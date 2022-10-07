Read full article on original website
WLUC
One person sustains minor injuries in Negaunee crash
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - One person sustained minor injuries after a three-vehicle crash in Negaunee Tuesday evening. Officials told a TV6 reporter on scene that a vehicle was turning left off Teal Lake Road to go west on US-41 when it collided with an oncoming vehicle. A third vehicle was...
WLUC
No injuries reported in Ishpeming semi vs. car crash
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - No injuries were reported in a car vs. semi truck crash that happened in Ishpeming Tuesday morning. At around 10:50 a.m., emergency responders were called to a semi vs. car crash at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and US 41 in Ishpeming by Jubilee Foods. A...
wnmufm.org
Ishpeming woman arrested by deputy following Marquette crash
MARQUETTE, MI— An Ishpeming woman was arrested for drunk driving after she was involved in an accident in Marquette Friday. Around 3:30 p.m., the 55-year-old was westbound near 5th Street in a Taurus when the vehicle crossed the centerline and hit an eastbound Tesla head-on. A fully marked Sheriff’s patrol vehicle was directly behind the Tesla at the time of the crash.
wnmufm.org
Ishpeming man injured in Tilden Township accident
TILDEN TOWNSHIP, MI— An Ishpeming man was taken to the hospital after his pickup crashed into a telephone pole in Tilden Township Friday. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 7:50 p.m. on County Road 476 near County Road PAJ. Paul Trudell, 55, was northbound when he lost control of his truck and hit a utility pole. He was taken to UPHS-Marquette with non-life-threatening injuries.
UPMATTERS
Carla’s Restaurant owner shares hope for next chapter
KEWEENAW BAY, Mich. (WJMN) – Days after fire destroyed a restaurant and bar in Keweenaw Bay, Michigan State Police fire investigators were on site, looking for a cause of the flames. Carla’s Restaurant and Bar were part of a complex that included a small motel and a separate residence,...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Range Telecommunications Building Damaged By Fire
Marquette Township Fire Rescue was dispatched to Range Telecommunications, at 2342 US 42 West, for structure fire with flames showing. Chocolay Township Fire and Marquette City Fire were automatically dispatched per our agencies auto aid agreement. The call came in at just after 1:00 Monday morning. Upon arrival, firefighters found...
wnmufm.org
Robertson sentenced on prescription offenses
MARQUETTE, MI— A former Marquette doctor has been sentenced, after he was convicted on various drug-related charges in June. Jonathan Robertson was sentenced to 210 days in jail with credit for 210 days already served. He was also given a year of probation. Robertson was originally arrested for prescribing...
wnmufm.org
Accused armed robbers appear in Marquette District Court
MARQUETTE, MI— Two Ishpeming men have been arraigned on charges connected to an armed robbery in the city Monday night. Bailey Aho-Carello, 19, and Nolan Aho-Carello, 18, are both charged with armed robbery and two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. They’re accused of stealing 14 ounces of marijuana wax from a residence on West Empire Street.
UPMATTERS
Gwinn Area Community Schools discusses Flag and Display policy
GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – Gwinn Area Community Schools held a policy update meeting Monday. The meeting was open for public comment as they went over a policy about flags and displays in the school. This policy will only allow certain flags and materials to be displayed on school properties. The committee agreed that the policy was too restrictive.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Just Had Its First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It’s only early October, but Michigan has already seen its first snowfall of the season. Thankfully, it’s not where I’m located, because I’m not even close to being ready to deal with the snow, cold and ice that is always a part of Michigan winters. Of course, there’s no fooling Mother Nature, and winter is inevitably on the way. Enjoy the final 60s and 70s temperatures in Michigan while they last.
UPMATTERS
Marquette Women’s March for rights
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) The National Women’s March was held in Washington DC on Saturday, as well as in hundreds of communities across the nation. It’s been 108 days since the overturning of Roe V Wade by The US Supreme Court. And with Midterm elections less than a month away, Women mobilized across the country to make their voices be heard, their candidates supported and the issues facing women recognized. Locally, some 30 people gathered in downtown Marquette, to bring awareness to their cause.
UPMATTERS
Carissa Beyer named GLIAC Defensive Player of the Week
HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech senior Carissa Beyer has been named the GLIAC Defensive Player of the Week the league announced on Monday (Oct. 10). Carissa Beyer helped lead Michigan Tech to a weekend sweep at the SDC Gym. Beyer tallied 59 digs, averaging 8.43 per set. She had a career-high 35 digs in a 3-1 win over Saginaw Valley State Friday and added 24 in a sweep of Wayne State Saturday. The senior ranks third in the GLIAC with 4.56 digs per set.
