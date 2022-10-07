ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

When Is the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup? Hosts, Qualified Teams, More

When is the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is only one summer away. After the United States women’s national team claimed the title in the 2019 World Cup in France, the tournament is now moving to a brand-new location: Oceania.
Best FIFA World Cup Anthems of All Time

World Cup winners and incredible goals are often what we reminisce about from previous tournaments, but there’s also another that hits a different tune in our nostalgia: anthems. The first official anthem of a World Cup came in 1962 when Chile hosted the quadrennial tournament. Los Ramblers’ “El Rock...
Report: Giants Punter Still in London Due to Passport Issues

Report: Giants punter still in London due to passport issues originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It's been more than 48 hours since the New York Giants defeated the Green Bay Packers in London. But one of New York's players is still across the pond. Punter Jamie Gillan remains in...
Hope Solo to Object to US Soccer Equal Pay Deal

A lawyer for Hope Solo filed a notice with a court indicating the former U.S. goalkeeper wants to object to the settlement of the equal pay lawsuit between her former teammates and the U.S. Soccer Federation. Solo sued the USSF in August 2018 alleging violations of the federal Equal Pay...
United Adds New Trans-Atlantic Flights for Summer 2023 in Bet on Travel Recovery

United said Europe travel this summer was up 20% from 2019 levels. United plans additional routes like San Francisco to Rome and Newark to Dubai. Aircraft delays and staffing shortages have hampered airlines' schedules this year. United Airlines is planning another big schedule increase for trans-Atlantic travel, in a bet...
