Food Truck in a New Location: What is Happening to Johnny’s BBQ in Midland?
Johnny's BBQ in downtown Midland has been around for almost 70 years, so what is going on right now at that location?. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Johnny's BBQ in downtown Midland was opened in 1955 by the late Johnny Hackney and he ran the restaurant till 2006 when he sold it to Roy and Tami Gillean who have kept the restaurant open since then selling the same BBQ that made the restaurant a local favorite.
Midland business owner loses van, tools in fire
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A local business owner is pushing forward after a fire destroyed nearly everything he used for work. Anthony Magallanes is a small business owner in Midland. He owns ‘Rolling Suds Mobile Wash and Detail.’ Anthony’s job is to take care of his customers’ cars: cleaning, steaming, scrubbing, and washing them. He […]
Gravity adds gathering, disposal agreements in Midland Basin
Permian Basin oil and gas companies continue to develop water management plans geared toward reducing freshwater use, and water midstream companies continue to benefit. Houston’s Gravity, a water and power infrastructure company backed by affiliates of Clearlake Capital Group, announced a new long-term produced water gathering and disposal agreement with what it calls a premier Permian operator in the Midland Basin.
Odessa resident wants to inspire people with disabilities through gaming
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Caleb Griffiths was 18-years-old when he was diagnosed with a tumor on one of his eyes. The tumor left him legally blind, but it ignited a passion for videos games. Griffiths was told by doctors that he didn’t have anything wrong with his eye, but when the...
West Texas Food Bank truck hanging off highway ledge
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A box truck for the West Texas Food Bank was seen hanging off the ledge of a busy highway Tuesday morning. The truck is near the W Loop 250 overpass at Highway 191 (Andrews Highway). Law enforcement on scene tells CBS7 that the eastbound lane of...
Teenage thief allegedly steals and eats ‘world’s hottest’ gummy bear, immediately suffers consequences
The operators of Sunflower Rx, in Texas, said they're hoping the teen has learned his lesson.
Odessa teen to compete in national baseball competition
ODESSA, Texas — The baseball season is winding down, with the MLB postseason starting this month, and will be capped off the World Series and a number of end of season festivities. This year, there are a couple of ties to the Midland/Odessa area through the national Pitch, Hit...
Crime of the week: Recognize this guy?
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Crime Stoppers and the Midland Police Department are asking for help from the community to identify a suspect accused of using stolen credit cards to buy supplies from Big Horn Supply. According to a Facebook post, on several occasions during the month of August, the suspect contacted the business and purchased […]
Hot check division arrests suspect accused of writing $16K worth of bad checks
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested last week on a warrant after investigators said he allegedly wrote more than $16,000 worth of hot checks to purchase vehicles from a local company. Robert Danny Smith Jr., 47, has been charged with Theft by Check. According to a complaint filed by the Midland County District […]
Contractor charged with theft after allegedly failing to complete bathroom remodel
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested this week on a warrant after investigators said he charged a homeowner for a bathroom remodel and failed to complete the work. Stephen King, 33, has been charged with Theft of Property. According to an affidavit, the investigation began in August when homeowners came to the Midland […]
UTPB police respond to unattended death
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Sunday, October 9 at 8:13 a.m., UTPB Police received a call about an unresponsive person in a field near the walking trails off Loop 338. Upon arrival, police located the body of a man with an apparent self-inflicted injury. After an initial investigation, it was determined that no foul play […]
Man accused of stealing thousands from local check cashing business
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men were arrested last week after investigators said they allegedly cashed checks at a local business even though the bank said there was no money in the account to cover the cost. Jason Maldonado, 38, has been charged with Theft of Property and Possession of a Controlled Substance and Antwoine Wright, […]
Dangerous prank prompts warning from Odessa Police
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Two teens were recently caught on video kicking a door in the middle of the night in the Ponderosa Estates neighborhood, and Odessa Police say a prank like that can have deadly consequences. The Ring video was recently posted to the social media site Nextdoor, and commenters noted that behavior like […]
Man pleads guilty to Big Spring Murder
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to our partners at KBEST Media, Timothy Michael Geng, has pleaded guilty to the murder of a Big Spring woman. Geng was arrested in April of 2022 on unrelated charges, where he then told authorities that they could find a woman’s body in a home in Big Spring. Shortly after that, police uncovered the body of 68-year-old, Guadalupe Miranda.
Man stabbed in Salvation Army bathroom, one arrested
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly stabbed another man earlier this month. Tommy Lee Harris, 73, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on October 4, officers with the Midland Police Department were called to the Salvation Army on Wall […]
MPD searching for theft suspect
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. According to a Crime Stoppers post, the man pictured below is accused of walking out of a United Supermarket with a cart full of merchandise; about $526 worth. Investigators said he left the store […]
One arrested in Walmart theft that left employee injured
MPD still trying to identify second suspect MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested last week after investigators said he and an unidentified woman were allegedly caught on camera stealing a basket full of groceries from Walmart and assaulting an employee trying to prevent the theft. David Betancourt, 57, has been charged with Robbery. […]
Report Details Anonymous Letter Claiming UTPB Coach Broke NCAA Rules, Kissed Players
Reports online are detailing the allegations against the University of Texas Permian Basin women's head soccer coach made in an anonymous letter last week. KMID-TV, a news station out of Odessa, reported that Carla Tejas was arrested Sept. 11 on suspicion of driving under the influence after failing a series of field sobriety tests.
Odessa Drone Drama
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Monday, Natasha Sims and her children were enjoying time in their backyard in central Odessa when she says a drone flew over them about 6 feet from the ground. “If you’re in my yard, you’re invited. You can’t get to it. You can’t even see my yard from the street,” […]
Defendant Pleads Guilty in the Brutal Beating Death of his 68-Year-Old Girlfriend in Big Spring
BIG SPRING – A Big Spring man recently pleaded guilty to the brutal beating death of his girlfriend. As previously reported, on Apr. 9, 2022 Timothy Michael Geng, of Big Spring, was arrested for murder after police say he killed 68-year-old Guadalupe Miranda. At the time of the arrest, Geng was caught in Zavala county. Prior to him being detained he led police on a high speed chase. For more see: Big Spring Fugitive Wanted for Murder Arrested in South Texas After police caught Geng he told them they could find Miranda's body at a home in Big Spring. Once the body was located it was…
