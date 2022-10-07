ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

dailybruin.com

UCLA swim and dive kicks off season with 1st-place finish in Fresno

The Bruins took home gold at the first meet of the season. UCLA swim and dive traveled north to the Fresno State Invitational to kick off its 2022 season. Over the course of Friday and Saturday, the Bruins competed against six other teams, including fellow Pac-12 members California and Washington State. The blue and gold scored 962.83 points to win the meet, beating second-place San Diego State by 168.5 points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailybruin.com

UCLA men’s soccer shuts out San Diego State with two second-half goals

After shutting out the Aztecs on Friday, the Bruins are second in the conference halfway through Pac-12 play. UCLA men’s soccer (6-4-1, 2-2-1 Pac-12) won 2-0 against San Diego State (4-6-2, 1-2-1) on Friday night at Wallis Annenberg Stadium. The blue and gold recorded two goals in the second half to claim the win, starting with a score from redshirt senior midfielder Jose Sosa in the 65th minute, followed by a left-footed deflection from junior defender Tommy Silva in the 85th minute.
SAN DIEGO, CA

