Throwing Out Her Ticket
The lucky winner was about to toss out her ticket when a second glance revealed she won a huge prize.
wcti12.com
Martin County house fire under investigation
JAMESVILLE, Martin County— The cause of a fire in Jamesville is under investigation. It all happened on October 11 around 6:45 a.m. at a home on Old U.S. 64. Several crews responded to the scene. The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes. Sadly, three dogs died...
WITN
Elderly couple undergo surgery after pit bull attacks them
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An elderly Rocky Mount couple remains in serious condition at ECU Health Medical Center, a day after they were attacked by a neighbor’s pit bull. It happened in the 600 block of Nelson Street. When police arrived they saw the dog attacking Bobby Joyner, 82, and Annie Joyner, 78.
