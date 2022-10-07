Read full article on original website
Related
When Will KY, IN and IL See the First Snowfall of Winter 2022?
Let it snow! I can't wait for the first flakes to fall I'm someone who actually loves snow. The more, the better. I'm so ready. We've been hearing that the Tristate is predicted to be colder and get more snow than we have seen in a long time. That makes me super happy. I know, I know, not everybody agrees with me.
wfft.com
Local farmers say no pumpkin shortage this year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- When asked about a potential pumpkin shortage this year, Hilger Farms owner Joe Hilger simply answered: "no shortage here." Hilger said the person he buys from hasn't noticed a shortage and is keeping him stocked for the fall. "We buy a lot of pumpkins, and...
wfft.com
Salamonie Winter native plant ID workshop set for November
ANDREWS, Ind. (WFFT) - The Salamonie Winter native plant ID workshop will be on November 12. Participants will meet at 1 p.m. at Salamonie's Interpretive Center, located at 3691 New Holland Rd. The workshop is expected to last three hours. Jake Wyatt, an Indiana Master Naturalist, will speak about the...
WLFI.com
Records: Indiana mayor's blood alcohol was twice state limit
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city had a blood alcohol reading nearly twice the state's limit for driving when he was arrested over the weekend for drunken driving, court records show. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry's blood alcohol level was 0.152% after he...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Average first snowfall dates in Michigan
You might think it's way too early to talk about snow in West Michigan, but it hasn't been over the last week.
The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History
The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
wfft.com
One dead, one injured in Van Wert semi crash
Convoy, Ohio (WFFT) - One man is dead and another is in a Fort Wayne hospital after a crash on US Route 224. The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a crash on US-224 near Dull Robinson Rd around 4:13 p.m. Tuesday, where a freightliner semi collided with a pickup truck.
wfft.com
State Farm releases annual data for vehicle vs. animal collisions
INDIANA (WFFT) - State Farm has released its annual vehicle vs. animal collision data. Indiana has ranked 14th in the nation for animal collision claims. Claims include deer, dogs, raccoons, and farm animals. According to State Farm's data, Indiana drivers have a 1 in 96 chance of hitting an animal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hand sanitizer stored at Indiana building that burned for 2 days, officials say
A fire at an old factory in LaPorte, Indiana where hand sanitizer was being stored took more than two days to put out. WBBM Newsradio’s Mike Krauser reports.
inkfreenews.com
Michigan Man Sentenced In Home Improvement Fraud Case
WARSAW — A Michigan man will serve four years in prison after a home improvement fraud that cost a local couple more than $110,000. Douglas S. Flagle, 51, Edwardsburg, Mich., was charged with theft of property with a value greater than $50,000 and home improvement fraud, both level 5 felonies; and a habitual offender enhancement.
wfft.com
Bremen man dies in kite surfing accident
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WFFT) - A man has died in a kite surfing accident near Washington Park Beach. Officers responded to a call around 5:23 p.m. Saturday about a man almost drowning after a kite surfing accident. Investigators say 56-year-old Douglas Tolle, of Bremen, was in a kite surfing lesson...
WANE-TV
Poll: Will Mayor Henry’s arrest affect how you vote?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry announced in June he would be running for an unprecedented fifth term. On Sunday he was was booked into the Allen County Jail on one misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration equal to .15 percent or more, according to court records. Indiana’s legal limit is below .08 percent.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc57.com
SWAT situation at Village Green in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The SWAT team is at a residence in Village Green in Mishawaka Tuesday evening. SWAT is at a residence on Pheasant Run. According to the St. Joseph County Police Department, SWAT is searching for a suspect wanted on an arrest warrant.
Most People Have Forgotten About This Indiana Ghost Town
Indiana is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the most fascinating attractions you'll find within the entire state.
wfft.com
Pickleball continues to grow in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- 30 new pickleball courts opened Tuesday across five Fort Wayne parks. Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation committed $180,881 to resurfacing and converting courts at Foster Park, Lakeside Park, Hamilton Park and Kettler Park. Tillman Park tennis courts were restriped to accomodate pickleball. Fort Wayne Parks...
wfft.com
FWPD's new therapy dog will address officers mental health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Fort Wayne Police Department welcomed its new therapy dog Tinsley to the department on Monday. Tinsley is the first of his kind for the department. FWPD Patrolman and Tinsley's handler Lisa Woods said he will help with officers mental health. "Officers experience post traumatic...
wfft.com
Kids Who Care: Young siblings collect acorns to help local park
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - On a sunny October afternoon, Hope, Hadley and Hannah Murphy are all joining the effort to aid Fox Island County Park. Sarah Loshe - the organizer of an event to collect acorns for the park - was excited to see the Murphy family pitching in.
wfft.com
Man dead after vehicle drives off Maplecrest Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man has died after driving off Maplecrest Road early Tuesday morning. Around 4 a.m., a New Haven police officer on patrol found a vehicle off the road and in a tree line in the 6100 block of SR 930. Police say the man driving...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Just Had Its First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It’s only early October, but Michigan has already seen its first snowfall of the season. Thankfully, it’s not where I’m located, because I’m not even close to being ready to deal with the snow, cold and ice that is always a part of Michigan winters. Of course, there’s no fooling Mother Nature, and winter is inevitably on the way. Enjoy the final 60s and 70s temperatures in Michigan while they last.
Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana will be Part of New Extreme Heat Belt in the U.S.
If you think it can get hot during the summertime in the Tri-State now, it's going to get much worse. We all have those days here in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky where we complain about how hot and humid it is outside during the summer. Honestly, I would rather it be hot than cold...but not miserably hot. We have a few of those extremely hot days here in the Tri-State, and it looks like we are going to get a lot more of them.
Comments / 0