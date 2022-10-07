Read full article on original website
UCLA swim and dive kicks off season with 1st-place finish in Fresno
The Bruins took home gold at the first meet of the season. UCLA swim and dive traveled north to the Fresno State Invitational to kick off its 2022 season. Over the course of Friday and Saturday, the Bruins competed against six other teams, including fellow Pac-12 members California and Washington State. The blue and gold scored 962.83 points to win the meet, beating second-place San Diego State by 168.5 points.
No. 1 UCLA women’s soccer defends perfect record with late goal against Arizona
Stuck in deadlock 82 minutes in, the Bruins’ afternoon at Wallis Annenberg Stadium nearly turned gloomy – until they saw a ray of sunshine. “Sunshine was shining down on us today (Sunday),” said coach Margueritte Aozasa. Courtesy of senior forward Sunshine Fontes’ 83rd-minute goal against Arizona (4-6-2,...
No. 18 UCLA football overcomes No. 11 Utah to earn its first 6-0 start since 2005
This post was updated Oct. 8 at 6:08 p.m. For the second straight week, the Bruins walked into their home stadium as underdogs. And just like last Friday, they prevailed to remain undefeated. Facing a team it had not beaten since 2015, No. 18 UCLA football (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) completed...
UCLA men’s soccer shuts out San Diego State with two second-half goals
After shutting out the Aztecs on Friday, the Bruins are second in the conference halfway through Pac-12 play. UCLA men’s soccer (6-4-1, 2-2-1 Pac-12) won 2-0 against San Diego State (4-6-2, 1-2-1) on Friday night at Wallis Annenberg Stadium. The blue and gold recorded two goals in the second half to claim the win, starting with a score from redshirt senior midfielder Jose Sosa in the 65th minute, followed by a left-footed deflection from junior defender Tommy Silva in the 85th minute.
