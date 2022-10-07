After shutting out the Aztecs on Friday, the Bruins are second in the conference halfway through Pac-12 play. UCLA men’s soccer (6-4-1, 2-2-1 Pac-12) won 2-0 against San Diego State (4-6-2, 1-2-1) on Friday night at Wallis Annenberg Stadium. The blue and gold recorded two goals in the second half to claim the win, starting with a score from redshirt senior midfielder Jose Sosa in the 65th minute, followed by a left-footed deflection from junior defender Tommy Silva in the 85th minute.

