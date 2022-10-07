Read full article on original website
New, larger clinic planned for Indiana’s largest spay/neuter organization
The Low Cost Spay Neuter Clinic in Noblesville has outgrown its current space, and now construction is underway on a new facility that will enable them to dramatically increase their efforts to reduce Indiana’s pet overpopulation. Executive Director Tammy Sollenberger said the new building will be much larger. “Oh...
Announcement ends speculation that Indiana could get massive EV battery plant
GREENSBURG, Ind. — It appears Indiana won't be the home for a joint venture to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles after all. It was announced in August that the production of advanced lithium-ion cells would likely take place in a new plant near Marysville, Ohio, or Greensburg, Indiana, where Honda has factories that make models such as the Accord, CR-V and Civic.
Indiana Task Force 1 pulled US flags from rubble left behind by Hurricane Ian
INDIANAPOLIS — Members of Indiana Task Force 1 began their journey home Monday, concluding nearly two weeks of search and rescue efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Ian hammered Florida with such ferocity that it wiped out whole neighborhoods, tossed boats onto highways, swept away beaches and swamped homes in roof-deep waters.
Statues honoring Tuskegee Airmen unveiled in southern Indiana
SEYMOUR, Ind. — A memorial was unveiled in southern Indiana to honor the Tuskegee Airmen and their early work for the Civil Rights Movement. In 1945, Black officers in the 477th Bombardment Group attempted to integrate an all-white officers’ club. By the end of the night, 101 officers were arrested and three were court martialed.
Honor Flight of Southern Indiana opens applications for Parade Escorts
The Honor Flight of Southern Indiana is looking for volunteers and is asking area youth for their help. Local students have the opportunity to apply to become parade escorts for the upcoming honor flight. Parade Escorts are a valuable asset in the Welcome Home Parade for each flight. Duties include...
State Farm: Indiana ranked 14th for animal collisions claims on roadways
According to data published by State Farm, Indiana is ranked 14th in the nation for animal collisions claims on roadways. State Farm: Indiana ranked 14th for animal collisions claims on roadways. According to data published by State Farm, Indiana is ranked 14th in the nation for animal collisions claims on...
Indiana ag firms testing unique ethanol use in semi-trucks
As the automotive industry focuses on the transition to electric vehicles, a coalition of four Indiana-based agricultural companies still sees value in internal combustion engines burning biofuels, but with a technological twist. Atlanta-based Beck’s Hybrids, Central Indiana Ethanol in Marion and Indianapolis-based cooperatives CountryMark and Co-Alliance are partnering with Illinois-based ClearFlame Engine Technologies on a pilot program to test a diesel engine not running on traditional diesel fuel. Beck’s is operating a one-of-a-kind semi-truck in Indiana that has been converted to operate on nearly 100% corn-based ethanol.
Pickleball continues to grow in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- 30 new pickleball courts opened Tuesday across five Fort Wayne parks. Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation committed $180,881 to resurfacing and converting courts at Foster Park, Lakeside Park, Hamilton Park and Kettler Park. Tillman Park tennis courts were restriped to accomodate pickleball. Fort Wayne Parks...
Endangered INdiana: Saving Shields Memorial Gym
Old-school Indiana basketball in John Mellencamp’s hometown. The game plan to save the iconic Shields Memorial Gym in Seymour is the focus of this week’s Endangered Indiana.
Poll: Will Mayor Henry’s arrest affect how you vote?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry announced in June he would be running for an unprecedented fifth term. On Sunday he was was booked into the Allen County Jail on one misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration equal to .15 percent or more, according to court records. Indiana’s legal limit is below .08 percent.
Salamonie Winter native plant ID workshop set for November
ANDREWS, Ind. (WFFT) - The Salamonie Winter native plant ID workshop will be on November 12. Participants will meet at 1 p.m. at Salamonie's Interpretive Center, located at 3691 New Holland Rd. The workshop is expected to last three hours. Jake Wyatt, an Indiana Master Naturalist, will speak about the...
The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History
The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
When Will KY, IN and IL See the First Snowfall of Winter 2022?
Let it snow! I can't wait for the first flakes to fall I'm someone who actually loves snow. The more, the better. I'm so ready. We've been hearing that the Tristate is predicted to be colder and get more snow than we have seen in a long time. That makes me super happy. I know, I know, not everybody agrees with me.
Parkview Health to lift mask requirements, visitor restrictions at all locations, clinics
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Parkview Health announced it will be lifting its universal masking requirements and visitor restrictions beginning Oct. 12. The move is being made in accordance with the latest COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new rules will be applied to...
Another wind farm to sprout from Indiana fields
The massive expanse of wind turbines in northwest Indiana is growing. Houston-based EDP Renewables North America has begun construction on a 202-megawatt wind farm near the town of Wolcott in White County. The company says Indiana Crossroads II will be operational in 2023. EDPR has a power purchase agreement with...
Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America
Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
Around INdiana headlines: Baylor Trucking acquired & Rural Road to Recovery
How are Indiana’s small cities and towns doing as they continue on the road to recovery from COVID-19? Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch joins us to discuss feedback she’s receiving from targeted rural communities around the state.
Crash report reveals new details in Mayor Henry crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana Officer’s standard crash report denied by the city but obtained by WANE 15 detailed new evidence in the crash that resulted in the arrest of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry Sunday. The report says the driver who was hit by Henry’s...
Railroad repairs cause detours in southwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A portion of Thomas Road will be closed most of the week for railroad track repairs, according to Fort Wayne’s Traffic Engineering Department. Starting Tuesday, Thomas Road between Illinois and Bass roads is closed to through traffic while crews work on the railroad tracks in the area. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be finished by Saturday, the department said.
Workforce costs, inflation causing 'perfect storm' for Indiana hospitals
(The Center Square) – Increases in labor costs, pharmaceuticals and supplies are creating a financial strain on Indiana’s hospitals, according to a report by the state's hospital association. “Taken together, these challenges are incredibly daunting for our health care system, our patients, and our communities,” Brian Tabor, president...
