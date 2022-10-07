Read full article on original website
‘Let the Right One In’ Team Talks Movie Changes & Child Vampires at NYCC (VIDEO)
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the series premiere of Let the Right One In.]. The novel Let the Right One In has gotten two adaptations, the 2008 Swedish film being the most popular. At the core of each story is a vampire, turned around 10-12 years old, who befriends a bullied, lonely boy. The story’s other key relationship is between the vampire and her caretaker, an adult man posing as her father who helps keep her fed (to tell you how would spoil the narrative for new viewers).
‘The Walking Dead’ Cast Talks Series Finale, Memories & Spinoffs at NYCC 2022 Panel
After eleven seasons and more than a decade on air, AMC‘s The Walking Dead is finally coming to a close. As such, the panel at New York Comic-Con 2022, moderated by longtime series host Chris Hardwick, was also the last for the series. Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Ridloff, Eleanor Matsuura, Michael James Shaw, and Paola Lazaro took to the stage this year alongside Hardwick and TWD‘s former writer/showrunner Scott Gimple.
‘Reginald the Vampire’ Cast on What Attracted Them to the Series, Character Dynamics & More (VIDEO)
“He’s just different than any other vampire I’d ever seen, and any other hero,” says Reginald the Vampire writer Harley Peyton about the titular character of the new Syfy dramedy. “And usually in those stories, he would be the next-door neighbor, the comic relief, the sidekick, but in our story, he’s the hero.”
‘The Winchesters’: Meg Donnelly & Drake Rodger on Prequel’s Similarity to ‘Supernatural’ Season 1 (VIDEO)
Supernatural fans know the story of Mary and John Winchester… or so they think. That’s where the upcoming prequel, The Winchesters, which includes vets from the original series such as Jensen Ackles (who also reprises his role as Dean and narrates) and Danneel Ackles as executive producers and Robbie Thompson as the showrunner, comes in.
‘The Winchesters’: What Did You Think of the ‘Supernatural’ Prequel Premiere? (POLL)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Winchesters series premiere.]. Dean (Jensen Ackles, narrating and reprising his role on-screen) says it best in the Winchesters series premiere: “Now, I know this story might sound familiar, but I’m going to put the pieces together in a way that just might surprise you, and in order to do that, I have to start all the way at the beginning.”
‘90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’: Big Ed & Liz’s Engagement Party Ends in Brawl (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 7]. Several relationships seem to be facing questions following the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Can the couples work it out before it’s too late? Here’s what happened in episode 7.
Eileen Ryan Dies: Stars Pay Tribute to Veteran Actress, Mother of Sean, Christopher & Michael Penn
Tributes have been pouring in for actress Eileen Ryan, the mother of actors Sean and Christopher Penn and musician Michael Penn, who has died at 94. Ryan passed away on Sunday, October 9, at her home in Malibu. The death comes a week before Ryan would have celebrated her 95th birthday on October 16.
‘Fire Country’ Becomes Most-Watched New Series This Season
Friday night might not be the broadcast TV graveyard it once was. With its premiere on Friday, October 7, Fire Country became the 2022–2023 season’s most-watched new series to date. The new CBS firefighter drama landed the No. 1 spot after pulling in 5.74 million viewers on Friday,...
‘NCIS: LA’ Delivers Potentially Troubling News About Hetty in Season 14 Premiere
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14, Episode 1 “Game of Drones.”]. Are we certain NCIS: Los Angeles is not going to kill off its beloved Hetty (Linda Hunt), especially offscreen? Yes. Are we still worried about where her mission in Syria might take her? Yes. That said, the Season 14 premiere did try to make us wonder about that first question.
It’s a Wonderful Lifetime 2022: Your Full Schedule of Christmas Movies (PHOTOS)
We’re less than a month away from It’s a Wonderful Lifetime kicking off its 2022 programming event, and the schedule is out!. Starting November 5, new movies will air every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, featuring some very familiar faces as well as new ones to Lifetime. Plus, there are a couple reunions (such as Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman‘s Jane Seymour and Joe Lando, Grey’s Anatomy‘s Sarah Drew and Justin Bruening) you won’t want to miss.
‘Batman: The Audio Adventures’ Team Talks Taking on Gotham’s Iconic Characters for Season 2 (VIDEO)
Batman: The Audio Adventures podcast is back with Season 2 and voice star Bobby Moynihan and writer, director, and producer Dennis McNicholas dropped by the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine studio at New York Comic Con to discuss all things Gotham. The Webby Award-winning original scripted podcast is set...
TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (October 10-16): ‘The Winchesters,’ ‘The Rings of Power’ & More
Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of October 10-16.
‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’: Watch Mayim React as Ken Jennings Is Praised (VIDEO)
Mayim Bialik put The Afterparty actor Ike Barinholtz on the spot on Celebrity Jeopardy! on Sunday, October 10, when she brought up his love for Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings. Barinholtz was a contestant on Sunday’s episode of the ABC show, alongside The Terminal List star Constance Wu and former NBA player turned sports analyst Jalen Rose. It was during some mid-game chit-chat when Bialik asked the awkward question. “You are a huge fan of Jeopardy; specifically, you’re a huge fan of Ken Jennings?” she inquired. “As we all are,” she added.
‘Chicago Fire’ Turns 10: Where Are Its Alums Now?
Chicago Fire has been on the air for 10 years now? How time burns!. Yes, the NBC drama that kicked off Dick Wolf’s One Chicago universe hits its 10th anniversary on October 10, and we’re marking the occasion with updates on 10 alums from the firefighter show. Jessy...
Michael Callan, ‘The Occasional Wife’ & ‘Mary Tyler Moore Show’ Star, Dies at 86
Actor Michael Callan, best known for his role as Riff in West Side Story on Broadway, has passed away aged 86. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Callan died Monday night of pneumonia at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills. Born in Philadelphia in 1935,...
‘The Walking Dead’ Delivers a Shocking Change From the Comics in ‘A New Deal’ (RECAP)
[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 11, Episode 2, “A New Deal.”]. Well, we’re definitely not getting The Walking Dead’s source material ending. That much is made clear by the surprising final minutes of “A New Deal,” which sees Sebastian Milton...
‘Transformers: Earthspark’ Animated Series Debuts Official Trailer & Additional Cast (VIDEO)
Paramount+ has debuted the first official trailer for its upcoming original animated series Transformers: Earthspark at New York Comic Con 2022 alongside new of additional cast members joining the series. During the panel, moderated by TV Insider/TV Guide’s Andrea Towers, it was also announced Nolan North, Michael T Downey, Marc...
‘House of the Dragon’: Another Succession Crisis & Westeros’ Most Awkward Family Dinner (RECAP)
[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1 episode 8, “The Lord of the Tides.”]. When Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) is severely injured fighting in the Stepstones, the matter of succession for Driftmark is called into question. Vaemond Velaryon (Wil Johnson), Corlys’ brother, believes he should inherit the throne rather than Rhaenyra’s son; Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) obviously believes her son should inherit the throne; Rhaenys (Eve Best) intends to put herself forward as heir.
A Barney Backlash, ‘Home Economics’ Flashback, Phantom of the ‘Masked Singer,’ an ‘Easy-Bake’ Cooking Contest
A new documentary asks how a lovable dinosaur like kid-TV phenom Barney could spark such intense hatred among grown-ups. ABC’s Home Economics looks back to the wedding of Tom and Marina in the early 2000s. Musical theater composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, who knows something about masked characters, joins the Masked Singer panel as new contestants sing from his catalog. A Netflix cooking competition spotlights easy-to-make taste treats.
‘Titans’: HBO Max Reveals Season 4 Premiere Date & Teaser (VIDEO)
A creepy new teaser for HBO Max‘s Titans suggests things are about to get very bloody in the upcoming fourth season, set to premiere on Thursday, November 3. The trailer (watch below) shows a pool of blood surrounded by ritualistic markings as a bloody hand slowly emerges from the pit. While we don’t know for sure, it’s reasonable to assume this is the iconic Titans villain Brother Blood, the new big bad of Season 4, played by The Originals alum Joseph Morgan.
