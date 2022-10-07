ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Food Truck in a New Location: What is Happening to Johnny’s BBQ in Midland?

Johnny's BBQ in downtown Midland has been around for almost 70 years, so what is going on right now at that location?. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Johnny's BBQ in downtown Midland was opened in 1955 by the late Johnny Hackney and he ran the restaurant till 2006 when he sold it to Roy and Tami Gillean who have kept the restaurant open since then selling the same BBQ that made the restaurant a local favorite.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland business owner loses van, tools in fire

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A local business owner is pushing forward after a fire destroyed nearly everything he used for work. Anthony Magallanes is a small business owner in Midland. He owns ‘Rolling Suds Mobile Wash and Detail.’ Anthony’s job is to take care of his customers’ cars: cleaning, steaming, scrubbing, and washing them. He […]
MIDLAND, TX
MySanAntonio

Gravity adds gathering, disposal agreements in Midland Basin

Permian Basin oil and gas companies continue to develop water management plans geared toward reducing freshwater use, and water midstream companies continue to benefit. Houston’s Gravity, a water and power infrastructure company backed by affiliates of Clearlake Capital Group, announced a new long-term produced water gathering and disposal agreement with what it calls a premier Permian operator in the Midland Basin.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

West Texas Food Bank truck hanging off highway ledge

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A box truck for the West Texas Food Bank was seen hanging off the ledge of a busy highway Tuesday morning. The truck is near the W Loop 250 overpass at Highway 191 (Andrews Highway). Law enforcement on scene tells CBS7 that the eastbound lane of...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa teen to compete in national baseball competition

ODESSA, Texas — The baseball season is winding down, with the MLB postseason starting this month, and will be capped off the World Series and a number of end of season festivities. This year, there are a couple of ties to the Midland/Odessa area through the national Pitch, Hit...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Crime of the week: Recognize this guy?

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Crime Stoppers and the Midland Police Department are asking for help from the community to identify a suspect accused of using stolen credit cards to buy supplies from Big Horn Supply.  According to a Facebook post, on several occasions during the month of August, the suspect contacted the business and purchased […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

UTPB police respond to unattended death

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Sunday, October 9 at 8:13 a.m., UTPB Police received a call about an unresponsive person in a field near the walking trails off Loop 338.  Upon arrival, police located the body of a man with an apparent self-inflicted injury. After an initial investigation, it was determined that no foul play […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Dangerous prank prompts warning from Odessa Police

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Two teens were recently caught on video kicking a door in the middle of the night in the Ponderosa Estates neighborhood, and Odessa Police say a prank like that can have deadly consequences. The Ring video was recently posted to the social media site Nextdoor, and commenters noted that behavior like […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Man pleads guilty to Big Spring Murder

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to our partners at KBEST Media, Timothy Michael Geng, has pleaded guilty to the murder of a Big Spring woman. Geng was arrested in April of 2022 on unrelated charges, where he then told authorities that they could find a woman’s body in a home in Big Spring. Shortly after that, police uncovered the body of 68-year-old, Guadalupe Miranda.
BIG SPRING, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man stabbed in Salvation Army bathroom, one arrested

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly stabbed another man earlier this month. Tommy Lee Harris, 73, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on October 4, officers with the Midland Police Department were called to the Salvation Army on Wall […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for theft suspect

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.  According to a Crime Stoppers post, the man pictured below is accused of walking out of a United Supermarket with a cart full of merchandise; about $526 worth. Investigators said he left the store […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

One arrested in Walmart theft that left employee injured

MPD still trying to identify second suspect MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested last week after investigators said he and an unidentified woman were allegedly caught on camera stealing a basket full of groceries from Walmart and assaulting an employee trying to prevent the theft. David Betancourt, 57, has been charged with Robbery.  […]
MIDLAND, TX
athleticbusiness.com

Report Details Anonymous Letter Claiming UTPB Coach Broke NCAA Rules, Kissed Players

Reports online are detailing the allegations against the University of Texas Permian Basin women's head soccer coach made in an anonymous letter last week. KMID-TV, a news station out of Odessa, reported that Carla Tejas was arrested Sept. 11 on suspicion of driving under the influence after failing a series of field sobriety tests.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa Drone Drama

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Monday, Natasha Sims and her children were enjoying time in their backyard in central Odessa when she says a drone flew over them about 6 feet from the ground. “If you’re in my yard, you’re invited. You can’t get to it. You can’t even see my yard from the street,” […]
ODESSA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Defendant Pleads Guilty in the Brutal Beating Death of his 68-Year-Old Girlfriend in Big Spring

BIG SPRING – A Big Spring man recently pleaded guilty to the brutal beating death of his girlfriend. As previously reported, on Apr. 9, 2022 Timothy Michael Geng, of Big Spring, was arrested for murder after police say he killed 68-year-old Guadalupe Miranda. At the time of the arrest, Geng was caught in Zavala county. Prior to him being detained he led police on a high speed chase. For more see: Big Spring Fugitive Wanted for Murder Arrested in South Texas After police caught Geng he told them they could find Miranda's body at a home in Big Spring. Once the body was located it was…
BIG SPRING, TX

