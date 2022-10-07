Read full article on original website
WALC Awarded $33,500 MoDED Grant
The Whiteman Area Leadership Council (WALC) was awarded $33,500 through. the Military Community Reinvestment Grant Program (MCRG). WALC is a 501c3 non-profit organization, which was formed to bring regional communities, citizens, governments, organizations, state and federal offices and agencies together with Whiteman Air Force Base (WAFB) as strategic partners to make the region an even better place to live, work, learn and play, while enhancing the quality of life for airmen and their families at WAFB.
SHS Cross Country Competes at Harrisburg
Sacred Heart Cross Country traveled to Columbia to compete in the Brian T. Simpson memorial cross country meet hosted by Harrisburg school on Saturday, Oct. 8. The weather was perfect for running. This resulted in several PRs, with Sarah Hill knocking four minutes off her time. In addition, Jared Owens...
What Foods Are Missouri Best Known For? Perhaps These 11 Items
When I first arrived in Sedalia, I was encouraged to try as many local restaurants as I could. That is usually a safe bet to gauge what foods are best and what a town is known for. It got me to thinking, what foods are Missouri known for? To compare, my own state of Illinois, I would say Deep Dish pizza, Italian beef, Polish sausage and Chicago Hot Dogs. From a little research, these 11 items would be mentioned for Missouri. See if you agree.
Smith-Cotton Homecoming Events and Parade Route\Line Up
Smith-Cotton High School has been celebrating homecoming all week. It started last week with Smith-Cotton High School's Homecoming Dance last Saturday and culminates on Saturday, October 8 with a variety of events including a pancake breakfast, open houses at both Smith-Cotton Junior High School, the current Smith-Cotton High School, and a celebration of 50 years of the Smith-Cotton High School Show Choir at the Heckart Performing Arts Center. For complete information on events click here.
Simcote to Build $17M Facility in Sedalia
Simcote, Inc. is expanding its presence in the U.S. with a new manufacturing facility in Sedalia. The company made the announcement Wednesday. Simcote is investing more than $17 million in the new facility and creating 35 new jobs in the region. “Missouri’s manufacturing industry continues to grow due to companies...
One Missouri Town Makes America’s Beautiful Small Towns List
Architectural Digest's website just published its list of 55 beautiful small towns, and the first town on the list is one you've probably driven by many, many, times. I'm talking about Rocheport. Ya know, the town where Interstate 70 crosses the Missouri River, about two hours from both Kansas City and St. Louis. The town is some great company too. Other towns, perhaps a little more known than Rocheport that make the list include Galena, Illinois; Mystic, Connecticut; Deadwood, South Dakota; Big Sky, Montana; St. Augustine, Florida; Marfa, Texas; Holland, Michigan; and Carmel-by-the-Sea, California.
‘Stop Kiss’ Oct. 6-9 Kicks Off Theatre and Dance Season at UCM
University of Central Missouri (UCM) Theatre and Dance presents the play “Stop Kiss” by Diana Son in the Nickerson Black Box Theatre Oct. 6- 9. “Stop Kiss” is the opening play of UCM Theatre and Dance’s 2022-2023 Mainstage Season, which is themed “HERstory,” providing presentations dedicated to women and their stories.
Sedalia Observes Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Sedalia Mayor Andrew Dawson signed a proclamation observing National Domestic Violence Awareness Month near the start of Monday night's City Council meeting at the Municipal Building, 2nd and Osage. Standing in front are employees and volunteers from Citizens Against Spouse Abuse and other CASA supporters as City Council members applaud them.
Sedalia Police Reports For October 11, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Friday night, a car was stopped in the area of West 24th Street and Clinton Road because it was driving without tail lights. The vehicle failed to yield for almost a full minute before stopping. After an investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Luis A. Polito Seba, 36, of Sedalia, was placed under arrest for Driving While Intoxicated. Seba was transported to the Sedalia Police Department, processed, and released to a sober person pending municipal charges.
SS Sedalia Victory Ship Plaque Unveiled
Sedalia Mayor Andrew Dawson was contacted a few months ago by email by the US Department of Transportation, Maritime Division, to let the City know they had an artifact to give Sedalia. At first, I thought it was spam,” Mayor Dawson Monday night during the start of a regular City...
Missourians Like These Five Grocery Stores The Best
Do you have a favorite grocery store? When you live in small towns like Sedalia and Warrensburg that can be a tough question, right? Because there just aren't a lot of different choices. In Sedalia you have your choice of Woods, Save A Lot, Aldi, and Walmart. In Warrensburg, you...
MSHP Arrest Reports for October 10, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 32-year-old Ashley M. Petree of Warrensburg at 9:50 p.m. Saturday in Henry County. She was suspected of driving while intoxicated and driving while suspended. Petree was taken to the Henry County Jail, where she was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested...
Smart Women, Delicious Chicken, and Warm Feelings : The SBW Annual Chicken Dinner is Coming
The Sedalia Business Women have been getting together every year for over 40 years celebrating their accomplishments and achievements in Sedalia with their Chicken Dinner. The dinner this year will be their 42nd! It'll be held on Sunday, October 16th. It's normally on a Sunday, so people can get a good dinner after church or before their football time. It'll be held from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. It'll be at the Shrine Multipurpose Building, same spot as it's been every year I've been there. Just in case you need the address, that's 1375 Elm Hills Boulevard (easy for your GPS). The cost is only $12 for an adult, kids 5-10 are $6, and under four eat for free.
Lincoln Woman Killed in Benton County Rollover
A Lincoln woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2005 Buick Century, driven by 22-year-old Quintin D. Barkwell of Lincoln, was on Route C, four tenths of a mile east of Keseman around 11:50 p.m., when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, causing the vehicle to skid. The Buick traveled off the right side of of the roadway, struck a ditch and two trees, then overturned.
Paving of Thomson Avenue Begins October 10
Beginning on Monday, Oct. 10 and continuing through Wednesday, Oct. 19, the City of Sedalia’s contractor will be paving and applying lane markings along Thompson Boulevard from the Missouri Department of Transportation’s right-of-way at West. Broadway Blvd (U.S. 50 Highway) to West 16th Street. Once milled it was...
Sedalia Police Actively Investigating Bruce Disappearance 14 Year Later
This story has been updated with information from the Sedalia Police Department. I saw the post on the Missouri Missing Facebook Page on the 14th anniversary of her disappearance. Sedalia resident Dana Jane Bruce went missing on October 4, 2008. The next day, October 5, 2008, she was reported missing after family and friends became concerned when she never returned to pick up her children. 14 years later, sadly, there isn't much to add to the original report.
Two Versailles Residents Injured in Morgan County Rollover
Two Versailles residents were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2005 GMC Yukon, driven by 22-year-old Kellie L. Wood of Versailles, was on Alum Springs Road, about 1277 feet north of Kickapoo Road (south of Versailles) around 5:40 p.m., when the driver was traveling too fast to negotiate a curve and the vehicle began to skid. The Yukon traveled across the center of the roadway and off the left side. The driver then overcorrected and returned to the roadway. The Yukon then traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
Sedalia Man Arrested in 2004 Case Out of Denver
On Tuesday at approximately 3:40 p.m., the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Denver Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms with serving an arrest warrant in the 200 block of East 32nd Street. Upon arrival, Pettis County Deputies approached the residence with Denver Police Detectives and...
Three Injured in Benton County Head-on Crash
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2003 Ford F-150, driven by 56-year-old Andrew E. Chapman of Gravois Mills, was on Route C, six-tenths of a mile west of Bell Avenue around 2 a.m., when he traveled into the eastbound lane. The Ford struck an eastbound 2018 GMC Terrain, driven by 32-year-old Quartnie E. Breshears of Lincon, head-on.
Latest Liberty Center Show Brings “Midlands Of Ireland’ To Life. Go See It!
I have been a patron and a fan of the arts ever since high school. So I try and support them whenever I can. The Liberty Center in Sedalia will have their latest show open Thursday and run through Sunday. I got a chance to preview it, and wanted to tell you a little about it, and encourage you to check it out. It is a Drama Desk nominated show called Outside Mullingar and it will bring the 'Midlands of Ireland' to life.
