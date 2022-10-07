This is probably the only televised debate for NC Senate candidates. Here's how to watch Cheri Beasley, Ted Budd go head-to-head.

Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell Clerk of Court Jim Mixson named second vice president of state conference
The N.C. Conference of Clerks of Superior Court recently held its 2022 Summer Educational Conference in Dare County. In addition to daily training seminars and committee meetings, executive officers for 2022-23 were sworn in by Associate Supreme Court Justice Phil Berger Jr. The Honorable J. Yancey Washington, Granville County Clerk...
Statesville Record & Landmark
West Virginia governor wants to toss personal vehicle tax
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday he will propose a plan to eliminate a personal property tax on vehicles. The Republican governor urged voters to reject a proposed constitutional amendment on the same issue next month. Justice has made trips across the state against...
Statesville Record & Landmark
NC solar projects pump up tax revenue in rural communities
Proposed large-scale solar facilities continue to draw opposition in North Carolina from critics who argue that swaths of panels are blights on the landscape and threaten farms in a state where agriculture is the leading industry. But those facilities have become a financial boon to local communities, particularly in rural...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:. (three, six, eight, twelve, fifteen) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Statesville Record & Landmark
NC Lottery
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:. (two, eight, eleven, thirty-one, forty-three) (fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-eight, forty; Lucky Ball: nine) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 445,000,000. Pick 3 Day. 7-4-6, Fireball: 6. (seven, four, six; Fireball: six) Pick 3 Evening. People are also reading…. 8-8-4, Fireball: 1.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Wear purple to show support for victims of domestic violence
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. It is a time for people and organizations to work together on issues involving domestic violence and to work toward its prevention. The first Domestic Violence Awareness Month was in October of 1987. I was a freshman at Carolina in October of 1987, and...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Severed finger used to ID suspect in attempted home invasion in Burlington, police say
BURLINGTON — Investigators say a severed finger in a glove helped them identify the man whose hand got slammed in a door during an attempted home invasion in Burlington. Vernon Forest Wilson, 67, was arrested Monday in Orange County, transported to Alamance County, and charged with first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflicting serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited felon. He was jailed on a $250,000 secure bond, according to the news release.
