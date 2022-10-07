Razer is one of the premiere names in PC gaming peripherals, and the company has joined in on Amazon’s Prime Early Access sales with the Razer Huntsman V2 gaming keyboard. The Huntsman V2 typically sells for $249.99. But for a limited time, Amazon Prime subscribers can save $79 and get the keyboard for just $170.99. The deal is live during the Prime Early Access sale on October 11 and 12.

