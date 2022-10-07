Read full article on original website
Massachusetts’s Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It
The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
country1025.com
Popular Traveling LEGO Festival Coming To Massachusetts This Month
About 70 zillion LEGOs are coming. Are you ready??. Ok, 70 zillion was my uneducated bold estimation. It may be a little bloated but there will be so many LEGOs that your eyes may pop. Ok, so your eyes will be fine. Moving on…. Brick Fest Live is coming! Brick...
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Massachusetts
- This state has several great options if you are looking for an all-you-can-eat buffet. Many of these establishments are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. You can also find coupons for great deals, which will save you money on your meal. Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough. For...
Massachusetts furniture store closing its doors after more than 60 years in business
WORCESTER, Mass. — An iconic Massachusetts furniture store known for its sprawling five-acre warehouse and showroom is closing its doors after more than 60 years of serving residents of New England. Rotmans Furniture, of Worcester, announced Tuesday that it will begin total liquidation on Friday with the retirement of...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Marlborough, MA
The New England community of Marlborough is one of the fastest-growing in the nation. Here, you can find dozens of diverse diners, restaurants, bistros, and food trucks for your convenience. So, whether you like Brickhouse pizza, Thai, tacos, or curried lamb, you can find it in Marlborough. After a long...
How long will you go without turning on the heat?
Weymouth - The pressure is mounting to turn on the heat. Most New Englanders have a general rule of thumb on when it is the right time. No matter when you do, it is going to be more expensive to heat according to the state. Hearty New Englanders take a...
Marylou’s announces opening of new Massachusetts location
WALTHAM, Mass. — Marylou’s has opened up a new coffee shop in Massachusetts. The Hanover-based chain recently celebrated the grand opening of a cafe at 225 Waverley Oaks Road in Waltham. Waltham-area residents in search of work have been invited to a hiring event at the new location....
These are the best restaurants in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
Massachusetts has two of the top 10 best place to eat in New England, according to Yelp. The website released its top 100 list of the best place to eat in New England on Tuesday. The restaurants were ranked by Yelp on multiple factors, including total volume of ratings between Jan. 1, 2017, through July 27, 2022, and having a passing health score.
WCVB
Massachusetts tractor-trailer crash sends hundreds of watermelons crashing onto highway
FALL RIVER, Mass. — A tractor-trailer rollover crash along a Massachusetts highway on Tuesday night sent hundreds of watermelons crashing onto the busy road. WPRI reports the truck was traveling down the southbound side of Route 79 near North Main Street in Fall River when it flipped over, partially spilling its cargo of watermelons onto the northbound side of the highway.
WCVB
Fall foliage, holiday weekend brings crush of visitors to New England
FRANCONIA, N.H. — On this holiday weekend, fall time activities were in full swing in New England. Like every year, the fall foliage is drawing people from Massachusetts north into New Hampshire. At Mack's Apples in Londonderry, New Hampshire, apple picking, pumpkin picking, and hayrides are always popular, especially...
Preventing outdoor pests from entering your home in colder weather
This time of year can mean outdoor pests are starting to show up in your homes. If you don't like the cold weather, neither do bugs or mice, and that's why this time of year they're trying to get into your home.
nbcboston.com
Life Time Plans 167 Residential Units Next to Suburban Gym in Burlington
Life Time Group Holdings Inc., a growing fitness center company, already refers to its Burlington location a “luxury athletic resort,” soon it will add residences to make that description more apt. The Minnesota-based company is building 167 units in a building next to its multi-story fitness center in...
Is This House Turned Museum in Salem, Massachusetts, Actually Haunted?
Well, I hate to disagree with what can be considered proof, but it seems that I will have to until I see some proof myself. Let's go back in time. The year is 1692 in Salem, MA. As most of us learned in school, this was the time of the...
wgbh.org
Hundreds gather to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day in Newton
Hundreds gathered on Albemarle Field in Newton Monday to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day in a town where the holiday is officially designated — unlike at the state level in Massachusetts. Performers and speakers from several Indigenous communities called for legislative action, shared poignant historical reflections and celebrated with intertribal...
Peabody’s new rat control methods sound effective, and horrifying
55 SMART boxes, that use electricity to kill rodents, have been placed in high rodent areas of Peabody. The city of Peabody is getting rid of its rat problem in a scary but effective way — with electricity. The city is placing 55 SMART boxes in areas of high...
UMass Chan chancellor asks Worcester to change name of Plantation Street
UMass Chan Medical School is petitioning Worcester City Council to change something in the city it says serves as a reminder of the painful history of slavery in America. The school is requesting the city change the names of Plantation Street, Plantation Parkway and Plantation Terrace, according to the agenda for Wednesday night’s city council meeting.
Fires strike pair of 3-deckers in Worcester hours apart
WORCESTER — City firefighters tackled separate two-alarm blazes just hours apart Friday at three-deckers on 23 West Boylston Drive and 183 Austin St. The fire at West Boylston Drive at 3:39 p.m. is thought to have originated on the third floor, where the damage is most extensive, with smoke and water damage on the...
Powerball: 3 winning tickets sold in Mass., including at a Market Basket
There was no Powerball jackpot winners Monday night. However, three Massachusetts lottery players walked away with prizes. The largest prize was worth $100,000. That Powerball ticket was sold at New Corner Variety in Chicopee, which is located at 1875 Memorial Drive. The other two Powerball prizes were worth $50,000. One...
rock929rocks.com
The Ghostliest City in Massachusetts Isn’t Salem
Last week, it was The 12 Most Haunted Places in Massachusetts. This week, it’s the Ghostliest City in Massachusetts. Or, rather, The Ghostliest Cities in Massachusetts. This all comes from a recent BetMassachusetts piece that lays out the Cities with Most Ghost Sightings in State of Massachusetts. The number-crunchers over there took a break from sports betting odds and instead laid out the odds of you seeing a ghost in Massachusetts. As they put it: “The odds of you seeing a ghost in Massachusetts are actually better than the odds of the Patriots winning the Super Bowl.” Their words, not mine. Although, I have to say I agree.
Man creates mapping tool to help locals find Boston’s best dive bars
If you’re looking for a place “where everyone knows your name”, a new mapping tool could help you find it. A lot of swanky bars and restaurants with plush lounges and expensive cocktails have opened around Boston. One local man prefers a reasonably priced draft and some...
