This is probably the only televised debate for NC Senate candidates. Here's how to watch Cheri Beasley, Ted Budd go head-to-head.

BURLINGTON — Investigators say a severed finger in a glove helped them identify the man whose hand got slammed in a door during an attempted home invasion in Burlington. Vernon Forest Wilson, 67, was arrested Monday in Orange County, transported to Alamance County, and charged with first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflicting serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited felon. He was jailed on a $250,000 secure bond, according to the news release.

BURLINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO