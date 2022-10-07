ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Digging into the past: Edmonds College faculty led archaeology excavation of historic Japanese community site in North Seattle

myedmondsnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
myedmondsnews.com

BID dues, chargebacks dominate council finance committee discussion Tuesday

Whether the city should charge Edmonds’ downtown Business Improvement District (BID) a fee for processing the paperwork and providing other services became a point of contention during the Edmonds City Council Finance Committee’s Tuesday night meeting. The topic was raised as part of an overarching discussion about the...
EDMONDS, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Edmonds, WA
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
myedmondsnews.com

Positions open on Edmonds Diversity Commission

Edmonds residents interested in working on issues, programs and activities associated with the diverse demographics of the community and enhancing an environment of mutual respect and understanding are encouraged to apply to fill open positions on theEdmonds Diversity Commission. The purpose of the Edmonds Diversity Commission is to promote an...
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Welcome to new advertiser, Comstock Jewelers

We are happy to introduce our new advertiser, Comstock Jewelers. Edmonds’ longest-standing jewelry store will be here to help you craft a unique custom piece, repair a beloved item, or find the perfect gift for yourself or a loved one. They are located in downtown Edmonds right next to the Edmonds Theater on Main Street. First started by Geraldine and Robert Comstock in 1978, Comstock is now a three- generation business.
EDMONDS, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edmonds College#North Seattle College#Fruit Trees#Japanese Americans#Northgate
myedmondsnews.com

Vendor registration open for MTHS holiday bazaar Dec. 11

Vendors are invited to participate in the annual Mountlake Terrace High School Holiday Bazaar, this year set for Sunday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at MTHS, 21801 44th Ave. W. You can find the vendor registration form here.
myedmondsnews.com

South County Fire to host Fire Prevention Week open house Oct. 15

South County Fire will celebrate Fire Prevention Week with a fire station open house on Saturday, Oct. 15, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Martha Lake Fire Station 21, 16819 13th Ave. W, Lynnwood. This free event includes activities for all ages:. Meet your firefighters. See a fire engine up...
LYNNWOOD, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Local woman shares family’s traumatic experiences at Indian boarding schools

“Every one one of us bears the scars of what happened to our parents, our grandparents and beyond.” That was how Lynnwood resident Cathy Baylor described the impact of Indian boarding schools during a virtual Monday program presented by the Salish Sea Chapter of the Washington State Federation of Democratic Women.
LYNNWOOD, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy