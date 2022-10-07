Despite its importance for speaking, breathing, and eating, we know relatively little about the genetic underpinnings of the human vocal tract, a system made up of cavities and organs such as the tongue, the larynx, and the lips. A new consortium of geneticists, neuroscientists and linguists, initiated by Dan Dediu, ICREA professor at the Faculty of Philology and Communication and member of the Institute of Complex Systems (UBICS) of the UB, and Dorret Boomsma, member of the Netherlands Twin Register (NTR) at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, has estimated the heritability of many elements of the vocal tract based on 3D structural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) in 632 monozygotic and dizygotic twins.

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO