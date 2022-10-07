Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Scientists are one step closer to stopping drug-resistant tumors from growing
Scientists have solved a long-standing mystery surrounding a cancer-promoting protein and how it causes tumor growth. The findings are an important step in the quest to make cancer drugs more effective since aggressive tumors often become adept at resisting drugs and other therapeutic agents. The recent discovery by a team...
MedicalXpress
Hormone protects against development of fatty liver
A group at MedUni Vienna has identified a regulatory loop controlled by leptin, by which this adipocyte-derived hormone regulates hepatic lipid metabolism via the autonomic nervous system. The study, published in Cell Metabolism, provides evidence that this adipose tissue-brain-liver axis, previously identified in animal models, also exists in humans and is opening up new approaches for treating metabolic diseases such as fatty liver disease.
MedicalXpress
Colonoscopy-screening does not prevent colorectal cancer as well as previously assumed
On October 10 the world's first randomized study on using colonoscopy-screening to prevent colorectal cancer was presented during the 2022 United European Gastroenterology Week in Vienna. The full study was also published in New England Journal of Medicine. "Colonoscopy unfortunately is not a miracle cure for colorectal cancer. According to...
MedicalXpress
Researchers discover connection between stress-activated signaling and immune cell evasion in melanoma
Anti-cancer immune cells are critical to inhibiting the development and progression of tumors, and deregulation of the immune system can limit the ability of immune cells to identify and target cancer cells for destruction. Cancer cells are also subjected to various environmental stresses that impact their survival, such as nutrient deprivation, low oxygen levels and anti-cancer treatments. To continue to survive and overcome these stresses, cancer cells activate survival signaling pathways. PERK is a protein that is activated during stress-induced signaling, but how PERK activation in cancer cells contributes to immune cell evasion is unknown.
MedicalXpress
Deep neural networks have become increasingly powerful in everyday real-world applications
Researchers use deep neural networks, or DNNs, to model the processing of information, and to investigate how this information processing matches that of humans. While DNNs have become an increasingly popular tool to model the computations that the brain does, particularly to visually recognize real-world "things," the ways in which DNNs do this can be very different.
MedicalXpress
Identifying the underlying causes of ovarian cancer
Two new discoveries led by Cedars-Sinai Cancer investigators help improve the understanding of what drives the development of ovarian cancer and why some women's tumors do not respond to therapy. "Understanding the relationship between molecular profiles and clinical presentation of ovarian cancer not only can help guide the development of...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify diabetes drug metformin as potential atrial fibrillation treatment in collaborative research
Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin's targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
MedicalXpress
Medical history may help predict autism in young children, researchers find
Medical insurance claims might do more than help pay for health concerns; they could help predict them, according to new findings from an interdisciplinary Penn State research team published in BMJ Health & Care Informatics. The researchers developed machine learning models that assess the connections among hundreds of clinical variables, including doctor visits and health care services for seemingly unrelated medical conditions, to predict the likelihood of autism spectrum disorder in young children.
MedicalXpress
Older class of type 2 diabetes drugs, glitazones, linked to 22% reduction in dementia risk
Use of an older class of type 2 diabetes drugs called glitazones, also known as thiazolidinediones or TZDs for short, is linked to a 22% reduced risk of dementia, reveals a long term study published in the open access journal BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care. These drugs may effectively...
MedicalXpress
Study: Novel imaging technique reveals excellent biologic fixation in cementless knee replacement
Cementless knee replacement, an alternative approach to the traditional surgery in which bone cement is used, is gaining interest among orthopedic surgeons. Using a novel MRI technique, researchers at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) found that a cementless implant demonstrated excellent biologic fixation, and even improved fixation of implant components in some areas in the joint, compared to the standard cemented implant.
MedicalXpress
Small-molecule drug reverses neural effects of concussion
A small molecule called ISRIB that was identified at UC San Francisco can reverse the neuronal and cognitive effects of concussion in mice weeks after an injury occurred, new research has found. ISRIB blocks the integrated stress response (ISR), a quality control process for protein production that can become destructive...
MedicalXpress
Anxiety can look different in children. Here's what to look for and some treatments to consider
Throughout the pandemic, many families have struggled with fears about COVID, employment and lock-downs—all while experiencing disruption to things like school, childcare, social support services and beloved activities. It has been stressful for some, traumatic for others. So it may be no surprise to learn many children have been...
MedicalXpress
Investigating the role of fatty acids in cancer cell survival
Northwestern Medicine investigators have discovered that a particular enzyme is essential for regulating cancer cell survival and metastasis under cellular stress, findings that were published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The study, led by Daniela Matei, MD, the Diana, Princess of Wales Professor of Cancer Research...
MedicalXpress
Home sensors can detect opioid withdrawal signs at night
Some smart home technology could help curb opioid overdose. A Washington State University pilot study showed that a set of noninvasive home sensors could provide accurate information about overnight restlessness and sleep problems for people recovering from opioid use disorder. Disrupted sleep is a major complaint of people trying to...
MedicalXpress
Storytelling helps college students relieve stress, improve confidence during COVID-19 pandemic
Unlike shorter duration events like natural disasters or other trauma, the COVID-19 pandemic doesn't involve a "clean break" to indicate it's over, making it difficult for many people to make sense of what they've experienced. This is especially true for first-year college students, who were getting accustomed to the college environment in spring 2020 just as the COVID-19 pandemic caused many colleges to temporarily shut down, said Jordan Booker at the University of Missouri.
MedicalXpress
New insights on the genetic underpinnings of the vocal tract
Despite its importance for speaking, breathing, and eating, we know relatively little about the genetic underpinnings of the human vocal tract, a system made up of cavities and organs such as the tongue, the larynx, and the lips. A new consortium of geneticists, neuroscientists and linguists, initiated by Dan Dediu, ICREA professor at the Faculty of Philology and Communication and member of the Institute of Complex Systems (UBICS) of the UB, and Dorret Boomsma, member of the Netherlands Twin Register (NTR) at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, has estimated the heritability of many elements of the vocal tract based on 3D structural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) in 632 monozygotic and dizygotic twins.
MedicalXpress
Researchers measure the tickle response in humans and provide a theory on why people cannot tickle themselves
A team of researchers working at Humboldt-Universität in Berlin, has measured several aspects of the tickle response in humans and has developed a theory to explain why humans cannot tickle themselves. In their paper published in the journal Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences, the group describes studying physical reactions to tickling in several volunteers.
MedicalXpress
New study undermines the theory that depressed people are just more realistic
Are depressed people simply more realistic in judging how much they control their lives, while others view the world through rose-colored lenses, living under the illusion that they have more control than they do?. That's the general idea behind depressive realism, a theory that has held sway in science and...
MedicalXpress
Researchers advocate for making pharmacy more sustainable
In an article published in the journal Science, a group of international researchers, including Gorka Orive, Doctor of Pharmacy and researcher in the UPV/EHU's NanoBioCel group, and Unax Lertxundi of the Bioaraba Institute for Health Research, advocate for greener pharmacy and argue that although conflicts of interest may be unavoidable, it is possible to limit the negative consequences of pharmaceuticals while allowing society to benefit from them. They have also issued a warning about the increase in pharmaceutical contamination.
MedicalXpress
Hot flashes are not just uncomfortable but also could be hard on the heart
It's estimated that upward of 70% of women experience hot flashes sometime during the menopause transition. Although it has long been accepted that hot flashes can affect mental health and quality of life, accumulating research suggests a link between them and cardiovascular disease risk in women. A presentation at The North American Menopause Society (NAMS) Annual Meeting in Atlanta, October 12-15, will highlight concerns linking hot flashes with heart health.
