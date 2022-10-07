ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scituate, MA

97.5 WOKQ

Massachusetts’s Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It

The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Massachusetts

- This state has several great options if you are looking for an all-you-can-eat buffet. Many of these establishments are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. You can also find coupons for great deals, which will save you money on your meal. Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough. For...
BOSTON, MA
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Marlborough, MA

The New England community of Marlborough is one of the fastest-growing in the nation. Here, you can find dozens of diverse diners, restaurants, bistros, and food trucks for your convenience. So, whether you like Brickhouse pizza, Thai, tacos, or curried lamb, you can find it in Marlborough. After a long...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts tractor-trailer crash sends hundreds of watermelons crashing onto highway

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A tractor-trailer rollover crash along a Massachusetts highway on Tuesday night sent hundreds of watermelons crashing onto the busy road. WPRI reports the truck was traveling down the southbound side of Route 79 near North Main Street in Fall River when it flipped over, partially spilling its cargo of watermelons onto the northbound side of the highway.
FALL RIVER, MA
WCVB

Fall foliage, holiday weekend brings crush of visitors to New England

FRANCONIA, N.H. — On this holiday weekend, fall time activities were in full swing in New England. Like every year, the fall foliage is drawing people from Massachusetts north into New Hampshire. At Mack's Apples in Londonderry, New Hampshire, apple picking, pumpkin picking, and hayrides are always popular, especially...
LONDONDERRY, NH
nbcboston.com

Life Time Plans 167 Residential Units Next to Suburban Gym in Burlington

Life Time Group Holdings Inc., a growing fitness center company, already refers to its Burlington location a “luxury athletic resort,” soon it will add residences to make that description more apt. The Minnesota-based company is building 167 units in a building next to its multi-story fitness center in...
BURLINGTON, MA
wgbh.org

Hundreds gather to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day in Newton

Hundreds gathered on Albemarle Field in Newton Monday to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day in a town where the holiday is officially designated — unlike at the state level in Massachusetts. Performers and speakers from several Indigenous communities called for legislative action, shared poignant historical reflections and celebrated with intertribal...
NEWTON, MA
rock929rocks.com

The Ghostliest City in Massachusetts Isn’t Salem

Last week, it was The 12 Most Haunted Places in Massachusetts. This week, it’s the Ghostliest City in Massachusetts. Or, rather, The Ghostliest Cities in Massachusetts. This all comes from a recent BetMassachusetts piece that lays out the Cities with Most Ghost Sightings in State of Massachusetts. The number-crunchers over there took a break from sports betting odds and instead laid out the odds of you seeing a ghost in Massachusetts. As they put it: “The odds of you seeing a ghost in Massachusetts are actually better than the odds of the Patriots winning the Super Bowl.” Their words, not mine. Although, I have to say I agree.
SALEM, MA

