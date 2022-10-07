Public input ends Sunday on I-10 upgrades from Loop 202 to SR 387

The final day to provide public comments on Arizona Department of Transportation’s study recommendations for improving a 26-mile stretch of Interstate 10 from Phoenix to Casa Grande – known as the Wild Horse Pass Corridor – is Sunday, Oct. 9.

Comments may be submitted:

Online at i10wildhorsepasscorridor.com .

. Emailed to i10wildhorsepasscorridor@hdrinc.com.

By phone at 602-522-7777.

Mailed to I-10 Wild Horse Pass Corridor Study Team | c/o HDR, Inc. | 20 E. Thomas Road, Suite 2500 | Phoenix, AZ 85012.

The study website contains more information about the project’s purpose, need, alternatives evaluated, and recommended improvements as part of the draft Design Concept Report and Environmental Assessment.

Additional online study resources include the public-hearing presentation and a recording of the Sept. 20 virtual public hearing, copies of the draft EA and DCR, locations where printed versions of the documents can be viewed and a video on the Recommended Alternative in both English and Spanish.

