Digging into the past: Edmonds College faculty led archaeology excavation of historic Japanese community site in North Seattle

BID dues, chargebacks dominate council finance committee discussion Tuesday
Whether the city should charge Edmonds’ downtown Business Improvement District (BID) a fee for processing the paperwork and providing other services became a point of contention during the Edmonds City Council Finance Committee’s Tuesday night meeting. The topic was raised as part of an overarching discussion about the...
Scene in Edmonds: Mountains on display
The return of clear skies Tuesday meant that Mount Baker and the Olympics were also visible. (Photos by Lee Lageschulte)
Entries due Nov. 1 for ‘NùD: art of the figure’ exhibit at Edmonds’ Graphite Arts Center
Edmonds-based Graphite Arts Center will host “NùD: art of the figure,” a juried exhibit celebrating figurative art, in early 2023. The deadline for artists interested in submitting their work is Nov. 1. The show will run from Jan. 16-March 18, 2023. An opening reception and awards ceremony...
I-5 seismic work requires daytime lane closure Wednesday on Northgate Way in Seattle
Commuters who use westbound Northgate Way in Seattle should plan for a daytime right-lane closure between Corliss and Second Avenues from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Washington State Department of Transportation said. All on-ramps and off-ramps for Interstate 5 will be open and accessible during this work.
Positions open on Edmonds Diversity Commission
Edmonds residents interested in working on issues, programs and activities associated with the diverse demographics of the community and enhancing an environment of mutual respect and understanding are encouraged to apply to fill open positions on theEdmonds Diversity Commission. The purpose of the Edmonds Diversity Commission is to promote an...
Save the date: STEM program information night at Mountlake Terrace High School Nov. 9
Edmonds School District seventh- and eighth-grade students and their parents are invited to a STEM program information night from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the Mountlake Terrace High School theater. A virtual option is also available via Zoom. Those attending will reeive an overview of the STEM program pathways,...
Welcome to new advertiser, Comstock Jewelers
We are happy to introduce our new advertiser, Comstock Jewelers. Edmonds’ longest-standing jewelry store will be here to help you craft a unique custom piece, repair a beloved item, or find the perfect gift for yourself or a loved one. They are located in downtown Edmonds right next to the Edmonds Theater on Main Street. First started by Geraldine and Robert Comstock in 1978, Comstock is now a three- generation business.
School board Oct. 11 agenda includes Smarter Balanced test results, approval of superintendent search consultant
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, Oct. 11 business meeting is set to receive results from spring quarter 20202 Smarter Balanced Assessment (SBA) testing. The SBA consists of both math and English language tests and can be used to meet a student’s graduation pathway requirement.
Vendor registration open for MTHS holiday bazaar Dec. 11
Vendors are invited to participate in the annual Mountlake Terrace High School Holiday Bazaar, this year set for Sunday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at MTHS, 21801 44th Ave. W. You can find the vendor registration form here.
South County Fire to host Fire Prevention Week open house Oct. 15
South County Fire will celebrate Fire Prevention Week with a fire station open house on Saturday, Oct. 15, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Martha Lake Fire Station 21, 16819 13th Ave. W, Lynnwood. This free event includes activities for all ages:. Meet your firefighters. See a fire engine up...
Local woman shares family’s traumatic experiences at Indian boarding schools
“Every one one of us bears the scars of what happened to our parents, our grandparents and beyond.” That was how Lynnwood resident Cathy Baylor described the impact of Indian boarding schools during a virtual Monday program presented by the Salish Sea Chapter of the Washington State Federation of Democratic Women.
Council committee agendas this week include more discussion on downtown BID, future Hwy 99 work
The Edmonds City Council is meeting in committees this week, with two of them scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 11 (Finance Committee at 5 p.m. and Parks and Public Works at 7:30 p.m.) followed by a third (Public Safety, Planning, Human Services and Personnel Committee) at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14.
